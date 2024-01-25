Invitation to Telenor Group's results for the fourth quarter 2023

Join us for Telenor Group’s results for the fourth quarter 2023

The presentation will be available via WEBCAST ONLY

0900 CET / 0800 UKT

Telenor will present its quarterly results for the fourth quarter 2023 on Wednesday 7 February at 0900 CET / 0800 UKT.

To view the webcast, visit: https://t.expo.no/2civo5

As usual, there will be a Q&A session for analysts. Dial-in details:

Norway: +47 21 56 33 18

UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

Please quote 'Telenor' to the operator.

For media:

Members of the press are invited to attend the presentation of Telenor's quarterly results at its headquarters. The presentation will be available via live stream and will be followed by one-on-one interviews at Telenor Hub, located at Snarøyveien 30E, 1360 Fornebu.

For more information, please email: david.fidjeland@telenor.com.