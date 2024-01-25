Global Dental Material Market Report 2023-2028: Remarkable Growth Driven by Digital Dentistry Advancements and Cosmetic Procedures Demand

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Material Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental material market is undergoing significant evolution, with advancements in digital dentistry and a rising demand for aesthetic dental procedures propelling the industry forward. A new comprehensive research publication on the industry highlights key drivers, trends, and opportunities shaping the market from 2018 to 2028.

With increasing oral health issues such as dental caries, tooth decay, and malocclusions observed worldwide, the requirement for high-quality and efficient dental materials has never been more critical. This demand is further intensified by modern lifestyles and dietary habits that negatively impact dental health. Moreover, the quest for painless treatment experiences and outcomes that emulate natural teeth aesthetics are fueling market expansion.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Dental Material Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 rendered a severe blow to the dental industry, with supply chain disruptions and the postponement of non-emergency dental services. However, the resilience and adaptive response of the industry are noteworthy as it navigates the pathway to recovery.

Advancements in Dental Care Driving the Market



As the prevalence of dental conditions continues to grow, so does the need for effective treatment options. Innovations in biomaterials and a greater emphasis on cosmetic dentistry are significant factors contributing to market growth. Teeth whitening and alignment corrections are among the popular procedures that underscore the importance of sophisticated dental materials.

Rising Adoption of Digital Dentistry Elevates Market Prospects

Digitalization has revolutionized dental care, making treatments more efficient and less time-consuming. CAD and CAM technology has vastly improved prosthodontic restoration processes, showcasing the immense potential of digital advances in the industry.

High Costs Could Pose Challenges



Despite the market's promising outlook, the high cost associated with dental care and the lack of reimbursement options for certain dental procedures could hinder market growth. Addressing these fiscal barriers is essential for wider accessibility and market advancement.

Market Segmentation



The market report segments the global dental material market by product, application, and end user, offering an in-depth analysis of each sector. The segmentation helps stakeholders understand the dynamics of the market and identify potential opportunities in various domains.

Competitive Landscape

The market boasts a competitive environment with leading players continuously innovating and striving to meet the growing demands. These companies are playing a pivotal role in driving the industry's advancement, providing a wide range of materials that cater to different dental applications.

The detailed market analysis aims to offer valuable insights to stakeholders, investors, and industry participants, helping them make informed decisions in a dynamic market landscape. The research encompasses pivotal market factors and sheds light on the trajectory of the dental material market's growth through to 2028.



