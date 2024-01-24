Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings For Fourth Quarter and 2023 Full Year

RUSTON, La., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: OBK) (“Origin,” “we,” “our” or the “Company”), the holding company for Origin Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $13.4 million, or $0.43 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $24.3 million, or $0.79 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision (“adjusted PTPP”)(1) earnings was $26.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $30.7 million for the linked quarter. Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1) was $0.60 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $0.71 for the linked quarter.



Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $83.8 million, or $2.71 diluted earnings per share, representing a decrease of $0.57, or 17.4%, from diluted earnings per share of $3.28 for the year ended December 31, 2022. Adjusted PTPP earnings for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $125.5 million, representing a decrease of $13.1 million, or 9.4% from the year ended December 31, 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1) was $2.64 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $3.91 for the year ended December 31, 2022.

“The moves we made in 2023 and the initiatives that we continue to prioritize are all aimed at long-term profitable growth,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “Our expansion into South Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, along with strengthening the balance sheet give me great confidence as we move into the new year. Our business model is built to last, and more importantly, one that is scalable as we look to continue our growth trajectory.”

(1) Adjusted PTPP earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per common share are non-GAAP financial measures, please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures.

Financial Highlights

Total loans held for investment (“LHFI”) were $7.66 billion at December 31, 2023, reflecting an increase of $92.9 million, or 1.2%, compared to September 30, 2023. LHFI, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit (“MW LOC”), were $7.33 billion at December 31, 2023, reflecting an increase of $49.2 million, or 0.7%, compared to September 30, 2023.

Total deposits were $8.25 billion at December 31, 2023, reflecting a decrease of $123.4 million, or 1.5%, compared to September 30, 2023. Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, were $7.81 billion reflecting an increase of $100.9 million, or 1.3%, compared to September 30, 2023.

Provision for credit losses was $2.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $3.5 million for the linked quarter. The allowance for loan credit losses (“ALCL”) to nonperforming LHFI was 321.66% at December 31, 2023, compared to 301.12% at September 30, 2023.

Loans held for investment (“LHFI”), excluding MW LOC, to deposits were 88.8% at December 31, 2023, compared to 87.0% at September 30, 2023. Cash and liquid securities as a percentage of total assets was 10.9% at December 31, 2023, compared to 11.6% at September 30, 2023.

Book value per common share was $34.30 at December 31, 2023, reflecting an increase of $1.98, or 6.1%, compared to the linked quarter. Tangible book value per common share ( 1) was $28.68 at December 31, 2023, reflecting an increase of $1.90, or 7.1%, compared to the linked quarter.

was $28.68 at December 31, 2023, reflecting an increase of $1.90, or 7.1%, compared to the linked quarter. During December 2023, we sold $78.9 million of available-for-sale investment securities at a loss of $4.6 million, in order to build liquidity to support loan growth, including loan growth our new Southeast market, which negatively impacted our diluted EPS by $0.12 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

At December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, Company level common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 11.83%, and 11.46%, respectively, the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.50% and 10.00%, respectively, and the total capital ratio was 15.02% and 14.61%, respectively. Tangible common equity to tangible assets ( 1) was 9.31% at December 31, 2023, compared to 8.66% at September 30, 2023.

was 9.31% at December 31, 2023, compared to 8.66% at September 30, 2023. Entered our new Southeast market with two loan production offices with an expected staffing of eight experienced lenders and their support personnel located in Mobile, Alabama and Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

(1) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of this alternative financial measure to its comparable GAAP measure.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was $73.0 million, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 1.5%, compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to a $1.2 million increase in total interest expense. Increases in interest rates drove a $3.9 million increase in total deposit interest expense, which was partially offset by a $2.9 million decrease in interest expense paid on FHLB advances and other borrowings due to lower average balances during the current quarter compared to the linked quarter.

Increases in interest rates on LHFI drove a $2.4 million increase in interest income and increases in average LHFI principal balances, excluding MW LOC, drove interest income higher by $2.0 million during the current quarter compared to the linked quarter. These increases in interest income were offset by a decrease of $1.9 million in interest income earned on MW LOC due to lower average balances during the current quarter compared to the linked quarter. Lower average balances of investment securities drove a $1.5 million decline in interest income earned on investment securities during the current quarter compared to the linked quarter, in part due to the sale of $181.9 million and $78.9 million in investment securities late in the third quarter of 2023 and during December 2023, respectively, as described in further detail below.

The Federal Reserve Board sets various benchmark rates, including the Federal Funds rate, and thereby influences the general market rates of interest, including the loan and deposit rates offered by financial institutions. On March 17, 2022, the Federal Reserve began an aggressive campaign to combat inflation with its first target rate range increase to 0.25% to 0.50%. Subsequently, it increased the target range six more times during 2022 and four more times during 2023, with the most recent and current Federal Funds target rate range being set on July 26, 2023, at 5.25% to 5.50%. By December 31, 2023, the Federal Funds target rate range had increased 525 basis points from March 17, 2022, and in order to remain competitive as market interest rates increased, we increased interest rates paid on our deposits. Recently, Federal Reserve Board chairman, Jerome Powell, has indicated that the Federal Funds rate may be at or near its peak.

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased to 3.71% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 3.47% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The average savings and interest-bearing transaction account balances increased $56.4 million to $4.78 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from $4.73 billion for the linked quarter, primarily due to a $69.6 million increase in average money market deposit balances. Average balances in FHLB advances and other borrowings decreased to $22.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $230.8 million for the linked quarter, primarily due to the repayment of short-term advances during the linked quarter.

The yield on LHFI was 6.46% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 11 basis points from 6.35% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Higher interest rates and increases in average loan balances on real estate loans drove a $1.6 million and $1.3 million increase in interest income earned on LHFI, respectively, offset by a $1.9 million decline in interest income due to lower MW LOC loan balances during the current quarter. Average MW LOC loan balances declined to $269.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $376.3 million for the linked quarter, however MW LOC ending loan balances increased late in the current quarter to $330.0 million at December 31, 2023, from $286.3 million at September 30, 2023.

The fully tax-equivalent net interest margin (“NIM-FTE”) has been impacted by margin compression over the previous four quarters as rates on interest-bearing liabilities rose faster than yields on interest-earning assets when compared to the rates and yields in the comparable linked quarters. The quarter ended December 31, 2023, was the first quarter since the quarter ended September 30, 2022, that the yield on interest-earnings assets increased by more than the rate on interest-bearing liabilities when compared to the linked quarter. The yield earned on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was 5.86%, an increase of 17 and 90 basis points compared to the linked quarter and the prior year same quarter, respectively. The average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was 3.75%, representing a 16 and a 196 basis point increase compared to the linked quarter and the prior year same quarter, respectively. The NIM-FTE was 3.19% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, representing a five basis point increase and a 62 basis point decrease compared to the linked quarter and the prior year same quarter, respectively. There was a minimal impact to the NIM-FTE as a result of accretion income due to the BT Holdings, Inc. (“BTH”) merger for the current and linked quarter, and an eight basis points increase for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

During the month ended December 31, 2023, we sold available for sale investment securities with a book value of $78.9 million and realized a loss of $4.6 million. We intend to use the proceeds in order to support loan growth in our markets, including our new Southeast market; however, in the interim, the proceeds will be held in interest-earning deposit accounts at other banks with an estimated annual yield of 5.4%. Due to the timing of this transaction, the sale positively impacted our NIM-FTE by one basis point for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. While the associated loss resulted in a $0.12 negative impact to diluted EPS for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the difference between the relatively low yield on the securities sold and the higher yield of either interest-earning deposits in banks and new loan originations as we deploy proceeds was an attractive trade-off. Depending on how long it takes to deploy from cash to loans, we estimate an annualized positive forward impact to NIM-FTE of three to five basis points, an estimated annualized forward diluted EPS benefit of approximately $0.06 to $0.11, and an estimated earn-back period of 1.9 to 1.1 years. The metrics above used the estimated annualized tax-effected net interest income generated in excess of the weighted average tax-effected yield of 2.04% on the securities sold compared to an estimated interest yield of 5.4% if the proceeds are invested in interest-earning deposits at other banks, or 7.7% if the proceeds are used to fund new loan production.

Credit Quality

The table below includes key credit quality information:

At and For the Three Months Ended Change % Change (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Linked

Quarter Linked

Quarter Past due LHFI $ 26,043 $ 20,347 $ 10,932 $ 5,696 28.0 % ALCL 96,868 95,177 87,161 1,691 1.8 Classified loans 80,545 64,021 74,203 16,524 25.8 Total nonperforming LHFI 30,115 31,608 9,940 (1,493 ) (4.7 ) Provision for credit losses 2,735 3,515 4,624 (780 ) (22.2 ) Net charge-offs 1,891 2,686 180 (795 ) (29.6 ) Credit quality ratios(1): ALCL to nonperforming LHFI 321.66 % 301.12 % 876.87 % 2054 bp N/A ALCL to total LHFI 1.26 1.26 1.23 0 bp N/A ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted(2) 1.31 1.30 1.28 1 bp N/A Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI 0.39 0.42 0.14 -3 bp N/A Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized) 0.10 0.14 0.01 -4 bp N/A

___________________________

(1) Please see the Loan Data schedule at the back of this document for additional information.

(2) The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted, is calculated by excluding the ALCL for MW LOC loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the MW LOC loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, MW LOC loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.

We recorded a credit loss provision of $2.7 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $3.5 million recorded during the linked quarter. The decrease is primarily due to the stable credit risk profile of our LHFI portfolio along with an $1.4 million increase in recoveries of loan losses experienced during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to the linked quarter. Also contributing to the decrease in provision was a $827,000 release of provision on our securities portfolio during the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The ALCL to nonperforming LHFI increased to 321.7% at December 31, 2023, compared to 301.1% at September 30, 2023, and nonperforming LHFI to LHFI decreased over the past quarter to 0.39% compared to 0.42% for the linked quarter. Quarterly net charge-offs decreased to $1.9 million from $2.7 million for the linked quarter, primarily due to a $1.2 million recovery on one commercial and industrial loan relationship in the current quarter, with no similar recovery during the linked quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was $8.2 million, a decrease of $9.9 million, or 54.8%, from the linked quarter. The decrease from the linked quarter was primarily driven by decreases of $11.0 million, $1.6 million and $997,000 in other noninterest income, mortgage banking revenue and insurance commission and fee income, partially offset by a decrease of $2.6 million in loss on the sale of securities.

The decrease in other noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a $10.1 million positive valuation adjustment recorded on one of our non-marketable equity securities during the linked quarter, with no such valuation adjustment recorded during the current quarter.

The loss on the disposition of securities was due to the sale of available for sale investment securities with a current book value of $78.9 million, which realized a loss on sale of $4.6 million. We intend to use the proceeds in order to support loan growth in our markets, including our new Southeast market, as previously discussed. We also sold investment securities with a book value of $181.9 million late in the linked quarter and realized a loss on sale of $7.2 million.

The decline in mortgage banking revenue was primarily due to a $1.8 million impairment recorded during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, in conjunction with the planned sale of our mortgage servicing rights asset.

The $997,000 decrease in insurance commission and fee income was primarily attributable to a decline in property and casualty direct bill revenue as the linked quarter reflected several significant renewals, with the remainder of the decrease being driven by other seasonality factors.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was $60.9 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 3.8% from the linked quarter. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to a $1.3 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense and several other less meaningful changes in noninterest expense line items.

The $1.3 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense was primarily due to increases of $749,000 and $299,000 in medical self-insurance costs and nonrecurring fees primarily related to our new Southeast market, respectively.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 23.5% during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 19.1% during the linked quarter primarily due to the tax impact of the favorable change in unrealized gain/loss on our portfolio of available for sale investment securities during the current quarter as well as an increase in stock compensation expense. The effective tax rate was 20.9% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Condition

Loans

Total LHFI at December 31, 2023, were $7.66 billion, an increase of $92.9 million, or 1.2%, from $7.57 billion at September 30, 2023, and an increase of $570.9 million, or 8.1%, compared to December 31, 2022.

MW LOC totaled $330.0 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $43.7 million, or 15.3%, compared to the linked quarter and an increase of $45.1 million, or 15.8%, compared to December 31, 2022. Much of the current quarter growth in MW LOC occurred during the last few days of the quarter. Average MW LOCs declined $107.1 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to the linked quarter.

Residential real estate loans were $1.73 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $46.8 million, or 2.8%, from the linked quarter, contributing 50.4% of the total loan growth for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.



Securities

Total securities at December 31, 2023, were $1.27 billion, a decrease of $36.3 million, or 2.8%, compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of $387.1 million, or 23.3%, compared to December 31, 2022.

The decrease was primarily due to sales, maturities and calls, as well as normal principal payments. During the month ended December 31, 2023, we made a strategic decision to sell available for sale investment securities with a book value of $78.9 million and realized a loss of $4.6 million, the proceeds of which will be used to support loan growth in our markets, including our new Southeast market, as previously discussed.

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, primarily associated with the available for sale (“AFS”) portfolio, was $121.0 million at December 31, 2023, an improvement of $51.7 million, or 29.9%, from the linked quarter.

The weighted average effective duration for the total securities portfolio was 4.28 years as of December 31, 2023, compared to 4.49 years as of September 30, 2023.

Deposits

Total deposits at December 31, 2023, were $8.25 billion, a decrease of $123.4 million, or 1.5%, compared to the linked quarter, and represented an increase of $475.4 million, or 6.1%, from December 31, 2022.

The decrease in the current quarter compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to decreases of $224.2 million and $89.0 million in brokered time deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits, respectively. These reductions were partially offset by an increase of $127.6 million in interest-bearing demand deposits. Excluding brokered time deposits, total deposits increased 1.3% from the linked quarter. Noninterest-bearing deposits continued to be impacted by the higher interest rate environment, as we saw a continuation of the declining trend in noninterest-bearing deposit balances that began in the fourth quarter of 2022, although at a slower pace than prior periods.

At December 31, 2023, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 23.3%, compared to 24.0% and 31.9% at September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Uninsured/uncollateralized deposits totaled $2.73 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $2.75 billion at September 30, 2023, representing 33.1% and 32.8% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Borrowings

FHLB advances and other borrowings at December 31, 2023, were $83.6 million, an increase of $71.4 million compared to the linked quarter and represented a decrease of $555.6 million from December 31, 2022.



Stockholders’ Equity

Stockholders’ equity was $1.06 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $64.0 million, or 6.4%, compared to $998.9 million at September 30, 2023, and an increase of $113.0 million, or 11.9%, compared to December 31, 2022.

The increase in stockholders’ equity from the linked quarter is primarily due to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax, of $51.7 million and net income of $13.4 million, partially offset by dividends declared of $4.7 million during the current quarter.

Conference Call

Origin will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and 2023 full year results on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). To participate in the live conference call, please dial +1 (929) 272-1574 (U.S. Local / International 1); +1 (857) 999-3259 (U.S. Local / International 2); +1 (800) 528-1066 (U.S. Toll Free), enter Conference ID: 48784 and request to be joined into the Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via Origin’s website at www.origin.bank under the investor relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link or directly by visiting https://dealroadshow.com/e/ORIGINQ423.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Origin’s website at www.origin.bank, under Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations.

About Origin

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently has over 60 locations from Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas and Houston, across North Louisiana and into Mississippi. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Origin reports its results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures may provide meaningful information to investors that is useful in understanding Origin's results of operations and underlying trends in its business. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Origin's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following are the non-GAAP measures used in this release: adjusted net income, adjusted PTPP earnings, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted NIM-FTE, adjusted ROAA, adjusted PTPP ROAA, adjusted ROAE, adjusted PTPP ROAE, tangible book value per common share, adjusted tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, ROATCE, adjusted ROATCE and adjusted efficiency ratio.

Please see the last few pages of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding Origin’s future financial performance, business and growth strategies, projected plans and objectives, and any expected purchases of its outstanding common stock, and related transactions and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, including changes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve and the resulting impact on Origin’s results of operations, estimated forbearance amounts and expectations regarding the Company’s liquidity, including in connection with advances obtained from the FHLB, which are all subject to change and may be inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such changes may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions and current expectations, estimates and projections about Origin and its subsidiaries, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond Origin’s control. Statements or statistics preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “assumes,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “foresees,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “will,” and “would” and variations of such terms are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Further, certain factors that could affect Origin’s future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; the impact of current and future economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Origin’s primary market areas, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers and changes to customer and client behavior as a result of the foregoing; potential reductions in benchmark interest rates and the resulting impacts on net interest income; deterioration of Origin’s asset quality; factors that can impact the performance of Origin’s loan portfolio, including real estate values and liquidity in Origin’s primary market areas; the financial health of Origin’s commercial borrowers and the success of construction projects that Origin finances; changes in the value of collateral securing Origin’s loans; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; Origin’s ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk, (including the impact of higher interest rates on macroeconomic conditions, competition, and the cost of doing business); the effectiveness of Origin’s risk management framework and quantitative models; Origin’s inability to receive dividends from Origin Bank and to service debt, pay dividends to Origin’s common stockholders, repurchase Origin’s shares of common stock and satisfy obligations as they become due; the impact of labor pressures; changes in Origin’s operation or expansion strategy or Origin’s ability to prudently manage its growth and execute its strategy; changes in management personnel; Origin’s ability to maintain important customer relationships, reputation or otherwise avoid liquidity risks; increasing costs as Origin grows deposits; operational risks associated with Origin’s business; volatility and direction of market interest rates; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions, as well as from fintech companies; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which Origin operates and in which its loans are concentrated; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; Origin’s level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; the credit risk associated with the substantial amount of commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial loans in Origin’s loan portfolio; changes in laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions, and potential expenses associated with complying with such regulations; periodic changes to the extensive body of accounting rules and best practices; further government intervention in the U.S. financial system; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt or actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling; a potential U.S. federal government shutdown and the resulting impacts; compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities, and tax matters; Origin’s ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including its ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; changes in the utility of Origin’s non-GAAP liquidity measurements and its underlying assumptions or estimates; possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies and similar organizations; natural disasters and adverse weather events, acts of terrorism, an outbreak of hostilities (including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine or the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas, including the imposition of additional sanctions and export controls, as well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments), regional or national protests and civil unrest (including any resulting branch closures or property damage), widespread illness or public health outbreaks or other international or domestic calamities, and other matters beyond Origin’s control; the impact of generative artificial intelligence; fraud or misconduct by internal or external actors, system failures, cybersecurity threats or security breaches and the cost of defending against them. For a discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections titled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Origin’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any updates to those sections set forth in Origin’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Origin’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Origin anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Origin does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for Origin to predict those events or how they may affect Origin. In addition, Origin cannot assess the impact of each factor on Origin’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Origin or persons acting on Origin’s behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, adjusted, projected, and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and may not reflect actual results.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. Selected Quarterly Financial Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Income statement and share amounts (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net interest income $ 72,989 $ 74,130 $ 75,291 $ 77,147 $ 84,749 Provision for credit losses 2,735 3,515 4,306 6,197 4,624 Noninterest income 8,196 18,119 15,636 16,384 13,429 Noninterest expense 60,906 58,663 58,887 56,760 57,254 Income before income tax expense 17,544 30,071 27,734 30,574 36,300 Income tax expense 4,119 5,758 5,974 6,272 6,822 Net income $ 13,425 $ 24,313 $ 21,760 $ 24,302 $ 29,478 Adjusted net income(1) $ 18,461 $ 22,004 $ 21,388 $ 24,188 $ 30,409 Adjusted PTPP earnings(1) 26,654 30,663 31,569 36,627 42,103 Basic earnings per common share 0.43 0.79 0.71 0.79 0.96 Diluted earnings per common share 0.43 0.79 0.70 0.79 0.95 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1) 0.60 0.71 0.69 0.78 0.99 Dividends declared per common share 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 30,898,941 30,856,649 30,791,397 30,742,902 30,674,389 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 30,995,354 30,943,860 30,872,834 30,882,156 30,867,511 Balance sheet data Total LHFI $ 7,660,944 $ 7,568,063 $ 7,622,689 $ 7,375,823 $ 7,090,022 Total assets 9,722,584 9,733,303 10,165,163 10,358,516 9,686,067 Total deposits 8,251,125 8,374,488 8,490,043 8,174,310 7,775,702 Total stockholders’ equity 1,062,905 998,945 997,859 992,587 949,943 Performance metrics and capital ratios Yield on LHFI 6.46 % 6.35 % 6.18 % 6.03 % 5.63 % Yield on interest-earnings assets 5.86 5.69 5.50 5.31 4.96 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.71 3.47 3.05 2.49 1.54 Cost of total deposits 2.84 2.61 2.26 1.75 1.02 NIM - fully tax equivalent ("FTE") 3.19 3.14 3.16 3.44 3.81 Adjusted NIM-FTE(2) 3.19 3.14 3.14 3.36 3.73 Return on average assets (annualized) ("ROAA") 0.55 0.96 0.86 1.01 1.23 Adjusted ROAA (annualized)(1) 0.75 0.87 0.84 1.00 1.27 Adjusted PTPP ROAA (annualized)(1) 1.08 1.21 1.24 1.52 1.75 Return on average stockholders’ equity (annualized) ("ROAE") 5.26 9.52 8.76 10.10 12.80 Adjusted ROAE (annualized)(1) 7.23 8.62 8.61 10.05 13.20 Adjusted PTPP ROAE (annualized)(1) 10.44 12.01 12.70 15.22 18.28 Book value per common share(3) $ 34.30 $ 32.32 $ 32.33 $ 32.25 $ 30.90 Tangible book value per common share(1)(3) 28.68 26.78 26.71 26.53 25.09 Adjusted tangible book value per common share(1) 32.59 32.37 31.66 31.03 30.29 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) ("ROATCE")(1) 6.36 % 11.48 % 10.62 % 12.34 % 16.00 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) ("adjusted ROATCE")(1) 8.74 10.39 10.44 12.29 16.50 Efficiency ratio(4) 75.02 63.59 64.76 60.69 58.32 Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) 66.43 62.71 61.17 58.64 53.06 Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets(5) 11.83 % 11.46 % 11.01 % 11.08 % 10.93 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(5) 12.01 11.64 11.19 11.27 11.12 Total capital to risk-weighted assets(5) 15.02 14.61 14.11 14.30 14.23 Tier 1 leverage ratio(5) 10.50 10.00 9.65 9.79 9.66

__________________________

(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted PTPP earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted ROAA, adjusted PTPP ROAA, adjusted ROAE, adjusted PTPP ROAE, tangible book value per common share, adjusted tangible book value per common share, ROATCE, adjusted ROATCE and adjusted efficiency ratio are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release.

(2) Adjusted NIM-FTE is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by removing the $48,000, $38,000 net purchase accounting amortization for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively, and the $530,000, $1.7 million, and $1.9 million net purchase accounting accretion from the net interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

(3) An increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss negatively impacted total stockholders' equity, tangible common equity, book value and tangible book value per common share primarily due to the movement of the short end of the yield curve and its impact on our investment portfolio.

(4) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

(5) December 31, 2023, ratios are estimated and calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve Board.





Origin Bancorp, Inc. Selected Annual Financial Data (Unaudited) Years Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Income statement and share amounts Net interest income $ 299,557 $ 275,278 Provision for credit losses 16,753 24,691 Noninterest income 58,335 57,274 Noninterest expense 235,216 200,419 Income before income tax expense 105,923 107,442 Income tax expense 22,123 19,727 Net income $ 83,800 $ 87,715 Adjusted net income(1) $ 81,603 $ 104,579 Adjusted PTPP earnings(1) 125,513 138,590 Basic earnings per common share 2.72 3.29 Diluted earnings per common share 2.71 3.28 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1) 2.64 3.91 Dividends declared per common share 0.60 0.58 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 30,822,993 26,627,476 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 30,931,605 26,760,592 Performance metrics Yield on LHFI 6.26 % 4.81 % Yield on interest-earning assets 5.59 4.02 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.21 0.72 Cost of total deposits 2.38 0.47 NIM, FTE 3.23 3.42 Adjusted NIM-FTE(2) 3.21 3.38 ROAA 0.84 1.01 Adjusted ROAA(1) 0.82 1.20 Adjusted PTPP ROAA(1) 1.26 1.60 ROAE 8.38 10.81 Adjusted ROAE(1) 8.16 12.89 Adjusted PTPP ROAE(1) 12.55 17.08 ROATCE(1) 10.16 12.43 Adjusted ROATCE(1) 9.89 14.82 Efficiency ratio(3) 65.72 60.27 Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) 62.18 54.16

____________________________

(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted PTPP earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted ROAA, adjusted PTPP ROAA, adjusted ROAE, adjusted PTPP ROAE, ROATCE, adjusted ROATCE and adjusted efficiency ratio are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release.

(2) Adjusted NIM-FTE is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by removing the $2.1 million and $3.3 million million net purchase accounting accretion from the net interest income for the years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

(3) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.



Origin Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Interest and dividend income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest and fees on loans $ 123,673 $ 121,204 $ 115,442 $ 106,496 $ 99,178 Investment securities-taxable 7,024 8,194 8,303 8,161 7,765 Investment securities-nontaxable 1,124 1,281 1,283 1,410 2,128 Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions 3,664 4,772 7,286 4,074 2,225 Total interest and dividend income 135,485 135,451 132,314 120,141 111,296 Interest expense Interest-bearing deposits 59,771 55,599 46,530 34,557 19,820 FHLB advances and other borrowings 220 3,207 7,951 5,880 4,208 Subordinated indebtedness 2,505 2,515 2,542 2,557 2,519 Total interest expense 62,496 61,321 57,023 42,994 26,547 Net interest income 72,989 74,130 75,291 77,147 84,749 Provision for credit losses 2,735 3,515 4,306 6,197 4,624 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 70,254 70,615 70,985 70,950 80,125 Noninterest income Insurance commission and fee income 5,446 6,443 6,185 7,011 5,054 Service charges and fees 4,889 4,621 4,722 4,571 4,663 Mortgage banking revenue (loss) (719 ) 892 1,402 1,781 1,201 Other fee income 1,015 944 970 942 1,132 Swap fee income 196 366 331 384 292 (Loss) gain on sales of securities, net (4,606 ) (7,173 ) — 144 — Limited partnership investment (loss) income 533 (425 ) 231 66 (230 ) Gain (loss) on sales and disposals of other assets, net 67 45 (111 ) 63 34 Other income 1,375 12,406 1,906 1,422 1,283 Total noninterest income 8,196 18,119 15,636 16,384 13,429 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 35,931 34,624 34,533 33,731 33,339 Occupancy and equipment, net 6,912 6,790 6,578 6,503 5,863 Data processing 3,062 2,775 2,837 2,916 2,868 Intangible asset amortization 2,259 2,264 2,552 2,553 2,554 Office and operations 2,947 2,868 2,716 2,303 2,277 Professional services 1,440 1,409 1,557 1,525 1,145 Loan-related expenses 1,094 1,220 1,256 1,465 1,676 Advertising and marketing 1,690 1,371 1,469 1,456 1,505 Electronic banking 1,103 1,384 1,216 1,009 1,058 Franchise tax expense 942 520 897 975 1,017 Regulatory assessments 1,860 1,913 1,732 951 1,242 Communications 346 390 407 384 434 Merger-related expense — — — — 1,179 Other expenses 1,320 1,135 1,137 989 1,097 Total noninterest expense 60,906 58,663 58,887 56,760 57,254 Income before income tax expense 17,544 30,071 27,734 30,574 36,300 Income tax expense 4,119 5,758 5,974 6,272 6,822 Net income $ 13,425 $ 24,313 $ 21,760 $ 24,302 $ 29,478 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.79 $ 0.71 $ 0.79 $ 0.96 Diluted earnings per common share 0.43 0.79 0.70 0.79 0.95





Origin Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 127,278 $ 141,705 $ 127,576 $ 117,309 $ 150,180 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 153,163 163,573 338,414 707,802 208,792 Total cash and cash equivalents 280,441 305,278 465,990 825,111 358,972 Securities: AFS 1,253,631 1,290,839 1,535,702 1,591,334 1,641,484 Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 11,615 10,790 11,234 11,191 11,275 Securities carried at fair value through income 6,808 6,772 6,106 6,413 6,368 Total securities 1,272,054 1,308,401 1,553,042 1,608,938 1,659,127 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 55,190 63,842 58,446 77,036 67,378 Loans held for sale 16,852 14,944 15,198 29,143 49,957 Loans 7,660,944 7,568,063 7,622,689 7,375,823 7,090,022 Less: ALCL 96,868 95,177 94,353 92,008 87,161 Loans, net of ALCL 7,564,076 7,472,886 7,528,336 7,283,815 7,002,861 Premises and equipment, net 118,978 111,700 105,501 104,047 100,201 Mortgage servicing rights 15,637 19,189 19,086 18,261 20,824 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 39,905 39,688 39,467 39,253 39,040 Goodwill 128,679 128,679 128,679 128,679 128,679 Other intangible assets, net 45,452 42,460 44,724 47,277 49,829 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 185,320 226,236 206,694 196,956 209,199 Total assets $ 9,722,584 $ 9,733,303 $ 10,165,163 $ 10,358,516 $ 9,686,067 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,919,638 $ 2,008,671 $ 2,123,699 $ 2,247,782 $ 2,482,475 Interest-bearing deposits 4,918,597 4,728,263 4,738,460 4,779,023 4,505,940 Time deposits 967,901 968,352 949,975 857,537 781,880 Brokered time deposits 444,989 669,202 677,909 289,968 5,407 Total deposits 8,251,125 8,374,488 8,490,043 8,174,310 7,775,702 FHLB advances and other borrowings 83,598 12,213 342,861 875,502 639,230 Subordinated indebtedness 194,279 196,825 196,746 201,845 201,765 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 130,677 150,832 137,654 114,272 119,427 Total liabilities 8,659,679 8,734,358 9,167,304 9,365,929 8,736,124 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 154,931 154,534 154,331 153,904 153,733 Additional paid-in capital 528,578 525,434 524,302 522,124 520,669 Retained earnings 500,419 491,706 472,105 455,040 435,416 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (121,023 ) (172,729 ) (152,879 ) (138,481 ) (159,875 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,062,905 998,945 997,859 992,587 949,943 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,722,584 $ 9,733,303 $ 10,165,163 $ 10,358,516 $ 9,686,067





Origin Bancorp, Inc. Loan Data (Unaudited) At and For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 LHFI (Dollars in thousands) Owner occupied commercial real estate $ 953,822 $ 932,109 $ 915,861 $ 855,887 $ 843,006 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,488,912 1,503,782 1,512,303 1,529,513 1,461,672 Owner occupied construction/land/land development 256,658 252,168 259,984 252,617 265,838 Non-owner occupied construction/land/land development 813,567 824,588 762,255 696,009 679,787 Residential real estate - single family 1,373,696 1,338,382 1,284,955 1,231,022 1,173,316 Residential real estate - multi-family 361,239 349,787 348,703 357,469 304,222 Total real estate loans 5,247,894 5,200,816 5,084,061 4,922,517 4,727,841 Commercial and industrial 2,059,460 2,058,073 1,977,028 2,091,093 2,051,161 MW LOC 329,966 286,293 537,627 337,529 284,867 Consumer 23,624 22,881 23,973 24,684 26,153 Total LHFI 7,660,944 7,568,063 7,622,689 7,375,823 7,090,022 Less: ALCL 96,868 95,177 94,353 92,008 87,161 LHFI, net $ 7,564,076 $ 7,472,886 $ 7,528,336 $ 7,283,815 $ 7,002,861 Nonperforming assets Nonperforming LHFI Commercial real estate $ 786 $ 942 $ 3,510 $ 3,100 $ 526 Construction/land/land development 305 235 183 226 270 Residential real estate 13,037 13,236 16,345 8,969 7,712 Commercial and industrial 15,897 17,072 13,480 4,730 1,383 MW LOC — — — — — Consumer 90 123 91 53 49 Total nonperforming LHFI 30,115 31,608 33,609 17,078 9,940 Nonperforming loans held for sale — — — 4,646 3,933 Total nonperforming loans 30,115 31,608 33,609 21,724 13,873 Repossessed assets 3,929 3,939 908 806 806 Total nonperforming assets $ 34,044 $ 35,547 $ 34,517 $ 22,530 $ 14,679 Classified assets $ 84,474 $ 67,960 $ 85,206 $ 86,975 $ 75,009 Past due LHFI(1) 26,043 20,347 19,836 11,498 10,932 Allowance for loan credit losses Balance at beginning of period $ 95,177 $ 94,353 $ 92,008 $ 87,161 $ 83,359 Provision for loan credit losses 3,582 3,510 4,264 6,158 3,982 Loans charged off 3,803 3,202 2,751 2,293 2,537 Loan recoveries 1,912 516 832 982 2,357 Net charge-offs 1,891 2,686 1,919 1,311 180 Balance at end of period $ 96,868 $ 95,177 $ 94,353 $ 92,008 $ 87,161 Credit quality ratios Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.35 % 0.37 % 0.34 % 0.22 % 0.15 % Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.39 0.42 0.44 0.29 0.19 Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI 0.39 0.42 0.44 0.23 0.14 Past due LHFI to LHFI 0.34 0.27 0.26 0.16 0.15 ALCL to nonperforming LHFI 321.66 301.12 280.74 538.75 876.87 ALCL to total LHFI 1.26 1.26 1.24 1.25 1.23 ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted(2) 1.31 1.30 1.32 1.30 1.28 Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized) 0.10 0.14 0.10 0.07 0.01

____________________________

(1) Past due LHFI are defined as loans 30 days or more past due.

(2) The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted is calculated by excluding the ALCL for MW LOC loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the MW LOC loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, MW LOC loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.



Origin Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances and Yields/Rates (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Balance Yield/Rate Average Balance Yield/Rate Average Balance Yield/Rate Assets (Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate $ 2,438,653 5.79 % $ 2,428,969 5.73 % $ 2,205,219 5.07 % Construction/land/land development 1,068,243 7.16 1,044,180 7.04 916,697 6.01 Residential real estate 1,717,976 5.27 1,663,291 5.06 1,442,281 4.57 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 2,062,418 7.71 2,024,675 7.62 2,053,473 6.74 MW LOC 269,195 7.68 376,275 7.21 322,658 5.75 Consumer 24,008 8.04 23,704 7.74 26,924 8.18 LHFI 7,580,493 6.46 7,561,094 6.35 6,967,252 5.63 Loans held for sale 11,971 5.80 11,829 5.81 28,842 5.39 Loans receivable 7,592,464 6.46 7,572,923 6.35 6,996,094 5.62 Investment securities-taxable 1,108,802 2.51 1,310,459 2.48 1,421,839 2.17 Investment securities-nontaxable 182,324 2.45 216,700 2.35 253,073 3.34 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 63,360 3.98 58,421 6.47 63,321 3.68 Interest-bearing balances due from banks 218,833 5.49 279,383 5.42 175,138 3.71 Total interest-earning assets 9,165,783 5.86 9,437,886 5.69 8,909,465 4.96 Noninterest-earning assets(1) 588,064 597,678 621,078 Total assets $ 9,753,847 $ 10,035,564 $ 9,530,543 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 4,784,623 3.54 % $ 4,728,211 3.28 % $ 4,362,915 1.59 % Time deposits 1,603,049 4.24 1,626,935 4.04 753,526 1.22 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,387,672 3.71 6,355,146 3.47 5,116,441 1.54 FHLB advances and other borrowings 22,573 3.86 230,815 5.51 552,903 3.02 Subordinated indebtedness 196,741 5.05 196,792 5.07 201,731 4.95 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,606,986 3.75 6,782,753 3.59 5,871,075 1.79 Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,972,995 2,088,183 2,593,321 Other liabilities(1) 160,580 151,716 152,297 Total liabilities 8,740,561 9,022,652 8,616,693 Stockholders’ Equity 1,013,286 1,012,912 913,850 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,753,847 $ 10,035,564 $ 9,530,543 Net interest spread 2.11 % 2.10 % 3.17 % NIM 3.16 3.12 3.77 NIM-FTE(2) 3.19 3.14 3.81 Adjusted NIM-FTE(3) 3.19 3.14 3.73

____________________________

(1) Includes Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA”) repurchase average balances of $25.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. There were no GNMA average repurchase balances at either December 31, 2023, or September 30, 2023. The GNMA repurchase asset and liability are recorded as equal offsetting amounts in the consolidated balance sheets, with the asset included in Loans held for sale and the liability included in FHLB advances and other borrowings. During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company entered into a contract to sell the servicing of these GNMA loans to a third party which closed during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

(2) In order to present pre-tax income and resulting yields on tax-exempt investments comparable to those on taxable investments, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed. This adjustment also includes income tax credits received on Qualified School Construction Bonds.

(3) Adjusted NIM-FTE is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by removing the $48,000 and $38,000 net purchase accounting amortization from the net interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively, and the $1.9 million net purchase accounting accretion from the net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.





Origin Bancorp, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) At and For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Calculation of adjusted net income: Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 70,254 $ 70,615 $ 70,985 $ 70,950 $ 80,125 Total noninterest income $ 8,196 $ 18,119 $ 15,636 $ 16,384 $ 13,429 Less: MSR impairment (1,769 ) — — — — Less: (loss) gain on sales of securities, net (4,606 ) (7,173 ) — 144 — Less: gain on sub-debt repurchase — — 471 — — Less: positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities — 10,096 — — — Adjusted total noninterest income 14,571 15,196 15,165 16,240 13,429 Total noninterest expense $ 60,906 $ 58,663 $ 58,887 $ 56,760 $ 57,254 Less: merger-related expenses — — — — 1,179 Adjusted total noninterest expense 60,906 58,663 58,887 56,760 56,075 Income tax expense $ 4,119 $ 5,758 $ 5,974 $ 6,272 $ 6,822 Add: income tax expense on adjustment items 1,339 (614 ) (99 ) (30 ) 248 Adjusted income tax expense 5,458 5,144 5,875 6,242 7,070 Net income $ 13,425 $ 24,313 $ 21,760 $ 24,302 $ 29,478 Adjusted net income $ 18,461 $ 22,004 $ 21,388 $ 24,188 $ 30,409 Calculation of adjusted PTPP earnings: Provision for credit losses $ 2,735 $ 3,515 $ 4,306 $ 6,197 $ 4,624 Adjusted net income $ 18,461 $ 22,004 $ 21,388 $ 24,188 $ 30,409 Add: provision for credit losses 2,735 3,515 4,306 6,197 4,624 Add: adjusted income tax expense 5,458 5,144 5,875 6,242 7,070 Adjusted PTPP Earnings $ 26,654 $ 30,663 $ 31,569 $ 36,627 $ 42,103 Calculation of adjusted dilutive EPS: Numerator: Adjusted net income $ 18,461 $ 22,004 $ 21,388 $ 24,188 $ 30,409 Denominator: Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 30,995,354 30,943,860 30,872,834 30,882,156 30,867,511 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.43 $ 0.79 $ 0.70 $ 0.79 $ 0.95 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.60 0.71 0.69 0.78 0.99 Calculation of adjusted ROAA and adjusted ROAE: Adjusted net income $ 18,461 $ 22,004 $ 21,388 $ 24,188 $ 30,409 Divided by number of days in the quarter 92 92 91 90 92 Multiplied by number of days in the year 365 365 365 365 365 Annualized adjusted net income $ 73,242 $ 87,298 $ 85,787 $ 98,096 $ 120,644 Divided by total average assets 9,753,847 10,035,564 10,190,356 9,783,602 9,530,543 ROAA (annualized) 0.55 % 0.96 % 0.86 % 1.01 % 1.23 % Adjusted ROAA (annualized) 0.75 0.87 0.84 1.00 1.27 Divided by total average stockholders' equity $ 1,013,286 $ 1,012,912 $ 996,823 $ 976,044 $ 913,850 ROAE (annualized) 5.26 % 9.52 % 8.76 % 10.10 % 12.80 % Adjusted ROAE (annualized) 7.23 8.62 8.61 10.05 13.20 Calculation of adjusted PTPP ROAA and adjusted PTPP ROAE: Adjusted PTPP earnings $ 26,654 $ 30,663 $ 31,569 $ 36,627 $ 42,103 Divided by number of days in the quarter 92 92 91 90 92 Multiplied by the number of days in the year 365 365 365 365 365 Adjusted PTPP earnings, annualized $ 105,747 $ 121,652 $ 126,623 $ 148,543 $ 167,039 Divided by total average assets $ 9,753,847 $ 10,035,564 $ 10,190,356 $ 9,783,602 $ 9,530,543 Adjusted PTPP ROAA(annualized) 1.08 % 1.21 % 1.24 % 1.52 % 1.75 % Divided by total average stockholders' equity $ 1,013,286 $ 1,012,912 $ 996,823 $ 976,044 $ 913,850 Adjusted PTPP ROAE (annualized) 10.44 % 12.01 % 12.70 % 15.22 % 18.28 % Calculation of tangible common equity to tangible common assets, book value per common share and adjusted tangible book value per common share: Total assets $ 9,722,584 $ 9,733,303 $ 10,165,163 $ 10,358,516 $ 9,686,067 Less: goodwill 128,679 128,679 128,679 128,679 128,679 Less: other intangible assets, net 45,452 42,460 44,724 47,277 49,829 Tangible assets 9,548,453 9,562,164 9,991,760 10,182,560 9,507,559 Total common stockholders’ equity $ 1,062,905 $ 998,945 $ 997,859 $ 992,587 $ 949,943 Less: goodwill 128,679 128,679 128,679 128,679 128,679 Less: other intangible assets, net 45,452 42,460 44,724 47,277 49,829 Tangible common equity 888,774 827,806 824,456 816,631 771,435 Less: accumulated other comprehensive loss (121,023 ) (172,729 ) (152,879 ) (138,481 ) (159,875 ) Adjusted tangible common equity 1,009,797 1,000,535 977,335 955,112 931,310 Divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period 30,986,109 30,906,716 30,866,205 30,780,853 30,746,600 Book value per common share $ 34.30 $ 32.32 $ 32.33 $ 32.25 $ 30.90 Tangible book value per common share 28.68 26.78 26.71 26.53 25.09 Adjusted tangible book value per common share 32.59 32.37 31.66 31.03 30.29 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.31 % 8.66 % 8.25 % 8.02 % 8.11 % Calculation of ROATCE and adjusted ROATCE: Net income $ 13,425 $ 24,313 $ 21,760 $ 24,302 $ 29,478 Divided by number of days in the quarter 92 92 91 90 92 Multiplied by number of days in the year 365 365 365 365 365 Annualized net income $ 53,262 $ 96,459 $ 87,279 $ 98,558 $ 116,951 Adjusted net income $ 18,461 $ 22,004 $ 21,388 $ 24,188 $ 30,409 Divided by number of days in the quarter 92 92 91 90 92 Multiplied by number of days in the year 365 365 365 365 365 Annualized adjusted net income $ 73,242 $ 87,298 $ 85,787 $ 98,096 $ 120,644 Total average common stockholders’ equity $ 1,013,286 $ 1,012,912 $ 996,823 $ 976,044 $ 913,850 Less: average goodwill 128,679 128,679 128,679 128,679 131,302 Less: average other intangible assets, net 46,825 43,901 46,379 48,950 51,495 Average tangible common equity 837,782 840,332 821,765 798,415 731,053 ROATCE 6.36 % 11.48 % 10.62 % 12.34 % 16.00 % Adjusted ROATCE 8.74 10.39 10.44 12.29 16.50 Calculation of adjusted efficiency ratio: Total noninterest expense $ 60,906 $ 58,663 $ 58,887 $ 56,760 $ 57,254 Less: insurance and mortgage noninterest expense 8,581 8,579 9,156 8,033 8,031 Less: merger-related expenses — — — — 1,179 Adjusted total noninterest expense 52,325 50,084 49,731 48,727 48,044 Net interest income $ 72,989 $ 74,130 $ 75,291 $ 77,147 $ 84,749 Less: insurance and mortgage net interest income 2,294 2,120 1,574 1,493 1,376 Add: Total noninterest income 8,196 18,119 15,636 16,384 13,429 Less: insurance and mortgage noninterest income 4,727 7,335 7,587 8,792 6,255 Less: positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities — 10,096 — — — Less: (loss) gain on sale of securities, net (4,606 ) (7,173 ) — 144 — Less: gain on sub-debt repurchase — — 471 — — Adjusted total revenue 78,770 79,871 81,295 83,102 90,547 — Efficiency ratio 75.02 % 63.59 % 64.76 % 60.69 % 58.32 % Adjusted efficiency ratio 66.43 62.71 61.17 58.64 53.06





Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Calculation of adjusted net income: Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 282,804 $ 250,587 Add: CECL provision for non-PCD loans — 14,890 Adjusted net interest income after provision for credit losses 282,804 265,477 Total noninterest income $ 58,335 $ 57,274 Less: MSR write-down (1,769 ) (1,950 ) Less: (loss) gain on sales of securities, net (11,635 ) 1,664 Less: gain on sub-debt repurchase 471 — Less: positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities 10,096 — Adjusted total noninterest income 61,172 57,560 Total noninterest expense $ 235,216 $ 200,419 Less: merger-related expense — 6,171 Adjusted total noninterest expense 235,216 194,248 Income tax expense $ 22,123 $ 19,727 Add: income tax expense on adjustment items 5,034 4,483 Adjusted income tax expense 27,157 24,210 Net Income $ 83,800 $ 87,715 Adjusted net income $ 81,603 $ 104,579 Calculation of adjusted PTPP earnings: Provision for credit losses $ 16,753 $ 24,691 Less: CECL provision for non-PCD loans — 14,890 Adjusted provision for credit losses $ 16,753 $ 9,801 Adjusted net income $ 81,603 $ 104,579 Add: provision for credit losses 16,753 9,801 Add: adjusted income tax expense 27,157 24,210 Adjusted PTPP earnings $ 125,513 $ 138,590 Calculation of adjusted dilutive EPS: Numerator: Adjusted net income $ 81,603 $ 104,579 Denominator: Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 30,931,605 26,760,592 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.71 $ 3.28 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 2.64 3.91 Calculation of adjusted ROAA and adjusted ROAE: Adjusted net income $ 81,603 $ 104,579 Divided by total average assets 9,941,020 8,686,231 ROAA 0.84 % 1.01 % Adjusted ROAA 0.82 1.20 Divided by total average stockholders' equity $ 999,904 $ 811,483 ROAE 8.38 % 10.81 % Adjusted ROAE 8.16 12.89 Calculation of adjusted PTPP ROAA and adjusted PTPP ROAE: Adjusted PTPP Earnings $ 125,513 $ 138,590 Divided by total average assets 9,941,020 8,686,231 Adjusted PTPP ROAA 1.26 % 1.60 % Divided by total average stockholders' equity $ 999,904 $ 811,483 Adjusted PTPP ROAE 12.55 % 17.08 % Calculation of ROATCE and adjusted ROATCE: Net income $ 83,800 $ 87,715 Adjusted net income 81,603 104,579 Total average common stockholders’ equity $ 999,904 $ 811,483 Less: average goodwill 128,679 74,205 Less: average other intangible assets, net 46,501 31,479 Average tangible common equity 824,724 705,799 ROATCE 10.16 % 12.43 % Adjusted ROATCE 9.89 14.82 Calculation of adjusted efficiency ratio: Total noninterest expense $ 235,216 $ 200,419 Less: insurance and mortgage noninterest expense 34,349 33,533 Less: merger-related expenses — 6,171 Adjusted total noninterest expense 200,867 160,715 Net interest income $ 299,557 $ 275,278 Less: insurance and mortgage net interest income 7,481 4,541 Add: total noninterest income 58,335 57,274 Less: insurance and mortgage noninterest income 28,441 29,591 Less: (loss) gain on sales of securities, net (11,635 ) 1,664 Less: gain on sub-debt repurchase 471 — Less: positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities 10,096 — Adjusted total revenue 323,038 296,756 Efficiency ratio 65.72 % 60.27 % Adjusted efficiency ratio 62.18 54.16



