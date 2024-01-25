SOTI XSight Live View Revolutionizes Frontline Operations, Unveiling the Industry's Most Advanced Tool to Visualize Business Mobility

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOTI announces the launch of SOTI XSight Live View, the most advanced tool to visualize business mobility in the industry today. SOTI XSight Live View is the first solution of its kind to provide a holistic view on business and mobile device data, empowering organizations across industries to visualize operations in real-time.

Until now, businesses lacked a transparent view of frontline operations, leading to increased operational costs, inefficiency and e-waste in workforce management. Additionally, blind spots in these areas expose companies to vulnerabilities and risks in compliance, cybersecurity and quality. With SOTI XSight Live View, organizations across industries such as, retail, healthcare and transportation and logistics (T&L) obtain a crystal-clear view of mobile device fleet status and performance. Additionally, businesses gain real-time insights needed for more responsive, agile and informed data decision-making.

The SOTI XSight Live View Dashboard maps and visualizes metrics such as location, signal strength and speed alongside business data such as inventory levels, delivery status and any other priorities required by the business. For indoor operations, SOTI XSight Live View offers a List View, allowing visualization of operations in both indoor and outdoor settings. SOTI XSight Live View allows IT professionals to go back in time and study situational data at specific times to resolve issues and keep the business running smoothly.

“The number of mobile devices used by organizations globally has increased by 37% in the last year alone. As technology continues to reshape business operations, our commitment at SOTI is to empower organizations with innovative solutions to take full advantage of their investment in mobility. With the launch of SOTI XSight Live View, we are not just introducing the industry’s leading visualization tool, we are revolutionizing how businesses gain real-time insights into their operations,” said Carl Rodrigues, President and CEO at SOTI. “Live View is not a feature, it's a strategic move towards increased revenue, improved customer satisfaction and enhanced operational efficiency. SOTI XSight Live View will be a game-changer for organizations looking to stay agile, responsive and ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”

Key Benefits of SOTI XSight Live View Include:

Actionable insights are provided through a transparent and unified single point of view on fleet status, performance and real-time operational visibility.

Enhanced supply chain efficiencies gained through rapid troubleshooting response times.

Boost frontline employee productivity and customer satisfaction by minimizing downtime.

Gather real-time device-level operational data to streamline troubleshooting processes and address issues across multiple devices simultaneously.

Seamlessly incorporate and customize business data into a system for unified real-time monitoring and reporting.

Support for Android and Windows operating systems.

Ability to retrieve data from up to two hours ago and enable IT teams to analyze past events.



About SOTI

SOTI is a proven innovator and industry leader for simplifying business mobility solutions by making them smarter, faster and more reliable. With SOTI’s innovative portfolio of solutions , organizations can trust SOTI to elevate and streamline their mobile operations, maximize their ROI and reduce device downtime. Globally, with over 17,000 customers, SOTI has proven itself to be the go-to mobile platform provider to manage, secure and support business-critical devices. With SOTI’s world-class support, enterprises can take mobility to endless possibilities. For more information, visit soti.net .

