UK Nightclubs Industry Research Report: In 2024 Industry Revenue Growth is Expected to be Constrained by the Cost-of-Living Crisis

Spending on clubs reflects disposable income levels, with Britons generally spending less on clubbing during periods of rising inflation as everything gets more expensive. The COVID-19 outbreak, the cost-of-living crisis, and falling levels of alcohol consumption are all threatening the performance of nightclubs. Industry revenue is expected to fall at a compound annual rate of 7.5% over the five years through 2023-24 to approximately £1.6 billion, including growth of 0.8% in 2023-24.
This industry covers licensed establishments that sell beverages for on-site consumption and usually charge a fee for admission. This may come in the form of an entrance fee or a membership fee. They commonly provide musical entertainment and dance venues. The industry does not include pubs, bars, hotels or restaurants.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
