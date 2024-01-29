4DMT to Host Corporate Webcast to Discuss Interim Data from Phase 2 PRISM Clinical Trial of Intravitreal 4D-150 in Wet AMD Patients with Severe Disease Activity & High Treatment Burden

Initial interim landmark data analysis (N=50 at 24 Weeks) will be presented by Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A., FASRS, Principal Investigator of the PRISM clinical trial at Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2024 Conference on Saturday, February 3, 2024 during Session VI (3:30 to 5:00 p.m. ET)

Company to host webcast on Monday, February 5, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases, today announced that it will host a live webcast to discuss interim data from the intravitreal 4D-150 Phase 2 PRISM clinical trial in wet AMD patients with severe disease activity and high treatment burden, as well as provide a program update on Monday, February 5 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A., FASRS, Principal Investigator of the PRISM clinical trial, will also present in the webcast and be available for Q&A.

Corporate Webcast Details:

Title: 4D-150 Randomized Phase 2 Dose Expansion in

Severe Disease Activity Wet AMD with

High Treatment Burden: Interim Clinical Data & Program Update Date/Time: Monday, February 5, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET Registration: Link

An archived copy of the webcast will be available for up to one year by visiting the “Investors & Media” section of the 4DMT website at the following link: https://ir.4dmoleculartherapeutics.com/events.

2024 Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration Presentation Details:

Title: First Interim Results (24 weeks) for the Randomized Phase 2 Dose Expansion Stage of the PRISM Clinical Trial of 4D-150 in High Need Patients with nAMD Session: VI: Emerging Therapies for Exudative AMD Date/Time: Saturday, February 3, 2024 (during Session VI: 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. ET) Presenter: Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A., FASRS, Director of Clinical Research at Sierra Eye Associates, Clinical Associate Professor at University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine

The presentation from the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2024 Conference will also be available on the 4D Molecular Therapeutics website under Scientific Presentations:

https://4dmoleculartherapeutics.com/pipeline/#posters-and-publications

About 4D-150 for Wet AMD

4D-150 is comprised of our customized and evolved intravitreal vector, R100, and a transgene cassette that expresses both aflibercept and a VEGF-C inhibitory RNAi. This dual-transgene payload inhibits four members of the VEGF angiogenic family of factors that drive wet AMD and DME: VEGF A, B, C and PlGF. R100 was invented at 4DMT through our proprietary Therapeutic Vector Evolution platform; we developed this platform utilizing principles of directed evolution, a Nobel Prize-winning technology. 4D-150 is designed for single, low-dose intravitreal delivery for transgene expression from the retina without significant inflammation.

About Wet AMD

Wet AMD is a highly prevalent disease with estimated incidence rate of 200,000 new patients per year in the United States. It is estimated that the total prevalence of wet AMD in the major markets, including the U.S., EU (major markets), and Japan, will be greater than 4 million individuals in the next five years. Wet AMD is a type of macular degeneration where abnormal blood vessels (choroidal neovascularization or CNV) grow into the macula, the central area of the retina. As a consequence, CNV causes swelling and edema of the retina, bleeding and scarring, and causes visual distortion and reduced visual acuity. The proliferation and leakage of abnormal blood vessels is stimulated by VEGF. This process distorts and can potentially destroy central vision and may progress to blindness without treatment.

About 4DMT

4DMT is a leading clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases in ophthalmology and pulmonology. 4DMT’s proprietary invention platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, combines the power of the Nobel Prize-winning technology, directed evolution, with approximately one billion synthetic AAV capsid-derived sequences to invent customized and evolved vectors for use in our wholly owned and partnered product candidates. Our product design, development, and manufacturing engine helps us efficiently create and advance our diverse product pipeline with the goal of revolutionizing medicine with potential curative therapies for millions of patients. Currently, 4DMT is advancing five clinical-stage and two preclinical product candidates, each tailored to address rare and large market diseases in ophthalmology, pulmonology, and cardiology. In addition, 4DMT is also advancing programs in CNS through a gene editing partnership. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

All of our product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the FDA or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of our product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.

