UK Nightclubs Industry Research Report: In 2024 Industry Revenue Growth is Expected to be Constrained by the Cost-of-Living Crisis

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nightclubs in the UK - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Spending on clubs reflects disposable income levels, with Britons generally spending less on clubbing during periods of rising inflation as everything gets more expensive. The COVID-19 outbreak, the cost-of-living crisis, and falling levels of alcohol consumption are all threatening the performance of nightclubs. Industry revenue is expected to fall at a compound annual rate of 7.5% over the five years through 2023-24 to approximately £1.6 billion, including growth of 0.8% in 2023-24.

This industry covers licensed establishments that sell beverages for on-site consumption and usually charge a fee for admission. This may come in the form of an entrance fee or a membership fee. They commonly provide musical entertainment and dance venues. The industry does not include pubs, bars, hotels or restaurants.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ivrw4d

