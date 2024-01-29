Dental Biomaterials Market to Surge to USD 16.20 Billion by 2030 Featuring Key Profiles Like 3M, Straumann AG, and Henry Schein

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Biomaterials Market by Type (Ceramic Biomaterial, Metal-Ceramic Biomaterial, Metallic Biomaterial), Application (Implantology, Orthodontics, Prosthodontics), End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest report on the Dental Biomaterials Market provides an analytical overview of the sector's projected growth, with an estimated market size at USD 9.01 billion in 2023 and a robust CAGR of 8.73% forecasted through to 2030. The market is anticipated to achieve a milestone of USD 16.20 billion by the end of the decade, bolstered by advancements across different types of dental biomaterials including ceramics, metals, and polymers.

Key Company Profiles and Market Insights

In the rapidly evolving dental industry, innovation remains key to growth. The report highlights prominent market players, such as 3M Company and Institut Straumann AG, that are making significant strides in dental biomaterials. It covers strategic developments, product pipelines, and market presence, offering a comprehensive view for other industry participants looking to fortify their market positioning.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

Delving into the report's segmentation paints a detailed picture of the diverse applications that dental biomaterials cater to – from implantology to orthodontics, and prosthodontics. End-use scenarios such as dental clinics, laboratories, and academic institutions are dissected to provide a holistic view of the ecosystem.

Type: Ceramic Biomaterial, Metal-Ceramic Biomaterial, Metallic Biomaterial, Natural Biomaterial, Polymeric Biomaterial

Application: Implantology, Orthodontics, Prosthodontics

End-User: Dental Academies & Research Institutes, Dental Hospital & Clinics, Dental Laboratories



Global Reach and Regional Insights

The research extends globally, with a special focus on high-growth regions and countries, exploring market nuances in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. This highlights the unique opportunities and challenges faced in different regions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

