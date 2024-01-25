Rotary Kiln Market Anticipated to Grow by USD 142.48 Million with a CAGR of 2.99% During 2023-2028, Driven by Infrastructure Development and Sustainable Technology Adoption

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rotary Kiln Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Anticipating significant growth in the coming years, the global rotary kiln market is expected to experience a surge, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.99%. The increase by USD 142.48 million is projected from the year 2023 through to 2028. Detailed insights and industry analysis of this growth trajectory are now available for review, revealing critical trends, market drivers, and forecast information.

The market is witnessing substantial growth, primarily fueled by the expansion and installation of new cement plants, augmented demand from the construction industry, and a rising inclination towards green cement. This comprehensive study segments the market across various applications, including cement, metallurgy, and chemicals, alongside an in-depth product-based examination that covers cement kilns, metallurgy chemical kilns, and lime kilns.

Geographically, the report spans the entire landscape, encompassing:

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

South America

The utilization of alternative fuels is highlighted as a primary factor propelling market growth over the next few years. Furthermore, with the mining industry's strategic initiatives and the increasing application of big data analytics across end-user industries, substantial market demand is expected.

Vendor Insights and Market Dynamics

This report provides a well-rounded analysis of several leading market players. It offers detailed assessments designed to support clients in improving their market positions. Additionally, the report identifies significant upcoming trends and challenges that will have an influence on market growth, aiding companies in strategic planning to tap into forthcoming opportunities.

Methodology and Analysis

Compiled through a combination of primary and secondary research, the report synthesizes key market data, providing a reliable and comprehensive overview of the rotary kiln market. An extensive analysis of key parameters—such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions—underpins the market forecasts and competitive landscape insights.

Market Facets and Influencers

With a focus on key industry influencers, the study sheds light on the various aspects of the market. The data presented is both thorough and validated, stemming from extensive research methodologies.

Looking Ahead

For a deeper dive into the rotary kiln market and to explore the intricate dynamics at play, stakeholders and interested parties are encouraged to review the complete market and vendor landscape analysis within the report.

Forecast Highlights:

Continued growth momentum in the rotary kiln market through 2028. Strategic industry analysis, covering applications, products, and geographical regions. In-depth vendor analysis helping clients navigate and leverage market opportunities.

The insights gained from this market study are set to equip industry participants with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions and strategize for future growth within the rotary kiln sector.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ansac Corp.

Ashoka Group

Boardman LLC

Cimprogetti Srl

CITIC HIC Gandara Censa S.A.U.

FEECO International Inc.

FLSmidth and Co. AS

Harcliff Mining Services Pty Ltd.

Harrop Industries Inc.

Henan Hongxing Mining Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Zosen Inova AG

Jiangsu Pengfei Group Co. Ltd.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

Linyi Jinyong Kiln Co. Ltd.

Maerz Ofenbau AG

Metso Outotec Corp.

Shanghai Minggong Heavy Equipment Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Tongli Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd.

Ube Corp.

Henan Zhengzhou Mining Machinery Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ojpxl6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.