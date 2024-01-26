Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2023 Full-Year Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the three and twelve-months ended December 31, 2023.

2023 Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Net income increased 10.8% to a record $17.4 million
  • Earnings were $2.14 per diluted share compared to $2.59 per diluted share, reflecting a 34.5% increase in the average diluted shares outstanding related to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income increased 25.7% to a record $23.8 million(1)
  • Net interest income increased 29.9% to a record $65.2 million, supported by a strong net interest margin of 4.04%
  • Total loans were a record $1.48 billion, compared to $1.35 billion at December 31, 2022
  • Total deposits were $1.43 billion, compared to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2022
  • Return on average assets was 0.99%, compared to 1.17%
  • Return on average equity was 8.83%, compared to 11.25%
  • Return on average tangible common equity(1) was 11.20%, compared to 12.95%
  • Strong asset quality continues with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.60% at year end
  • Allowance for credit losses was 1.47% of total loans, compared to 1.07%
  • Equity to assets remained strong at 11.28%
  • Book value increased 6.0% to $25.41 per share
  • Declared $0.85 per share in dividends, a 4.9% increase

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”

Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "By many accounts, 2023 was a historic year for Middlefield as we successfully integrated the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. (“Liberty”) merger and ended the year with record total assets, stockholders’ equity, and annual net income. Through the Liberty merger, we expanded Middlefield’s footprint into Western Ohio and deepened our exposure in Central Ohio – creating one of the leading independent community banks in the state. In addition, we enhanced our management team and added seasoned Ohio bankers with deep expertise across Commercial, Business, and Consumer Banking as we remain focused on developing talent from within the Company and attracting leading bankers from outside our organization. Finally, we added new resources to drive deposit growth in a more competitive environment, enhanced our small business lending capabilities, and made strategic adjustments to our operating structure to provide more value to our retail customers. These actions have significantly enhanced our infrastructure, which we believe will allow us to serve our communities better, provide our team members more opportunities, and support Middlefield’s growth."

"As we look to 2024, we are focused on executing against our long-term strategic plan, benefiting from the synergies of the Liberty merger, and realizing the value from the investments we have made across our business this past year. While we expect uncertainty about FOMC monetary policies and their impact on national economic conditions in 2024, economic activity and employment within our Ohio markets remain stable. We believe 2024 will be another good year of balance sheet growth and profitability, and we remain committed to creating long-term value for our customers, communities, team members, and shareholders," concluded Mr. Zimmerly.

Income Statement
Net interest income for the 2023 twelve-month period increased 29.9% to $65.2 million, compared to $50.2 million for the same period last year. For the full year, the net interest margin was 4.04%, compared to 4.08% last year. Net interest income for the 2023 fourth quarter increased 9.2% to $15.4 million, compared to $14.1 million for the 2022 fourth quarter. The net interest margin for the 2023 fourth quarter was 3.70%, compared to 4.23% for the same period of 2022.

Pre-tax income for the 2022 twelve-month period benefited from $1.2 million of accelerated net fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").

For the 2023 twelve-month period, noninterest income was $6.7 million, compared to $6.7 million for the same period last year. Noninterest income for the 2023 fourth quarter was $1.6 million, compared to $2.4 million for the same period the previous year.

For the 2023 twelve-month period, noninterest expense was $48.1 million, compared to $38.0 million for the same period last year. Higher year-over-year expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023, were primarily associated with the Liberty merger and higher personnel expenses, partially offset by a decrease in merger-related costs. Noninterest expense in the 2023 fourth quarter was $12.2 million, compared to $12.3 million for the 2022 fourth quarter.

Net income for the 2023 twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, was $17.4 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, compared to $15.7 million, or $2.59 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the 2023 fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, was $3.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $3.5 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income for the 2023 twelve-months was $23.8 million, an increase of 25.7% from $18.9 million last year. For the 2023 fourth quarter, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $4.8 million, an increase of 15.7% from $4.2 million last year. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”).

Balance Sheet
Total assets at December 31, 2023, increased 8.0% to $1.82 billion, compared to $1.69 billion at December 31, 2022. Total loans at December 31, 2023, were $1.48 billion, compared to $1.35 billion at December 31, 2022. The 9.3% year-over-year increase in total loans was primarily due to higher commercial and industrial, residential real estate, commercial real estate, and construction and other loans.

Total liabilities at December 31, 2023, increased 8.5% to $1.62 billion, compared to $1.49 billion at December 31, 2022.   Total deposits at December 31, 2023, were $1.43 billion, compared to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2022. The 1.8% year-over-year increase in deposits was primarily due to growth in money market, interest-bearing demand, and time deposits, partially offset by declines in noninterest-bearing demand and savings accounts. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were 28.1% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, compared to 35.9% at December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2023, the Company had brokered deposits of $90.3 million, compared to $5.0 million at December 31, 2022.

The investment securities available for sale portfolio was $170.8 million at December 31, 2023, compared with $165.0 million at December 31, 2022.

Michael Ranttila, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “Asset quality remains historically strong due to our conservative underwriting standards and balanced portfolio composition, as well as steady economic trends across our Central, Western, and Northeast Ohio markets. During the fourth quarter, we sold an other real estate owned property that was on our balance sheet for $5.8 million for a loss of $173,000. In addition, during the fourth quarter, we downgraded one self-storage loan in the Southwest Ohio market, which resulted in an approximately $3.2 million increase in nonperforming loans since the 2023 third quarter. The issue is isolated to this borrower and does not indicate a trend in the market, our portfolio, or an issue in underwriting.”  

Mr. Ranttila continued, "We ended the quarter with $60.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, $170.8 million in available for sale investment securities, and $618.1 million of maximum borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank, demonstrating ample liquidity. In addition, market values associated with our securities available for sale improved during 2023, resulting in a lower level of unrealized losses, which were 7.8% of total stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2023, compared to 11.2% at December 31, 2022. We remain confident that we have sufficient liquidity to navigate a more complex economic environment while continuing to support our growth strategies and capital allocation priorities and maintain the available for sale investment portfolio."

Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at December 31, 2023:



CRE Category		 Balance
(in thousands)		 Percent of CRE Portfolio Percent of Loan Portfolio
Multi-Family $82,506 12.4% 5.6%
Office Space $81,032 12.1% 5.5%
Shopping Plazas $75,024 11.3% 5.1%
Self-Storage $60,233 9.0% 4.1%
Hospitality $40,155 6.0% 2.7%
Senior Living $37,543 5.6% 2.5%
Other $291,138 43.6% 19.7%
Total CRE $667,631 100.0% 45.2%


Stockholders' Equity and Dividends
At December 31, 2023, stockholders' equity was $205.7 million compared to $197.7 million at December 31, 2022. The 4.0% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily due to higher retained earnings and an improvement in the unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment portfolio, partially offset by acquisition of stock under the Company's stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at December 31, 2023, was $25.41 compared to $23.98 at December 31, 2022.

At December 31, 2023, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $162.7 million, compared to $158.3 million at December 31, 2022. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $20.10 at December 31, 2023, compared to $19.19 at December 31, 2022. (1)See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

For the 2023 full year, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.85 per share, a 4.9% increase from $0.81 per share for the same period last year. In the 2023 fourth quarter, the Company declared a $0.05 special cash dividend in addition to its regular cash dividend payment of $0.20. The Company declared a $0.10 special cash dividend in the 2022 fourth quarter.

At December 31, 2023, the Company had an equity-to-assets ratio of 11.28%, compared to 11.71% at December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

For the 2023 twelve-month period and fourth quarter, the Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $3.0 million and $0.6 million, respectively, versus no provisions for credit losses for the same periods last year. The increase is due to the January 1, 2023 adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses – Topic (326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments. Upon adoption, the reserve for credit losses increased by $5.4 million.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company had net recoveries of $31,000, or 0.00% of average loans, annualized, compared to net recoveries of $96,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, for the year ended December 31, 2022. Net recoveries were $117,000 or 0.03% of average loans, annualized, during the 2023 fourth quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $94,000, or 0.03% of average loans, annualized, at December 31, 2022.

Nonperforming loans at December 31, 2023, were $10.9 million, compared to $2.1 million at December 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2023, were $10.9 million, compared to $7.9 million at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2023, stood at $21.7 million, or 1.47% of total loans, compared to $14.4 million, or 1.07% of total loans at December 31, 2022.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.82 billion at December 31, 2023. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.'s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.               
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights               
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)               
  December 31, September 30,June 30, March 31, December 31,     
Balance Sheets (period end)  2023   2023   2023   2023   2022      
ASSETS               
Cash and due from banks $56,397  $56,228  $49,422  $59,609  $51,404      
Federal funds sold  4,439   9,274   9,654   7,048   2,405      
Cash and cash equivalents  60,836   65,502   59,076   66,657   53,809      
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value  170,779   159,414   167,209   169,605   164,967      
Other investments  955   958   711   777   915      
Loans held for sale  -   632   171   104   -      
Loans:               
Commercial real estate:               
Owner occupied  183,545   185,593   187,919   185,661   191,748      
Non-owner occupied  401,580   382,676   385,846   400,314   380,580      
Multifamily  82,506   82,578   58,579   63,892   58,251      
Residential real estate  328,854   321,331   312,196   306,179   296,308      
Commercial and industrial  221,508   214,334   209,349   195,024   195,602      
Home equity lines of credit  127,818   127,494   126,894   126,555   128,065      
Construction and other  125,105   127,106   118,851   97,406   94,199      
Consumer installment  7,214   7,481   9,801   7,816   8,119      
Total loans  1,478,130   1,448,593   1,409,435   1,382,847   1,352,872      
Less allowance for credit losses  21,693   20,986   20,591   20,162   14,438      
Net loans  1,456,437   1,427,607   1,388,844   1,362,685   1,338,434      
Premises and equipment, net  21,339   21,708   21,629   21,775   21,961      
Goodwill  36,356   36,197   36,197   31,735   31,735      
Core deposit intangibles  6,642   6,906   7,171   7,436   7,701      
Bank-owned life insurance  34,349   34,153   34,235   34,015   33,811      
Other real estate owned  -   5,792   5,792   5,792   5,821      
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  35,190   34,551   30,472   27,258   28,528      
TOTAL ASSETS $1,822,883  $1,793,420  $1,751,507  $1,727,839  $1,687,682      
                
  December 31, September 30,June 30, March 31, December 31,     
   2023   2023   2023   2023   2022      
LIABILITIES               
Deposits:               
Noninterest-bearing demand $401,384  $424,055  $441,102  $474,977  $503,907      
Interest-bearing demand  205,582   243,973   229,633   196,086   164,677      
Money market  274,682   275,766   241,537   221,723   187,498      
Savings  210,639   216,453   231,508   287,859   307,917      
Time  334,315   296,732   287,861   244,962   238,020      
Total deposits  1,426,602   1,456,979   1,431,641   1,425,607   1,402,019      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  163,000   118,000   100,000   85,000   65,000      
Other borrowings  11,862   11,912   11,961   12,010   12,059      
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  15,738   12,780   10,678   10,057   10,913      
TOTAL LIABILITIES  1,617,202   1,599,671   1,554,280   1,532,674   1,489,991      
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY               
Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,930,704              
shares issued, 8,095,252 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 161,388   161,312   161,211   161,248   161,029      
Retained earnings  100,237   98,717   96,500   93,024   94,154      
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (16,090)  (26,426)  (20,630)  (19,253)  (22,144)     
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,835,452 shares as of December 31, 2023  (39,854)  (39,854)  (39,854)  (39,854)  (35,348)     
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  205,681   193,749   197,227   195,165   197,691      
                
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,822,883  $1,793,420  $1,751,507  $1,727,839  $1,687,682      
                
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.               
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights               
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)               
  For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended 
  December 31, September 30,June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 
Statements of Income  2023   2023   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022  
                
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME               
Interest and fees on loans $22,027  $20,899  $20,762  $18,275  $14,368  $81,963  $48,513  
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions  370   300   369   250   240   1,289   472  
Federal funds sold  94   266   158   253   119   771   219  
Investment securities:               
Taxable interest  479   477   479   458   477   1,893   1,811  
Tax-exempt interest  976   980   978   980   986   3,914   3,707  
Dividends on stock  144   148   91   88   68   471   184  
Total interest and dividend income  24,090   23,070   22,837   20,304   16,258   90,301   54,906  
INTEREST EXPENSE               
Deposits  6,522   5,632   3,851   2,990   1,771   18,995   4,018  
Short-term borrowings  2,013   1,258   1,462   653   263   5,386   307  
Other borrowings  179   213   170   155   142   717   404  
Total interest expense  8,714   7,103   5,483   3,798   2,176   25,098   4,729  
                
NET INTEREST INCOME  15,376   15,967   17,354   16,506   14,082   65,203   50,177  
                
Provision for credit losses  554   1,127   814   507   -   3,002   -  
                
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION               
FOR CREDIT LOSSES  14,822   14,840   16,540   15,999   14,082   62,201   50,177  
NONINTEREST INCOME               
Service charges on deposit accounts  997   954   940   987   976   3,878   3,850  
Loss on equity securities  (4)  48   (67)  (138)  (77)  (161)  (173) 
(Loss) gain on other real estate owned  (172)  -   -   2   -   (170)  -  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  196   207   220   200   137   823   459  
Gain (loss) on sale of loans  23   45   6   23   (4)  97   24  
Revenue from investment services  193   190   174   186   147   743   674  
Gross rental income  132   110   77   102   951   421   951  
Other income  237   263   242   318   284   1,060   961  
Total noninterest income  1,602   1,817   1,592   1,680   2,414   6,691   6,746  
                
NONINTEREST EXPENSE               
Salaries and employee benefits  6,646   5,994   6,019   5,852   4,886   24,511   17,548  
Occupancy expense  512   699   659   696   487   2,566   2,033  
Equipment expense  273   297   354   317   252   1,241   1,074  
Data processing costs  1,348   1,209   1,137   1,070   1,050   4,764   3,701  
Ohio state franchise tax  397   398   398   385   279   1,578   1,157  
Federal deposit insurance expense  285   207   249   120   105   861   329  
Professional fees  660   545   550   538   382   2,293   1,500  
Other real estate owned writedowns  -   -   -   -   1,000   -   1,200  
Advertising expense  162   414   415   486   308   1,477   1,033  
Software amortization expense  22   24   23   26   28   95   143  
Core deposit intangible amortization  264   265   265   265   140   1,059   372  
Gross other real estate owned expenses  120   195   63   132   692   510   707  
Merger-related costs  -   22   206   245   1,413   473   2,382  
Other expense  1,483   1,849   1,716   1,661   1,321   6,709   4,851  
Total noninterest expense  12,172   12,118   12,054   11,793   12,343   48,137   38,030  
                
Income before income taxes  4,252   4,539   6,078   5,886   4,153   20,755   18,893  
Income taxes  709   703   986   989   651   3,387   3,220  
                
NET INCOME $3,543  $3,836  $5,092  $4,897  $3,502  $17,368  $15,673  
                
PTPP(1) $4,806  $5,666  $6,892  $6,393  $4,153  $23,757  $18,893  
                
(1)See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.       
                
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.               
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights               
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)             
  For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended 
  December 31, September 30,June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 
   2023   2023   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022  
Per common share data               
Net income per common share - basic $0.44  $0.47  $0.63  $0.60  $0.53  $2.14  $2.60  
Net income per common share - diluted $0.44  $0.47  $0.63  $0.60  $0.53  $2.14  $2.59  
Dividends declared per share $0.25  $0.20  $0.20  $0.20  $0.30  $0.85  $0.81  
Book value per share (period end) $25.41  $23.94  $24.38  $24.13  $23.98  $25.41  $23.98  
Tangible book value per share (period end)(1) (2) $20.10  $18.62  $19.02  $19.29  $19.19  $20.10  $19.19  
Dividends declared $2,023  $1,619  $1,616  $1,605  $2,514  $6,864  $5,490  
Dividend yield  3.06%  3.12%  2.99%  2.89%  4.34%  2.63%  2.96% 
Dividend payout ratio  57.10%  42.21%  31.74%  32.78%  71.79%  39.52%  37.23% 
Average shares outstanding - basic  8,093,478   8,092,494   8,088,793   8,138,771   6,593,616   8,103,230   6,027,091  
Average shares outstanding - diluted  8,116,609   8,101,306   8,101,984   8,152,629   6,610,907   8,126,361   6,044,382  
Period ending shares outstanding  8,095,252   8,092,576   8,088,793   8,088,793   8,245,235   8,095,252   8,245,235  
                
Selected ratios               
Return on average assets (Annualized)  0.78%  0.86%  1.17%  1.16%  0.97%  0.99%  1.17% 
Return on average equity (Annualized)  7.13%  7.73%  10.41%  10.19%  9.35%  8.83%  11.25% 
Return on average tangible common equity(1) (3)  9.11%  9.91%  13.12%  12.77%  11.13%  11.20%  12.95% 
Efficiency(4)  68.99%  65.65%  61.27%  62.44%  72.75%  64.49%  64.96% 
Equity to assets at period end  11.28%  10.80%  11.26%  11.30%  11.71%  11.28%  11.71% 
Noninterest expense to average assets  0.68%  0.68%  0.69%  0.69%  0.86%  2.74%  2.84% 
                
(1)See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.       
(2)Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding.             
(3)Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity.           
(4)The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income. 
                
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.               
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights               
(Unaudited)               
  For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended 
  December 31, September 30,June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 
Yields  2023   2023   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022  
Interest-earning assets:               
Loans receivable(1)  6.01%  5.82%  5.96%  5.45%  5.11%  5.82%  4.79% 
Investment securities(1)  4.26%  4.09%  4.08%  4.11%  3.83%  4.13%  3.73% 
Interest-earning deposits with other banks  3.71%  4.13%  3.98%  3.46%  3.42%  3.82%  1.31% 
Total interest-earning assets  5.76%  5.58%  5.69%  5.22%  4.88%  5.57%  4.45% 
Deposits:               
Interest-bearing demand deposits  1.67%  1.51%  1.11%  0.83%  0.83%  1.32%  0.34% 
Money market deposits  3.58%  2.94%  2.21%  1.52%  1.00%  2.65%  0.61% 
Savings deposits  0.59%  0.58%  0.73%  1.03%  0.49%  0.76%  0.20% 
Certificates of deposit  3.68%  3.27%  2.35%  1.71%  1.30%  2.83%  1.00% 
Total interest-bearing deposits  2.56%  2.16%  1.60%  1.28%  0.87%  1.92%  0.51% 
Non-Deposit Funding:               
Borrowings  5.57%  5.66%  5.26%  4.78%  4.25%  5.40%  3.35% 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2.96%  2.48%  2.02%  1.52%  1.02%  2.28%  0.59% 
Cost of deposits  1.81%  1.53%  1.09%  0.84%  0.57%  1.32%  0.34% 
Cost of funds  2.18%  1.80%  1.43%  1.02%  0.68%  1.62%  0.40% 
Net interest margin(2)  3.70%  3.88%  4.34%  4.26%  4.23%  4.04%  4.08% 
                
(1)Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.       
(2)Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.           
                
  For the Three Months Ended     
  December 31, September 30,June 30, March 31, December 31,     
Asset quality data  2023   2023   2023   2023   2022      
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)               
Nonperforming loans(1) $10,877  $7,717  $7,116  $6,882  $2,111      
Other real estate owned  -   5,792   5,792   5,792   5,821      
Nonperforming assets $10,877  $13,509  $12,908  $12,674  $7,932      
                
Allowance for credit losses $21,693  $20,986  $20,591  $20,162  $14,438      
Allowance for credit losses/total loans  1.47%  1.45%  1.46%  1.46%  1.07%     
Net charge-offs (recoveries):               
Quarter-to-date $(117) $(16) $111  $(8) $94      
Year-to-date  (31)  87   103   (8)  (96)     
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:               
Quarter-to-date  (0.03%)  0.00%  0.03%  0.00%  0.03%     
Year-to-date  0.00%  0.01%  0.01%  0.00%  (0.01%)     
                
Nonperforming loans/total loans  0.74%  0.53%  0.50%  0.50%  0.16%     
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans  199.44%  271.95%  289.36%  292.97%  683.94%     
Nonperforming assets/total assets  0.60%  0.75%  0.74%  0.73%  0.47%     
(1)On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2022-02, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures. As a result, nonperforming loans for the periods after January 1, 2023, include certain loans which were modified to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty. Amounts prior to January 1, 2023, exclude nonperforming troubled debt restructurings that were performing in according with their terms over a prescribed period of time, for which accounting guidance was eliminated upon adoption of ASU 2022-02.     
                
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.               
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations               
                
Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity               
For the Three Months Ended     
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) December 31, September 30,June 30, March 31, December 31,     
   2023   2023   2023   2023   2022      
                
Stockholders' equity $205,681  $193,749  $197,227  $195,165  $197,691      
Less goodwill and other intangibles  42,998   43,103   43,368   39,171   39,436      
Tangible common equity $162,683  $150,646  $153,859  $155,994  $158,255      
                
Shares outstanding  8,095,252   8,092,576   8,088,793   8,088,793   8,245,235      
Tangible book value per share $20.10  $18.62  $19.02  $19.29  $19.19     0
                
Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity               
For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended 
                
  December 31, September 30,June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 
   2023   2023   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022  
                
Average stockholders' equity $197,208  $196,795  $196,183  $194,814  $148,616  $196,602  $139,270  
Less average goodwill and other intangibles  42,972   43,232   40,522   39,300   23,731   41,507   18,200  
Average tangible common equity $154,236  $153,563  $155,661  $155,514  $124,885  $155,095  $121,070  
                
Net income $3,543  $3,836  $5,092  $4,897  $3,502  $17,368  $15,673  
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)  9.11%  9.91%  13.12%  12.77%  11.13%  11.20%  12.95% 
                
Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)               
For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended 
                
  December 31, September 30,
 June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 
   2023   2023   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022  
                
Net income $3,543  $3,836  $5,092  $4,897  $3,502  $17,368  $15,673  
Add income taxes  709   703   986   989   651   3,387   3,220  
Add provision for credit losses  554   1,127   814   507   -   3,002   -  
PTPP $4,806  $5,666  $6,892  $6,393  $4,153  $23,757  $18,893  
                
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.               
Average Balance Sheets               
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)               
  For the Three Months Ended   
  December 31, December 31,   
   2023   2022    
  Average   Average Average   Average   
  Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost   
Interest-earning assets:               
Loans receivable ⁽¹⁾ $1,454,688  $22,027   6.01% $1,117,221  $14,368   5.11%   
Investment securities ⁽¹⁾  159,493   1,455   4.26%  178,772   1,463   3.83%   
Interest-earning deposits with other banks ⁽²⁾  64,989   608   3.71%  49,569   427   3.42%   
Total interest-earning assets  1,679,170   24,090   5.76%  1,345,562   16,258   4.88%   
Noninterest-earning assets  116,160       89,740        
Total assets $1,795,330      $1,435,302        
Interest-bearing liabilities:               
Interest-bearing demand deposits $222,517  $935   1.67% $165,267  $344   0.83%   
Money market deposits  276,354   2,493   3.58%  172,437   435   1.00%   
Savings deposits  211,997   317   0.59%  266,613   330   0.49%   
Certificates of deposit  299,427   2,777   3.68%  201,972   662   1.30%   
Short-term borrowings  144,344   2,013   5.53%  25,750   263   4.05%   
Other borrowings  11,890   179   5.97%  12,086   142   4.66%   
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,166,529   8,714   2.96%  844,125   2,176   1.02%   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:               
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  422,151       428,155        
Other liabilities  9,442       14,406        
Stockholders' equity  197,208       148,616        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,795,330      $1,435,302        
Net interest income   $15,376      $14,082      
Interest rate spread ⁽³⁾      2.80%      3.86%   
Net interest margin ⁽⁴⁾      3.70%      4.23%   
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities      143.95%      159.40%   
               
                
(1)Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $282 and $278 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.   
(2)Includes dividends received on restricted stock.               
(3)Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.      
(4)Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.           
                
  For the Three Months Ended   
  December 31, September 30,   
   2023   2023    
  Average   Average Average   Average   
  Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost   
Interest-earning assets:               
Loans receivable ⁽¹⁾ $1,454,688  $22,027   6.01% $1,425,375  $20,899   5.82%   
Investment securities ⁽¹⁾  159,493   1,455   4.26%  166,671   1,457   4.09%   
Interest-earning deposits with other banks ⁽²⁾  64,989   608   3.71%  68,587   714   4.13%   
Total interest-earning assets  1,679,170   24,090   5.76%  1,660,633   23,070   5.58%   
Noninterest-earning assets  116,160       115,353        
Total assets $1,795,330      $1,775,986        
Interest-bearing liabilities:               
Interest-bearing demand deposits $222,517  $935   1.67% $256,153  $975   1.51%   
Money market deposits  276,354   2,493   3.58%  259,802   1,928   2.94%   
Savings deposits  211,997   317   0.59%  225,216   327   0.58%   
Certificates of deposit  299,427   2,777   3.68%  291,409   2,402   3.27%   
Short-term borrowings  144,344   2,013   5.53%  91,201   1,258   5.47%   
Other borrowings  11,890   179   5.97%  11,940   213   7.08%   
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,166,529   8,714   2.96%  1,135,721   7,103   2.48%   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:               
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  422,151       431,775        
Other liabilities  9,442       11,695        
Stockholders' equity  197,208       196,795        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,795,330      $1,775,986        
Net interest income   $15,376      $15,967      
Interest rate spread ⁽³⁾      2.80%      3.10%   
Net interest margin ⁽⁴⁾      3.70%      3.88%   
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities      143.95%      146.22%   
               
                
(1)Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $282 and $270 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. 
(2)Includes dividends received on restricted stock.               
(3)Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.      
(4)Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.           
                
  For the Twelve Months Ended   
  December 31, December 31,   
   2023   2022    
  Average   Average Average   Average   
  Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost   
Interest-earning assets:               
Loans receivable ⁽¹⁾ $1,410,251  $81,963   5.82% $1,014,896  $48,513   4.79%   
Investment securities ⁽¹⁾  165,910   5,807   4.13%  174,514   5,518   3.73%   
Interest-earning deposits with other banks ⁽²⁾  66,295   2,531   3.82%  67,030   875   1.31%   
Total interest-earning assets  1,642,456   90,301   5.57%  1,256,440   54,906   4.45%   
Noninterest-earning assets  116,459       84,484        
Total assets $1,758,915      $1,340,924        
Interest-bearing liabilities:               
Interest-bearing demand deposits $217,662  $2,870   1.32% $164,569  $554   0.34%   
Money market deposits  244,765   6,498   2.65%  174,377   1,055   0.61%   
Savings deposits  253,962   1,925   0.76%  259,225   527   0.20%   
Certificates of deposit  272,443   7,702   2.83%  188,617   1,882   1.00%   
Short-term borrowings  101,088   5,386   5.33%  8,576   307   3.58%   
Other borrowings  11,965   717   5.99%  12,626   404   3.20%   
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,101,885   25,098   2.28%  807,990   4,729   0.59%   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:               
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  449,102       386,296        
Other liabilities  11,326       7,368        
Stockholders' equity  196,602       139,270        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,758,915      $1,340,924        
Net interest income   $65,203      $50,177      
Interest rate spread ⁽³⁾      3.29%      3.86%   
Net interest margin ⁽⁴⁾      4.04%      4.08%   
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities      149.06%      155.50%   
                
(1)Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $1,106 and $1,046 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.   
(2)Includes dividends received on restricted stock.               
(3)Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.      
(4)Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.           
                


