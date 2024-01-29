Kidney Transplant Market Predicted to Reach $7.34 Billion by 2028, Driven by Innovations and Rising Demand for Transplants

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kidney Transplant Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global interest in the kidney transplant sector peaks as the latest market report highlights significant growth trends, with projections estimating the market will achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% over the next few years, paving the way to a $7.34 billion value by 2028. Entities within the sector are diligently aligning strategies to address a myriad of drivers, including the urgent need for advanced transplant solutions and the substantial growth in chronic kidney disorders.



Innovative techniques in kidney transplantation and strategic partnerships dominate the landscape, with groundbreaking practices such as DISOT surfacing to ease the lifelong burden of immunosuppressive medication for recipients. Major industry players are leveraging collaborations to accelerate the development and accessibility of bioengineered organs for transplantation, showcasing a strong commitment to revolutionizing patient outcomes and addressing the organ shortage crisis.



The urgency attributed to a shortage of donor organs worldwide acts as a catalyst for market expansion. The growing void between the supply and demand for kidney transplants furthers the sector's advancement, with initiatives in place aimed at bolstering donor pools and reducing transplantation wait times through enhanced coordination and support.



This comprehensive analysis delves into key facets ranging from surgical techniques and post-transplant care developments, to the roles of healthcare entities across seasoned and emergent regions. North America's dominance in the space is noted, while Europe is anticipated to experience expeditious growth within the forecasted window.



Key Market Segments and Regional Analysis

Various forms of kidney transplantation such as deceased-donor and living-donor kidney transplants are explored.





In-depth regional scrutiny, with North America leading and Europe anticipated as the rapidly growing market.

The report's nuanced dissection of the kidney transplant market dynamics encompasses global market size, segmentation, and forecasted trends. It paints a granular portrait of the shifts within the industry while providing essential insights into the actions of leading market participants.

Report Scope and Importance

Investigates the global and regional market share of kidney transplants, offering a thorough understanding of current and prospective scenarios.





Presents a holistic view of market statistics, including the size, anticipated growth, and detailed segmentation.





Provides valuable inputs on the types of transplants and procedures, and the entities involved in the market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Medtronic Plc.

TransMedics Inc.

Preservation Solution Inc.

Organ Recovery Systems Inc.

Transonic Systems Inc.

DaVita Inc.

Glycorex Transplantation AB

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/s

Immucor Inc.

Penn Medicine

Sanofi S.A

Amgen Inc.

Amyndas Pharmaceuticals

Arthrex Inc.

Abbvie Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker Co.

BiolifeSolutions

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

CareDx Inc.

CSL Behring

Grifols S.A.

Kedrion Biopharma Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qqdfws

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.