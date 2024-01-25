Cronos’ Spinach® Brand Ends 2023 as the Number One Flower Brand in Canada1

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos” or the “Company”), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced that its brand, Spinach®, closed 2023 as the number one ranked flower brand in Canada with a 6.9%1 market share in the fourth quarter. Spinach® flower products have resonated strongly with consumers, leading to a significant increase in its ranking from the fourth2 best-selling flower brand in 2022, to become the best-selling flower brand in Canada in 2023.



Capturing the leading position in flower rounds out a strong year of growth and innovation for the Spinach® product portfolio, which is ranked as the second best-selling cannabis brand in Canada across all categories as of December 20231. In the fourth quarter, Spinach® products held a number 1 position in the flower and edibles categories, and a top-10 ranking in the pre-rolls and vape categories. 1

In 2023, the Spinach® team successfully launched six new flower SKUs and seven new pre-roll SKUs. Less than a year after its launch in market, the Spinach® Fully Charged Atomic GMO-infused pre-roll won “Best Pre-Roll” at the 2023 Grow Up Awards in October. The Spinach® brand’s 2023 successes were also highlighted by becoming the best-selling edible brand in Canada with its widely popular SOURZ by Spinach® and Spinach FEELZ™ gummies.

“We’re thrilled to end 2023 by demonstrating our strong capabilities to win in flower, the largest product category in the global cannabis market,” said Jeff Jacobson, Chief Growth Officer, Cronos. “We are proud of the hard work our team has put into expanding and refining our flower portfolio, which consistently delivers on consumer expectations and has built Cronos and its brands awareness in Canada and internationally. We thank our Spinach® consumers for continuing to choose our flower products with enthusiasm, and we’re excited to continue developing products consumers will love in 2024.”

Cronos’ sophisticated breeding program and unique portfolio of genetics has helped the Company win in the highly competitive Canadian market, as well as expand Cronos’ international footprint with distribution to the growing markets in Germany and Australia.

“2023 was an incredible year of growth for Cronos and achieving strong market share in the ever-popular flower category in Canada, Israel, and Germany,” said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and CEO, Cronos. “With leadership positions in both the flower and edibles categories, and as the second best-selling brand overall in the Canadian cannabis industry1, we are especially proud that we’re shipping our high-quality, best-selling borderless products to emerging international markets. We’re thrilled to continue our growth trajectory globally after recently shipping our cannabis flower to Australia’s medicinal market and look forward to another tremendous year in 2024.”

For more information and availability, please visit: spinachcannabis.com.

1 HiFyre POS Data Q4 2023 - Total Canada Retail Dollar Sales, Ending December 31 2023

2 HiFyre POS Data Q4 2022 - Total Canada Retail Dollar Sales, Ending December 31 2022



About Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos’ diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.



Forward-looking Statements



This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about the market share of Spinach® and Cronos flower products; the development of new products and the consumer reaction to such products; anticipated international growth and market entry; the Cronos brand portfolio; and Cronos's efforts to advance cannabis research, technology and product development. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks. Financial results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2023, each of which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.



