Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating agilon health, DocGo, and Endeavour and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL)

On January 5, 2024, Agilon Health announced revised guidance expectations for 2023 and stated that "[d]uring 2023, agilon health experienced an increase in medical expenses attributable to higher-than-expected specialist visits, Part B drugs, outpatient surgeries, and supplemental benefits, partially offset by lower hospital medical admissions." In a separate press release, Agilon Health "announced that Timothy Bensley has informed the company of his intent to retire from his position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) during 2024, which agilon expects to take place within the next nine months."

On this news, Agilon Health's stock price fell $3.45 per share, or 28.56%, to close at $8.63 per share on January 5, 2024.

DocGo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO)

On January 10, 2024, before the market opened, Fuzzy Panda Research released a report entitled “DocGo – Allegations of Fraudulent Billing Practices & Forging of Documents.” Fuzzy Panda further stated that “through former employee interviews and never before seen lawsuits we discovered serious allegations that DocGo (DCGO) has allegedly been committing Medicare fraud and having employees forge signatures on medical documents.”

On this news, the price of DocGo stock fell sharply in intraday trading on January 10, 2024.

Endeavour Mining plc (OTC: EDVMF)

On January 4, 2024, Endeavour’s Board of Directors announced the termination of Endeavour’s President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Sebastien de Montessus, following the Board’s investigation “into an irregular payment instruction issued by him in relation to an asset disposal.” The Board stated that it had become aware of a $5.9 million payment instruction in connection with a review of acquisitions and disposals and that de Montessus had been terminated for serious misconduct with “immediate effect.”

On this news, Endeavour’s stock price fell $2.20 per share, or 10.14%, to close at $19.50 per share on January 4, 2024.

