NobleAI Recognized as one of the Ten Hottest AI Startups to Watch in 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NobleAI , a pioneer in Science-Based AI solutions for Chemical and Material Informatics, today announced the first series of events featuring their executives in early 2024. As corporate leaders and consumers alike have made their desire for more sustainable product development solutions clear, NobleAI has emerged as the sought-after leader in using science-based AI to speed the discovery of chemical and material formulations across multiple industries. Executives will share that expertise at prominent chemical and material informatics industry events including:



Chief product and strategy officer, Ethan Mirksky will discuss “The Future of Cleaning: Artificial Intelligence and the Cleaning Products Industry” at the American Cleaning Institute’s National Convention, February 1 in Orlando, FL.

at the American Cleaning Institute’s National Convention, February 1 in Orlando, FL. Ying Shi Teh, Noble AI Research Scientist, will present a discussion on optimizing battery performance with machine learning at the International Battery Seminar March 12-15 in Orlando, FL

March 12-15 in Orlando, FL CEO Sunil Sanghavi will present the keynote as the featured speaker at the Chemistry Council of New Jersey Annual Conference. April 29-30 in Atlantic City, NJ.



These engagements come on the heels of a tremendous year of growth and recognition for NobleAI. The company kicked off last year with $17 million in a Series A round of funding led by M12, Microsoft’s venture capital fund as well as Chevron Technology Ventures. They were also honored to be chosen as the first solutions partner for Microsoft Azure Quantum Elements, a game-changing industry partnership that will support the growing demand from chemical, materials and energy companies for better performing and more sustainable products. A tremendous bookend closing out the past year was the honor of being named one of the 10 Hottest AI Startups to Watch in 2024 .

As companies responded to consumer and government calls for more sustainable and better performing material and chemical products, they turned to NobleAI’s innovative Science-Based AI platform to help them achieve it. NobleAI saw a threefold year-over-year increase in the number of Fortune 500 organizations turning to their solutions, including ExxonMobil whose team presented their success working with NobleAI at the Society of Petroleum Engineers Fall 2023 conference. And the company’s platform and development team was also widely recognized by leading industry watchers for their proven track record of speeding product development in chemicals, materials and formulations while boosting sustainability. According to The Lux Research Deciding Factor research note, “NobleAI’s solutions can reduce development and testing costs, improve product performance, validate new ingredients and formulations, generate optimal design parameters and much more.”

“It’s been tremendously gratifying to be recognized by our peers and industry watchers but we’ve only just begun,” said Sunil Sanghavi. “There’s enormous potential to support companies in transforming product lines to boost sustainability and revenues. And importantly, our platform meets companies where they are, whether they have deep data science resources or if they’re starting from scratch, we can support them in harnessing the power of science based AI to accelerate business value, boost customer satisfaction and produce more sustainable products while reducing costs and time to market.”

About NobleAI

NobleAI offers commercially-proven AI solutions for Chemical and Material Informatics powered by its unique, Science-Based AI (SBAI) technology. Science-based AI models are developed quickly, securely and specifically for each customer and a specific use case. Delivered via the cloud-based Reactor Platform, NobleAI’s SBAI technology delivers actionable insights to accelerate product development and reduce costs while improving product performance, sustainability, and reliability. NobleAI is supported by investments from world-class organizations such as Microsoft, Chevron and Solvay, and the company’s solutions are already delivering real value in production deployments at leading chemical, material and energy companies around the globe.



