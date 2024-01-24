Plexus Announces Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results

NEENAH, WI, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) today announced financial results for our fiscal first quarter ended December 30, 2023, and guidance for our fiscal second quarter ending March 30, 2024.



Reports fiscal first quarter 2024 revenue of $983 million, GAAP operating margin of 4.6% and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.04, including $0.19 of stock-based compensation expense

Initiates fiscal second quarter 2024 revenue guidance of $930 million to $970 million with GAAP diluted EPS of $0.48 to $0.63, including $0.25 stock-based compensation expense and approximately $0.32 of restructuring charges

Three Months Ended Dec 30, 2023 Q1F24 Preliminary Mar 30, 2024 Q1F24 Results Results (1) Q2F24 Guidance Summary GAAP Items Revenue (in millions) $983 $980 to $985 $930 to $970 Operating margin 4.6 % 4.6%

3.0% to 3.4% Diluted EPS (2) $1.04 $1.02 to $1.06 $0.48 to $0.63 Summary Non-GAAP Items (3) Adjusted operating margin (4) 4.0% to 4.4% Adjusted EPS (5) $0.80 to $0.95 Return on invested capital (ROIC) 10.3 % Economic return 2.1 %





(1) Preliminary results issued on January 16, 2024; guidance provided October 25, 2023 was revenue of $990 million to $1.03 billion, GAAP operating margin of 4.8% to 5.3% and GAAP EPS of $1.15 to $1.33, including $0.19 of stock-based compensation expense. (2) Includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.19 for Q1F24 results, $0.19 for Q1F24 guidance and $0.25 for Q2F24 guidance. Includes restructuring charges of approximately $0.32 for Q2F24 guidance. (3) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures. (4) Excludes restructuring charges of approximately 100 basis points. (5) Excludes restructuring charges of approximately $0.32, but includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.25.

Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Information



Won 30 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing $261 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

Trailing four-quarter manufacturing wins of $1.05 billion in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

The Board of Directors approved a new $50.0 million share repurchase program that will commence upon completion of the current share repurchase authorization, which has $5.7 million remaining



Todd Kelsey, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Consistent with revised expectations communicated on January 16, 2024, Plexus delivered fiscal first quarter revenue of $983 million, GAAP operating margin of 4.6% and GAAP EPS of $1.04.”

Mr. Kelsey continued, “Our go-to-market organization is leveraging the current environment to create significant opportunity for future growth, delivering sequential increases in new manufacturing program wins and in our funnel of qualified manufacturing opportunities. For the fiscal first quarter, our team won 30 new manufacturing programs worth $261 million in annualized revenue. Concurrently, we significantly expanded our funnel of qualified manufacturing opportunities by more than $300 million from the prior quarter to $4.0 billion. This funnel continues to include a greater than typical number of large program opportunities.”

Mr. Kelsey further commented, “We are guiding fiscal second quarter revenue of $930 million to $970 million, non-GAAP operating margin of 4.0% to 4.4% and non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 to $0.95. The continued demand softening in the Healthcare/Lifesciences market and certain subsectors of our Industrial sector has created inefficiencies within our engineering and manufacturing teams. In order to generate greater long-term organizational efficiency and structurally reduce our fixed costs and operating expenses, we are implementing a series of actions that we believe will result in fiscal second quarter restructuring charges of approximately $10 million, or $0.32 per share. We expect to complete these actions by our fiscal third quarter, and believe they will result in approximately $20 million of annualized cost savings.”

Patrick Jermain, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We are guiding slightly higher cash cycle days for our fiscal second quarter related to additional working capital investments in support of new program ramps. With significant management focus and attention on working capital optimization, we expect improvement to our cash cycle as we progress through the second half of fiscal 2024. We anticipate this improvement will help deliver positive free cash flow to support future anticipated growth and our recently announced $50 million share repurchase program.”

Mr. Kelsey concluded, “We currently anticipate the fiscal second quarter to represent a revenue trough, with sequential expansion in revenue and operating margin during the second half of fiscal 2024. We expect to deliver improved profitability resulting from the restructuring actions, increased manufacturing revenue and improved utilization of our engineering team, and remain committed to delivering 5.5% GAAP operating margin in fiscal 2025. In addition, by leveraging our differentiated service offering, we expect Plexus will continue to drive share gain from large and increasing addressable markets. As a result, we remain confident in our ability to sustain industry-leading revenue growth and returns over the long term.”

Quarterly Comparison Three Months Ended (in thousands, except EPS) Dec 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Revenue $ 982,607 $ 1,023,947 $ 1,093,925 Gross profit 88,140 96,716 101,199 Operating income 45,158 53,333 57,341 Net income 29,215 40,261 42,190 Diluted EPS $ 1.04 $ 1.44 $ 1.49 Gross margin 9.0 % 9.4 % 9.3 % Operating margin 4.6 % 5.2 % 5.2 % ROIC (1) 10.3 % 13.4 % 13.8 % Economic return (1) 2.1 % 4.4 % 4.8 % (1) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures discussed and/or disclosed in this release, such as adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC and economic return.

Business Segment and Market Sector Revenue

Plexus measures operational performance and allocates resources on a geographic segment basis. Plexus also reports revenue based on the market sector breakout set forth in the table below, which reflects Plexus’ market sector focused strategy. Top 10 customers comprised 48% of revenue during both the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. This is down 5 percentage points from the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Business Segments ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Dec 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Americas $ 334 $ 389 $ 390 Asia-Pacific 552 557 642 Europe, Middle East and Africa 122 108 89 Elimination of inter-segment sales (25 ) (30 ) (27 ) Total Revenue $ 983 $ 1,024 $ 1,094





Market Sectors ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Dec 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Healthcare/Life Sciences $ 381 39 % $ 449 44 % $ 488 45 % Industrial 435 44 % 417 41 % 472 43 % Aerospace/Defense 167 17 % 158 15 % 134 12 % Total Revenue $ 983 $ 1,024 $ 1,094

Non-GAAP Supplemental Information

Plexus provides non-GAAP supplemental information, such as ROIC, economic return and free cash flow because such measures are used for internal management goals and decision-making, and because they provide management and investors with additional insight into financial performance. In addition, management uses these and other non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, to provide a better understanding of core performance for purposes of period-to-period comparisons. Plexus believes that these measures are also useful to investors because they provide further insight by eliminating the effect of non-recurring items that are not reflective of continuing operations. For additional information on non-GAAP measures, please refer to the attached Non-GAAP Supplemental Information tables.

ROIC and Economic Return

ROIC for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was 10.3%. Plexus defines ROIC as tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over a two-quarter period for the first fiscal quarter. Invested capital is defined as equity plus debt and operating lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents. Plexus' weighted average cost of capital for fiscal 2024 is 8.2%. ROIC for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 less Plexus’ weighted average cost of capital resulted in an economic return of 2.1%.

Free Cash Flow

Plexus defines free cash flow as cash flows provided by operations less capital expenditures. For the three months ended December 30, 2023, cash flows used in operations were $3.0 million and capital expenditures were $28.7 million, which resulted in negative free cash flow of $31.7 million.

Cash Cycle Days Three Months Ended Dec 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Days in Accounts Receivable 61 59 61 Days in Contract Assets 12 13 10 Days in Inventory 161 154 151 Days in Accounts Payable (66) (64) (69) Days in Advanced Payments (1) (73) (75) (70) Annualized Cash Cycle (2) 95 87 83





(1) Includes a reclassification in the presentation of advanced payments from customers reflected in prior period amounts. As of December 31, 2022, the impact of this reclassification was an increase in the Company's days in advanced payments and a reduction in annualized cash cycle by 23 days. (2) Plexus calculates cash cycle as the sum of days in accounts receivable, days in contract assets and days in inventory, less days in accounts payable and days in advanced payments.

PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Dec 30, Dec 31, 2023 2022 Net sales $ 982,607 $ 1,093,925 Cost of sales 894,467 992,726 Gross profit 88,140 101,199 Operating expenses: Selling and administrative expenses 42,982 43,858 Operating income 45,158 57,341 Other income (expense): Interest expense (7,617 ) (6,894 ) Interest income 808 934 Miscellaneous, net (3,502 ) (1,944 ) Income before income taxes 34,847 49,437 Income tax expense 5,632 7,247 Net income $ 29,215 $ 42,190 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.06 $ 1.53 Diluted $ 1.04 $ 1.49 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 27,485 27,639 Diluted 28,013 28,305





PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Dec 30, Sep 30, 2023 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 231,982 $ 256,233 Restricted cash 430 421 Accounts receivable 656,207 661,542 Contract assets 131,640 142,297 Inventories 1,575,094 1,562,037 Prepaid expenses and other 54,879 49,693 Total current assets 2,650,232 2,672,223 Property, plant and equipment, net 498,979 492,036 Operating lease right-of-use assets 67,420 69,363 Deferred income taxes 62,721 62,590 Other assets 25,261 24,960 Total non-current assets 654,381 648,949 Total assets $ 3,304,613 $ 3,321,172 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 251,119 $ 240,205 Accounts payable 647,386 646,610 Advanced payments from customers 709,709 760,351 Accrued salaries and wages 74,828 94,099 Other accrued liabilities 60,520 71,402 Total current liabilities 1,743,562 1,812,667 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion 192,118 190,853 Accrued income taxes payable 31,382 31,382 Long-term operating lease liabilities 35,989 38,552 Deferred income taxes 4,410 4,350 Other liabilities 30,397 28,986 Total non-current liabilities 294,296 294,123 Total liabilities 2,037,858 2,106,790 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 543 543 Additional paid-in-capital 663,542 661,270 Common stock held in treasury (1,134,429 ) (1,134,429 ) Retained earnings 1,740,543 1,711,328 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,444 ) (24,330 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,266,755 1,214,382 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,304,613 $ 3,321,172





PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 1 (1) (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Dec 30, Sep 30, Dec 31, 2023 2023 2022 Operating income, as reported $ 45,158 $ 53,333 $ 57,341 Operating margin, as reported 4.6 % 5.2 % 5.2 % Net income, as reported $ 29,215 $ 40,261 $ 42,190 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 1.04 $ 1.44 $ 1.49 (1) There were no non-GAAP adjustments for all periods presented.







PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 2 (in thousands) (unaudited) ROIC and Economic Return Calculations Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Three Months Ended Dec 30, Sep 30, Dec 31, 2023 2023 2022 Operating income, as reported $ 45,158 $ 195,820 $ 57,341 Restructuring and other charges + — + 23,094 + — Adjusted operating income $ 45,158 $ 218,914 $ 57,341 x 4 x 4 Adjusted annualized operating income $ 180,632 $ 218.914 $ 229,364 Adjusted effective tax rate x 16 % x 13 % x 16 % Tax impact 28,901 28,459 36,698 Adjusted operating income (tax-effected) $ 151,731 $ 190,455 $ 192,666 Average invested capital ÷ $ 1,479,647 ÷ $ 1,425,626 ÷ $ 1,392,002 ROIC 10.3 % 13.4 % 13.8 % Weighted average cost of capital - 8.2 % - 9.0 % - 9.0 % Economic return 2.1 % 4.4 % 4.8 %



