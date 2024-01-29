Dental Biomaterials Market to Surge to USD 16.20 Billion by 2030 Featuring Key Profiles Like 3M, Straumann AG, and Henry Schein

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Biomaterials Market by Type (Ceramic Biomaterial, Metal-Ceramic Biomaterial, Metallic Biomaterial), Application (Implantology, Orthodontics, Prosthodontics), End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The latest report on the Dental Biomaterials Market provides an analytical overview of the sector's projected growth, with an estimated market size at USD 9.01 billion in 2023 and a robust CAGR of 8.73% forecasted through to 2030. The market is anticipated to achieve a milestone of USD 16.20 billion by the end of the decade, bolstered by advancements across different types of dental biomaterials including ceramics, metals, and polymers.

.


Key Company Profiles and Market Insights

In the rapidly evolving dental industry, innovation remains key to growth. The report highlights prominent market players, such as 3M Company and Institut Straumann AG, that are making significant strides in dental biomaterials. It covers strategic developments, product pipelines, and market presence, offering a comprehensive view for other industry participants looking to fortify their market positioning.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

Delving into the report's segmentation paints a detailed picture of the diverse applications that dental biomaterials cater to – from implantology to orthodontics, and prosthodontics. End-use scenarios such as dental clinics, laboratories, and academic institutions are dissected to provide a holistic view of the ecosystem.

  • Type: Ceramic Biomaterial, Metal-Ceramic Biomaterial, Metallic Biomaterial, Natural Biomaterial, Polymeric Biomaterial
  • Application: Implantology, Orthodontics, Prosthodontics
  • End-User: Dental Academies & Research Institutes, Dental Hospital & Clinics, Dental Laboratories


Global Reach and Regional Insights

The research extends globally, with a special focus on high-growth regions and countries, exploring market nuances in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. This highlights the unique opportunities and challenges faced in different regions.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages195
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$9.79 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$16.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate8.7%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Company
  • BEGO Medical GmbH
  • Biomatlante SARL
  • Carpenter Technology Corporation
  • Collagen Matrix Inc.
  • Datum Dental Ltd.
  • DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
  • GC Corporation
  • Geistlich Pharma AG
  • Henry Schein, Inc.
  • Institut Straumann AG
  • Keystone Dental, Inc.
  • Kuraray Co., Ltd.
  • Royal DSM
  • Straumann Holding AG
  • Victrex PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6hvyli

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Global Dental Biomaterials Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Biomaterials 
                            
                            
                                Dental Implant
                            
                            
                                Metallic Biomaterial
                            
                            
                                Orthodontics
                            
                            
                                Polymeric Biomaterial
                            
                            
                                Prosthodontics
                            
                            
                                Tissue Engineering
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data