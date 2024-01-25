Digital Ad Spending Market Report Reflects Acceleration in Mobile Advertising and Advanced Tech Adoption

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Ad Spending Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital ad spending market continues to showcase robust growth and is expected to reach $0.67 billion in 2024, enjoying an 11.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), according to a comprehensive market research publication recently added to our industry insights collection. This anticipated expansion underscores the dynamic nature of the field, influenced by rapidly changing technology, consumer behavior, and strategic marketing practices.

This detailed market report delves into the compelling development of interactive and shoppable ads, and the surge within the connected TV advertising sphere. The in-depth analysis covers significant strategies adopted by leading market players who are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enhance targeted advertising campaigns.

Key Highlights from the Market Report

The report indicates a substantial increase in the utilization of mobile devices, revealing that mobile connections have grown by 3.8% in the UK and smartphone ownership is set to reach 95% of the population by 2025.

Video content marketing demand is surging with 91% of businesses employing this strategy as of February 2023, up from 86% the prior year.

Advancements in AI and machine learning are shaping the future of digital advertisements, with leading entities like Verizon Media introducing suites to deliver cookie-independent ad experiences.

Acquisitions are playing a significant role in the market's evolution, with IT services powerhouse Smith acquiring Adept to enhance digital advertising capabilities and performance.

The North American market stands as the largest contributor to digital ad spending, with other regions also showing significant strides toward digital transformations.

The report meticulously segments the digital ad spending market, presenting findings across various ad formats such as display ads, social media, native advertising, and video ads, with each segment witnessing distinct growth patterns. Insightful market data supports businesses and investors in understanding the breadth of opportunities within various industry verticals, from retail and healthcare to IT and telecommunications.

Analysis of Global and Regional Market Dynamics



The publication extends beyond global market analysis, offering a granular view of regional distinctions within the digital ad spending landscape. It encapsulates how markets in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa contribute to the overall industry growth, providing stakeholders with actionable intelligence to navigate this diverse and fragmented market.

Through this comprehensive report, industry professionals gain access to invaluable market statistics, competitor analysis, and in-depth reviews of digital ad spending market segments. This strategic resource aims to support decision-makers in charting informed pathways through the evolving terrain of digital advertising.

This publication enhances industry knowledge, offering a detailed overview of the forces shaping digital ad spending. It's equipped with the necessary data to understand the current state and future prospects of the industry, emerging trends, and the evolving market strategies employed by key industry leaders.

For those vested in the digital ad spending sector or exploring avenues for investment or growth in this space, the report provides an indispensable tool for aligning with market trajectories and capitalizing on the influx of innovations characterizing the contemporary advertising ecosystem.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Microsoft corporation

Google LLC

Meta Platforms Inc.

Hulu LLC

Ignite Visibility LLC

L7 Creative

Alibaba Group Holdings Limited

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Coalition Technologies LLC

Dentsu Group Inc.

Disruptive Advertising Inc.

Effective Spend

Omnicom Group

Publicis Groupe

Tencent Holdings Limited

Adobe Inc.

The Trade Desk Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Twitter Inc.

Pinterest Inc.

Snap Inc.

Roku Inc.

Spotify Technology S.A.

Expedia Group

TripAdvisor Inc.

JD.com Inc.

Criteo SA

InterActiveCorp

Datorama Inc.

PubMatic Inc.

Magnite Inc.

Taboola

Outbrain Inc.

AdRoll Group

Rubicon Project Inc.

Xandr Inc.

OpenX

MediaMath Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x2macm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.