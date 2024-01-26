Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market Poised for Growth Amid Rising Chronic Disease Prevalence

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) market is anticipated to experience notable growth, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2023 to 2027. Newly consolidated data indicates an expansion of the market's value, with projections reaching $15.78 billion by 2027. This phenomenal growth trajectory emerges against a backdrop of increasing chronic illness prevalence and rising healthcare demands worldwide.

The market's progress is strengthened by significant product innovations introduced by key industry players seeking to reinforce their market presence. Notably, developments in efficient and safe delivery systems continue to revolutionize the LVP landscape, underscored by the launch of innovative glass vials that facilitate aseptic filling and finishing processes in parenteral formulations.

Recent strategic acquisitions, notably in the infusion systems domain, exemplify industry leaders' intent to broaden their offerings and sharpen competitive edges, particularly within burgeoning markets like the United States.

A geographical analysis reveals that North America currently leads the LVP market share, with Asia-Pacific predicted to be the most rapidly growing region through the forecast period. The extensive study covers a gamut of regions, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Strengthened by the escalation of chronic conditions which necessitate parenteral administration of medications and nutritional support, the market is set to witness a surge in demand. This is especially evident given projections for a near-doubling in the population segment suffering from chronic ailments in the United States by 2050.

The comprehensive report on the LVP market outlines the sales dynamics of sterile intravenous solutions and associated products, accounting for factory gate values from manufacturers and creators. Major players in the arena include global healthcare giants and specialized pharmaceutical firms, all contributing towards a robust competitive landscape.

The LVP market is delineated by a complex interplay of factors, including patient healthcare requirements, technological advancements, strategic industry movements, and an ever-evolving regulatory environment. It is these elements that will continue to sculpt the market's contours as the healthcare industry pushes towards a more efficient and patient-centric future.

Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) market forecasted to reach $15.78 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 8.4%.

Innovation and product development are pivotal trends stimulating market growth.

North America dominates the LVP market, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region.

The market is catalyzed by the increasing demand from chronic disease prevalence.

Market landscape features prominent healthcare and pharmaceutical companies committed to advancing the LVP domain.

