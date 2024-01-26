AdTech Market Forecast Reveals Rapid Growth to $31.27 Billion by 2028 Driven by Technological Innovations and Emerging Trends

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AdTech Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global marketplace is continuously evolving and adapting to technological enhancements, and the advertising technology sector is at the forefront of this transformation. A comprehensive new market research publication on the ad tech industry has been meticulously compiled, highlighting key insights and growth forecasts that are inviting attention from industry stakeholders and market enthusiasts alike.

Insightful Analysis Underscores a Significant CAGR of 11.6%

The latest report underscores the significant growth trajectory of the ad tech market, expected to leap from an impressive $20.1 billion in 2024 to an astounding $31.27 billion by 2028. This represents a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%, painting a lucrative picture for the future of the industry. The report details the myriad of factors fuelling this expansion including the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), the rise of video and mobile advertising, and cross-channel advertising solutions that are capturing the imagination and investments of companies worldwide.

Key Trends Shaping the AdTech Landscape

Renewed Interest in Contextual Advertising

Blockchain in Ad Transparency and Security

Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) Adoption

Shifting Budgets Towards Connected TV (CTV)

Advancements in Adaptive and Context-Aware Advertising

Seamless Integration of E-commerce and Advertising

The report offers detailed insights into how digital advertising and the surge in mobile device usage are becoming pivotal in advertising strategies, with a focus on enhanced targeting and engagement. Strategies of major industry players undeniably exhibit innovation, as seen in instances such as new platform launches that leverage advanced AI and ML technologies.

Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions Elevating Market Capabilities

Significant movements have been observed in the form of strategic partnerships and acquisitions, with a focus on enhancing Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS) and expanding the reach across premium publishers. The recent acquisition of Buzzoola Group is a testament to the strategic efforts by leading companies to strengthen their positions in the ad tech landscape.

Geographically, North America has been identified as the dominant region in the ad tech market as of 2023. However, other regions such as the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and the rest are also covered in the report, providing a comprehensive geographical analysis.

