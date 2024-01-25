Palantir and Carahsoft Expand Partnership to Deliver Mission-Critical Software to the Canadian Public Sector

OTTAWA, Ontario, and RESTON, Va., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palantir Technologies Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Palantir Technologies Inc. (“Palantir,” NYSE: PLTR) and Carahsoft Canada, have partnered to expand and accelerate delivery of Palantir’s operating systems across the Canadian Public Sector.

Building on the success of Palantir’s partnership with Carahsoft in the United States, Palantir has authorized Carahsoft, The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, to be the sole distributor of the Palantir Platform under the Government of Canada’s (GC) Software Licensing Supply Arrangement (SLSA). SLSA is the primary contracting vehicle used by GC departments, agencies, Crown Corporations and other authorized clients to procure enterprise software licenses.

Awarded in September 2023, Carahsoft’s Supply Arrangement represents the first time Palantir licenses will be widely available to SLSA clients and provides cost-effective options for evaluating Palantir as part of a pilot, as well as the procurement of enterprise-wide licenses.

Around the world, Palantir software powers mission-critical outcomes such as all-domain situational awareness, optimizing healthcare delivery, managing non-combatant evacuations, and combatting financial crime. Palantir’s partnership with Carahsoft will provide SLSA clients with an expedited channel to acquire Palantir’s software solutions, including Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), a cutting-edge solution for activating large language models and other types of AI within customer networks, safely and securely.

“Our partnership with Carahsoft Canada represents a key milestone in Palantir’s growth and continued investment in Canada,” said David MacNaughton, Director of Palantir Technologies Canada Inc. “We look forward to the opportunities this will unlock for using Palantir software to transform how Canadian Public Sector entities execute their mandates and achieve mission success.”

“The expansion of our partnership with Palantir into the Canadian Public Sector market demonstrates Carahsoft's commitment to facilitating streamlined acquisition channels for Government agencies in the US and Canada,” said Mark Demerse, Sales Director Leading the Palantir Group at Carahsoft. “Palantir’s data-centric tools for operations and decision-making solutions are critical for agencies as they work toward digital modernization. We look forward to collaborating with Palantir and our reseller partners to support the Public Sector’s efforts through easy and efficient access to the critical technology they need.”

Palantir’s software and onboarding packages are available in Canada through Carahsoft’s SLSA contract EN578-232335/044/SMS. For more information, contact the Palantir team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8600 or Palantir@carahsoft.com.

