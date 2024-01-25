GSI Technology, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023.



Summary Financial Results Table (in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Dec. 31, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Net revenues $5,318 $5,708 $6,447 $16,613 $24,309 Gross margin (%) 55.9% 54.7% 57.5% 55.2% 60.4% Operating expenses $9,660 $7,214 $8,495 $25,082 $26,609 Operating loss ($6,685) ($4,093) ($4,789) ($15,917) ($11,936) Net loss ($6,601) ($4,055) ($4,812) ($15,766) ($12,016) Net loss per share, diluted ($0.26) ($0.16) ($0.20) ($0.63) ($0.49)

Lee-Lean Shu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “GSI achieved several key milestones this past quarter. First, radiation testing performed in November showed Gemini-I can meet the radiation tolerance needs of satellite compute-in-space applications. We are pursuing several opportunities in this market. Second, we completed the Gemini-II tape out and will evaluate the initial spin soon. Sampling is targeted for the second half of calendar year 2024, with potential alpha deployments by year-end. Third, we shipped radiation-hardened SRAMs for two new programs, and finally, we received a second SBIR Direct-to-Phase II contract in the amount of $1.1 million for Gemini-II.”

Mr. Shu continued, “Recently published research by Cornell University demonstrated the unique efficiency of our Gemini-I APU for accelerating location filtering in DNA mapping. Leveraging the APU's massively parallel in-memory scalable architecture in a server, researchers achieved up to 6X faster processing than a CPU. These results highlight the potential of our technology to transform genomics and other data-intensive applications, such as medical data analysis, search, security, and more. The versatility of our APU architecture has the potential to unlock multi-billion-dollar market opportunities across industries that rely on rapid bit-wise data matching and comparisons."

Commenting on the third quarter results and fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 outlook, Mr. Shu stated, “Third quarter revenue was at the low end of our guidance, and gross margin was at the mid-point of our guidance. An infrequent $2.4 million charge for a pre-production mask set for Gemini-II increased operating expenses for the quarter and contributed to a higher operating loss compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2024. For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, we anticipate net revenues in a range of $4.8 million to $5.4 million, with gross margin of approximately 55% to 57%.”

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Summary Financials

The Company reported a net loss of ($6.6 million), or ($0.26) per diluted share, on net revenues of $5.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to a net loss of ($4.8 million), or ($0.20) per diluted share, on net revenues of $6.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and a net loss of ($4.1 million), or ($0.16) per diluted share, on net revenues of $5.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Gross margin was 55.9% compared to 57.5% in the prior year period and 54.7% in the preceding second quarter. The changes in gross margin were primarily due to changes in product mix and volume sold in the three periods.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, sales to Nokia were $807,000, or 15.2% of net revenues compared to $1.3 million, or 20.0% of net revenues, in the same period a year ago and $1.2 million, or 20.3% of net revenues in the prior quarter. Military/defense sales were 28.2% of third quarter shipments compared to 26.2% of shipments in the comparable period a year ago and 34.8% of shipments in the prior quarter. SigmaQuad sales were 46.9% of third quarter shipments compared to 45.2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and 55.8% in the prior quarter.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 were $9.7 million, compared to $8.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and $7.2 million in the prior quarter. Research and development expenses were $7.0 million, compared to $5.5 million in the prior year period and $4.7 million in the prior quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $2.7 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to $3.0 million in the prior year quarter and $2.5 million in the previous quarter.

Third quarter fiscal 2024 operating loss was ($6.7 million) compared to ($4.8 million) in the prior year period and an operating loss of ($4.1 million) in the prior quarter. Third quarter fiscal 2024 net loss included net interest and other income of $155,000 and a tax provision of $71,000, compared to net interest and other income of $61,000 and a tax provision of $84,000 for the same period a year ago. In the preceding second quarter, net loss included net interest and other income of $71,000 and a tax provision of $33,000.

Total third quarter pre-tax stock-based compensation expense was $649,000 compared to $655,000 in the comparable quarter a year ago and $676,000 in the prior quarter.

At December 31, 2023, the Company had $21.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $30.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at March 31, 2023. Working capital was $23.1 million as of December 31, 2023 versus $34.7 million at March 31, 2023, with no debt. Stockholders’ equity as of December 31, 2023 was $39.6 million compared to $51.4 million as of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

GSI TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenues $5,318 $5,708 $6,447 $16,613 $24,309 Cost of goods sold 2,343 2,587 2,741 7,448 9,636 2,975 3,121 3,706 9,165 14,673 Operating expenses: Research & development 6,976 4,691 5,529 16,871 18,543 Selling, general and administrative 2,684 2,523 2,966 8,211 8,066 Total operating expenses 9,660 7,214 8,495 25,082 26,609 Operating loss (6,685 ) (4,093 ) (4,789 ) (15,917 ) (11,936 ) Interest and other income, net 155 71 61 306 101 Loss before income taxes (6,530 ) (4,022 ) (4,728 ) (15,611 ) (11,835 ) Provision for income taxes 71 33 84 155 181 ($6,601 ) ($4,055 ) ($4,812 ) ($15,766 ) ($12,016 ) Net loss per share, basic ($0.26 ) ($0.16 ) ($0.20 ) ($0.63 ) ($0.49 ) Net loss per share, diluted ($0.26 ) ($0.16 ) ($0.20 ) ($0.63 ) ($0.49 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 25,256 25,161 24,621 25,094 24,566 Diluted 25,256 25,161 24,621 25,094 24,566 Stock-based compensation included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of goods sold $51 $57 $54 $175 $163 Research & development 325 369 328 1,080 1,069 Selling, general and administrative 273 250 272 890 722 $649 $676 $654 $2,145 $1,954







GSI TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (Unaudited) Dec. 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $21,575 $27,212 Short-term investments 0 3,363 Accounts receivable 2,377 3,471 Inventory 5,504 6,415 Other current assets 2,079 1,414 Net property and equipment 6,916 7,423 Other assets 10,604 10,578 Total assets $49,055 $59,876 Current liabilities $8,420 $7,202 Long-term liabilities 1,051 1,302 Stockholders' equity 39,584 51,372 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $49,055 $59,876







