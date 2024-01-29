Notice on the Decisions Adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 29 January 2024

Medicinos Bankas UAB (“Bank”), registration number 112027077, registered seat address: Pamėnkalnio 40, 01114 Vilnius, Lithuania.



We hereby inform you about the decisions adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Medicinos Bankas UAB (office address: Pamėnkalnio 40, Vilnius, company registration number 112027077, VAT number LT120270716) which was held on 29 January 2024:

to change the name of the Bank from Private Limited Liability Company Medicinos Bankas to Private Limited Liability Company Urbo Bankas.

to change the Bank’s registered office from Pamėnkalnio str. 40, Vilnius, to Konstitucijos ave. 18B, Vilnius.

in view of the change of the Bank’s name and other amendments to the Articles of Association, to amend the Articles of Association of the Bank and to approve the new version thereof (please see the attached document).

For more information please contact: Head of Business Division Julius Ivaška, ph.: +370 601 04 453, e-mail: media@medbank.lt





Attachment