Bloodline Dynasty Expands Their Portfolio with Exciting New Laser Tattoo Removal Services in Farmington Hills, Michigan

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloodline Dynasty Tattoos, a premier tattoo destination in Farmington Hills, Michigan, is thrilled to announce the latest addition to their studio – the Astanza Duality laser tattoo removal system. This cutting-edge technology brings a safe and effective solution for tattoo removal to the local community, solidifying their commitment to excellence and innovation.

Bloodline Dynasty has always been at the forefront of the tattoo industry, providing exceptional artistry and service to its clients. Now, with the introduction of the Astanza Duality laser machine, the studio takes a giant leap into the world of aesthetic tattoo removal.

The Astanza Duality is renowned for its precision and versatility in removing tattoos of various colors, sizes, and complexities. This medical-grade laser technology ensures a safe and efficient removal process, minimizing discomfort and maximizing results.

"At Bloodline Dynasty, our mission has always been to offer the best in tattoo artistry and services. We are excited to extend our commitment to the community by introducing laser tattoo removal with the Astanza Duality," says Quinten Harper, co-owner of Bloodline Dynasty Tattoos.

Bloodline Dynasty's experienced tattoo artists undergo rigorous training to operate the Astanza Duality effectively, ensuring the highest standard of care for clients. The Duality's cutting-edge technology allows for precise targeting of ink pigments, resulting in efficient tattoo removal with minimal impact on the surrounding skin.

To celebrate the launch of their new service, Bloodline Dynasty is offering exclusive promotions and discounts for early bookings. This is a limited-time opportunity for clients to experience the latest and most innovative addition to their list of services.

About Bloodline Dynasty

Bloodline Dynasty Tattoos is a renowned tattoo destination in Farmington Hills, Michigan, known for its commitment to artistic excellence. Their studio is a haven for individuals seeking not just tattoos, but unique and personalized works of art that tell a story and become a timeless part of their identity. With a team of skilled artists and a dedication to innovation, Bloodline Dynasty provides a diverse range of tattoo services, now including state-of-the-art laser tattoo removal with the Astanza Duality.

Bloodline Dynasty invites individuals in Farmington Hills and beyond to explore the possibilities of laser tattoo removal. For more information, or to book an appointment, contact them at (248) 881-8135 or visit their website bloodlinedynasty.com. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook to stay updated on their latest innovations and promotions. You can visit Bloodline Dynasty Tattoos at 29134 Grand River Ave, Farmington Hills, MI 48336.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza Laser is the provider of FDA-cleared, medical-grade laser devices for tattoo removal, hair removal, and other aesthetic laser procedures.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with clients practicing throughout North America and Europe.