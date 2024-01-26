Global Fungal Protein Market Set for Robust Growth, Reaching $5.33 Billion by 2028 Amid Rising Veganism and Processed Food Consumption - Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fungal Protein Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A thorough and comprehensive analysis of the global fungal protein market has been meticulously compiled, highlighting its strong growth trajectory and anticipated expansion to $5.33 billion by 2028.

The rigorous study examines the complex web of factors propelling the fungal protein market forward, including a burgeoning consumer awareness about protein sources, the rapid embrace of vegan lifestyles, and the versatile applications of fungal proteins that stretch across various industries. The report elucidates the surmounting global demand for sustainable protein alternatives against the backdrop of explosive population growth and rising environmental concerns.

Increasing Interest in Veganism Bolsters Fungal Protein Uptake

A major driver in the market's growth is the escalating adoption of vegan and vegetarian diets. With consumer surveys indicating a steady augmentation in the vegan population and a wider public inclination towards vegan meals, fungal proteins are enjoying a viable platform for expansion due to their compatibility with these dietary choices.

Innovation and Strategic Partnerships Enhance Market Dynamics

Innovation is positioned as a key force in shaping the marketplace, pushing companies to pioneer unique approaches employing myco-proteins. Moreover, the market is witnessing a trend of strategic partnerships that merge the expertise of different organizations to catalyze product development and market penetration.

Processed Foods’ Role in Fungal Protein Consumption

The delivery and sophistication of processed foods have broadened their application of fungal proteins, catering to a more eco-conscious consumer base seeking less impact on environmental resources. The report reflects on this significant growth driver, underpinned by the intersection of food science and sustainability.

Market Overview by Type and Application

The comprehensive report navigates through the types of fungal proteins available, including fusarium venenatum extracts, mushrooms, and yeast extracts, while deliberating their utility in an array of applications from bakery products to dairy alternatives.

Geographic and Sector-Specific Insights

Offering a geographic dissection of the market, Europe emerges as the largest region in 2023, with a meticulous analysis of other critical regions contributing to the fungal protein landscape. Detailed sector-specific insights help stakeholders to understand the nuances of regional markets and identify pockets of growth.

Future Outlook and Trends

Continuous evolution of the food and beverage industry

Rising consumer demand for plant-based protein sources

Product innovation and the diversification of applications

Heightened focus on supply chain sustainability

Global market expansion and penetration strategies

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Cayman Chemical Company

Chiron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Duke Thomson's India Pvt. Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Merck Group

Royal DSM

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

Siveele B.V.

Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd.

Kerry Group Plc.

Lallemand Inc.

Lesaffre Group

AngelYeast Co. Ltd.

Associated British Foods Plc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

MycoTechnology Inc.

Meati Foods

Quorn Foods

White Dog Labs

3F BIO Ltd.

Nature's Fynd

Sustainable Bioproducts

Perfect Day

Solar Foods

Geltor Inc.

BlueNalu

Clara Foods

Terravia Holdings Inc. (formerly Solazyme)

Entomo Farms

New Wave Foods

