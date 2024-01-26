Gray’s InvestigateTV and WANF Presented with 2024 duPont-Columbia Award

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia Journalism School announced the 15 winners of the 2024 duPont-Columbia Awards during a special ceremony last night highlighting outstanding audio and video reporting in the public interest, including InvestigateTV, Gray Television Inc.’s (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) national investigative unit, and WANF, Gray’s Atlanta CBS affiliate. ABC World News Tonight Anchor David Muir and CNN Anchor and Correspondent Audie Cornish hosted the ceremony at the Low Memorial Library on Columbia University’s campus. Their award recognizes the outstanding work of both teams on the multi-part investigative series “The Sixth,” which exposed a critical shortage of public defenders in Georgia and many other states, where defendants can languish in jail for months, even years, awaiting trial.



The duPont-Columbia Awards noted the "innovative collaboration” of the production team of Investigative Reporter Andy Pierrotti, Investigative Photographer Luke Carter, Managing Editor Jamie Grey, and Executive Producer of Investigations Lindsey Basye.

“Gray will commit every resource necessary to investigative journalism that uncovers injustices and the solutions needed to help real people who are impacted,” Gray’s Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland said. “This honor demonstrates how our national unit and local investigators can join forces to shine an even brighter light on issues that affect all of our communities.”

For more than 80 years, the duPont-Columbia Awards have recognized professionals and projects that “uphold the highest standards in journalism by honoring winners annually, informing the public about those journalists’ contributions, and supporting journalism education and innovation.”

InvestigateTV launched in 2018 and provides innovative, original journalism from a dedicated investigative team and partners, including News21 at Arizona State University’s Cronkite School of Journalism, and NerdWallet. In 2023, it expanded to a daily, 30-minute news magazine, InvestigateTV+, which airs in all 113 Gray markets.



