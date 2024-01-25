|Press Release
|Nicox Provides Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial and Business Highlights
January 25, 2024 – release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France
Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today provided financial and business highlights for the fourth quarter of 2023 for Nicox SA and its subsidiaries (the “Nicox Group”).
“The Denali trial is progressing to plan with 75% of the target number of patients now randomized. A significant milestone has also been reached as all patients for the 12-month safety extension have been enrolled. In parallel, all activities to support the NCX 470 New Drug Application are continuing as planned. The Company remains focused on the financial situation and finding solutions to extend the cash runway.” said Andreas Segerros, Chief Executive Officer of Nicox. “Licensing revenues, which today come principally from VYZULTA sales, continue to grow, with annual net royalty payments to Nicox exceeding €4 million for the first time. In 2024 we are expecting approval and commercialization of ZERVIATE in China, which should further contribute to licensing revenue growth.”
Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
Net revenue1 for the fourth quarter of 2023 was €1.3 million, compared to €1.0 million of net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net revenue for the full year 2023 was €4.2 million which is an increase of 29% compared to net revenue for the full year 2022 of €3.3 million. The net revenues for 2022 and 2023 consisted entirely of net royalty payments.
As of December 31, 2023, the Nicox Group had cash and cash equivalents of €11.9 million, compared with €14.6 million as of September 30, 2023 and €27.7 million as of December 31, 2022. The Company estimates it is financed until June 2024, based exclusively on the development of NCX 470. The Company is pursuing licensing and other business development discussions, exploring multiple strategic options and is also discussing with its creditors to restructure its debt.
As of December 31, 2023, the Nicox Group had financial debt of €21.0 million, consisting of (i) €18.9 million in the form of a bond financing agreement with Kreos Capital signed in January 2019, (ii) a €1.3 million credit agreement guaranteed by the French State, and granted in August 2020 in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and (iii) €0.8 million of present value attributed to the put option2 granted in the November 2022 equity financing. The payment of this latter debt would only occur if the put option was exercised, subject to the conditions set out in footnote 2 below.
VYZULTA® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024% U.S. prescriptions data were not available for the last month of 2023, for technical reasons outside of the control of the Company. VYZULTA, exclusively licensed worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, is commercialized in more than 15 countries, including the U.S., and is also approved in a number of other countries. VYZULTA is indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
Post Fourth Quarter 2023 Events
Only the December 31, 2022 cash figure is audited. All other figures in this press release are non-audited.
|About Nicox
|Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Harrow, Inc. in the U.S., and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.
Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker symbol: ALCOX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare index.
For more information www.nicox.com.
1 Net revenue consists of revenue from collaborations less royalty payments which corresponds to Net profit in the consolidated statements of profit or loss.
2 In the case of a merger by acquisition (fusion par absorption), merger (fusion par création d’une nouvelle société), division (scission), or a change of control within the meaning assigned in article L.233-3 I of the French commercial code (Code de commerce) where the consideration for such transaction is Nicox shares at a value of less than €1.70, the exercise price of the warrants, Armistice can request that Nicox purchases the warrants granted to Armistice at their Black Scholes value (using pre-defined terms). The present value of this option is revised at each closure and the non-cash adjustment of the present value is recognized in the consolidated statement of profit or loss as a finance income or finance expense.
