Boston Hemp Inc Introduces Revolutionary THCa Crumble Extract Offering Nationwide Shipping and Redefining Cannabis Consumption

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Boston Hemp Inc, a pioneer in the cannabis industry, proudly unveils its latest innovation – THCa Crumble Extract. This groundbreaking product showcases the company's commitment to providing consumers with high-quality, cutting-edge solutions for a diverse range of cannabis experiences.

THCa Crumble Extract is a meticulously crafted concentrate, harnessing the power of tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCa). This innovative extraction process preserves the natural terpenes and cannabinoids, ensuring a full-spectrum, entourage effect for users seeking a premium and authentic cannabis encounter.

Key Features of Boston Hemp Inc's THCa Crumble Extract:

Purity and Potency: Rigorous extraction techniques guarantee a pure and potent product, free from contaminants and additives, delivering an unparalleled cannabis experience.

Versatility: THCa Crumble Extract offers versatility in consumption, allowing users to explore various methods, including dabbing, vaporizing, or incorporating it into edibles, providing a customizable and user-centric approach.

Natural Terpene Profiles: Boston Hemp Inc prioritizes the preservation of natural terpenes, contributing to the distinctive aroma, flavor, and potential therapeutic benefits associated with each strain.

Lab-Tested Quality: Committed to transparency, every batch undergoes thorough third-party laboratory testing, ensuring consistent quality, potency, and safety.

Mr. Marc Maltisanti, COO of Boston Hemp Inc, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "Our THCa Crumble Extract represents a significant leap forward in cannabis consumption. We're proud to offer a product that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our growing clientele nationwide."

Consumers can find Boston Hemp Inc's THCa Crumble Extract at authorized dispensaries and online retailers starting 1/24/2024.

For more information, please visit www.BostonHempInc.com or contact Kevin Coyle 781-924-1011

Boston Hemp Inc continues to lead the cannabis industry with innovation, quality, and a steadfast commitment to enhancing the overall cannabis experience.

About Boston Hemp Inc

Boston Hemp Inc is a trailblazer in the cannabis industry, dedicated to providing premium, natural products that redefine the way consumers experience cannabis in all 50 states. With a focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, the company strives to set new standards for excellence in the evolving cannabis market by offering federally legal THCa products available nationwide.

For media inquiries, please contact: Kevin@bostonhempire.com 781-924-1011

Connect with Boston Hemp Inc

Website: BostonHempInc.com

Social Media: @boston_hempire on Instagram

Disclaimer

This product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Use responsibly.

Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Attachment