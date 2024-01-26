Aurion Resources to Present at the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference January 30th

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) (“Aurion” or the “Company”), a Canadian-based exploration company, exploring for gold in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Finland, today announced that David Lotan, Chairman, will present live at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on January 30th.

DATE: January 30th

TIME: 1:00 pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3O92vPo

Available for 1x1 meetings: January 30th and 31st.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Aurion-B2Gold Intersect High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Vuoma, including 28.64g/t Au over 4.90 m – Link to Press Release HERE

– Link to Press Release HERE VIDEO: Aurion JV Drilling Update – Vuoma Link

– Vuoma Link Aurion Regional Scout Drilling Intersects Four New Gold Occurrences on Wholly Owned Risti – Link to Press Release HERE

– Link to Press Release HERE VIDEO: Aurion Scout Drilling Program Update on 100%-owned Risti Link

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a well-funded, Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion’s strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion’s current focus is exploring on its Risti project, as well as advancing its joint venture properties with B2Gold and Kinross in Finland.

