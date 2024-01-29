Global Veterinary Diagnostic Market Research Report 2023: Growing Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases to Drive Market Growth - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Veterinary Diagnostic Market by Product (Instrument, Consumable), Technology (Immuno (ELISA, RIA, Lateral flow), Molecular (PCR, Microarray), Hematology, Imaging), Distribution Channel, End User, Unmet Need, Buying Criteria - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The veterinary diagnostics market is valued at an estimated USD 3.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.1%

The market study covers the veterinary diagnostics market across various segments. It aims to estimate the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by product, application, technology, distribution channel, animal type, end-user, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The veterinary diagnostics market is influenced mainly by the rise in animals such as dogs and cats, increase in the insurance for companion animals, global animal healthcare expenditure, increased adoption and awareness about animal health in emerging economies, rise in parasitic infections in animals, etc.

During the forecast period, APAC is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. The major factors promoting the growth of the veterinary diagnostics market in this region are awareness about animal health, growing per capita income, government initiative for increasing adoption of pets, rise in production of livestock products, especially by China and India, and increase in diseases among animals.

The instruments segment is projected to have the highest growth in this market

Veterinary diagnostic instruments mainly include diagnostic test analyzers and portable analyzers. These analyzers measure the physiologically significant substances present in body fluids (blood, serum, plasma, and urine) and feces of animals. Diagnostic test analyzers include clinical chemistry analyzers, glucose monitors, blood gas-electrolyte analyzers, urine analyzers, hematology analyzers, lateral flow strip readers, and immunodiagnostic analyzers. Major market players offer analyzers separately, along with reagent clips, cartridges, panels, and kits used in disease diagnosis. Increasing technological advancement and the incorporation of AI tools in instruments are factors influencing its growth.

Clinical Biochemistry segment accounted for the largest share after immunodiagnostics in the technology segment

Clinical biochemistry accounted for the second largest share in the technology market. It is an important technology used for screening infectious and metabolic disorders in small animals. Diseases and disorders evaluated using this technology can range from studying kidney function, diabetes, electrolyte & hormone evaluation, and liver function to systemic inflammation caused by infectious agents such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites.

Clinical biochemistry analyzers are more widely adopted in veterinary diagnostics laboratories, which leads to a higher share in the veterinary diagnostics market. Large number of cases of glucose testing. Clinical testing, and electrolyte testing have influenced the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 506 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Growing Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases to Drive Market Growth

Veterinary Reference Laboratories Accounted for Largest Share of APAC Market in 2022

China to Register Highest Growth Over Forecast Period

Emerging Economies to Register Higher Growth Rates Over Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in Companion Animal Population

Rising Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products

Increasing Incidence of Transboundary and Zoonotic Diseases

Rising Demand for Pet Insurance and Growing Animal Health Expenditure

Growing Number of Veterinary Practitioners and Rising Income Levels in Developed Economies

Increasing Disease Control and Prevention Measures

Restraints

Rising Pet Care Costs

High Cost of Veterinary Diagnostic Tests

Opportunities

Untapped Emerging Markets

Challenges

Lack of Animal Healthcare Awareness in Emerging Countries

Shortage of Veterinary Practitioners in Emerging Economies

Industry Trends

Adoption of Multiple Test Panels

Outsourcing of Veterinary Diagnostic Testing Services

Growing Consolidation in Veterinary Diagnostics Industry

Growing Scale of Veterinary Businesses

Disease Trends

Livestock

Avian Influenza

African Swine Fever

Bovine Babesiosis

Peste Des Petits Ruminants

West Nile Virus

Companion Animals

Zoonotic Diseases

Obesity & Diabetes

Technology Analysis

Portable Instruments for Poc Diagnostic Services

Adjacent Technologies

Rapid and Sensitive Veterinary Diagnostic Kits

Complementary Technologies

Case Studies

Increase in Patient Visits and Diagnostic Procedures

Unmet Customer Needs in Livestock Diagnostics Market

Opportunity Assessment in High-End Automated Immunoassay Analyzers in Companion Animal Immunodiagnostics

Identification of Intestinal Parasite

Company Profiles

Key Players

Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

Zoetis, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Heska Corporation (Mars Incorporated)

Biomerieux Sa

Neogen Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Virbac

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Indical Bioscience GmbH

Bionote Inc.

Biogal Galed Labs

Agrolabo S.P.A.

Innovative Diagnostics

Other Players

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Biochek

Fassisi GmbH

Alvedia

Skyer, Inc.

Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Precision Biosensor

Euroimmun Medizinische Labordiagnostika Ag

Gold Standard Diagnostics

Antech Diagnostics, Inc.

