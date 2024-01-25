Ergodyne Digs in Against Costly Winter Slip-ups with Convenient New Ice Cleats

St. Paul, MN., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winter ready, floor friendly, zero hassle. With the introduction of TREX 6317 Mid-Sole Ice Cleats, Ergodyne aims to gain traction in their efforts against slips, trips, and falls—injuries which account for roughly 12-15% of annual workers' compensation costs according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

And because the cleats can rotate to the top or side of the boot, wearers can quickly transition between icy outdoor conditions and indoor environments without the need to remove the new traction solution.

"This simple design consideration prevents floor damage and saves valuable time," said Claudia Weber, Senior Product Specialist, Ergodyne. "But it also stops the ice cleats from actually turning into a slip hazard, themselves. Wearing ice cleats on concrete and hard floor surfaces can actually cause slips and falls."

Other Key Features of TREX 6317 Mid-Sole Ice Cleats

Durable Tungsten Carbide Studs: The cleats are equipped with 12 tungsten carbide studs, offering superior grip on ice and snow. The high hardness rating of the material ensures effective penetration and a secure grip, reducing the likelihood of slips and falls.

Designed for Defined Heel Footwear: The cleats feature a thick rubber wedge tailored for boots or shoes with a defined heel, ensuring the studs remain in contact with the ground for steady and stable walking.

Secure and Comfortable Fit: Constructed with durable webbing and a rubberized thread, the cleats provide a stable and secure fit, adaptable for various winter activities. The elastic webbing and adjustable strap ensure a snug fit for different boot sizes.

Enhanced Visibility and Safety: Reflective accents on the straps improve visibility in low-light conditions, adding an additional safety feature.

Portable and Lightweight: Designed for convenience, these ice cleats are compact and light, easy to carry in a pocket or pack.

Versatile and Practical Use: Ideal for a wide range of users, the TREX 6317 Mid-Sole Ice Cleats are not just for professionals in industries like trucking, construction, and logistics. They are also perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and anyone looking to safely navigate winter conditions.

Step into a safer and more efficient winter experience with the TREX 6317 Mid-Sole Ice Cleats at ergodyne.com.

To learn more, email support@ergodyne.com or call 800-225-8238 // (651) 642-9889.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW'D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Originally posted on: www.ergodyne.com

Attachment