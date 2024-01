LITGRID AB (identification code 302564383, registered office placed at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str. 8, LT-05131, Vilnius) informs that Vilnius Regional Court on 25 January 2024 approved the settlement agreement concluded between UAB „GG LTU S23“ and LITGRID AB. The civil proceedings for compensation for damages have been terminated.

More information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications Project Manager

+370 613 19977

jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu