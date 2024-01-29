Abell Pest Control Celebrates 100 Years and Looks Ahead to a Bright Future

Toronto, Ontario, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abell Pest Control, a pioneering force in the pest control industry, is excited to celebrate its 100th anniversary. Founded in 1924 by Earl F. Abell in the basement and garage of his Toronto home as a pesticide manufacturer, the company has grown into one of North America's industry leaders, boasting a proud legacy that spans four generations.

"As we commemorate a century of excellence, we honour the legacy of Abell Pest Control, a journey marked by steadfast commitment and exceptional service. Additionally, we celebrate my father, Ralph, who led the company for four decades and is celebrating his 99th birthday this year,” said John Abell, owner of Abell Pest Control. “We acknowledge our storied past and are embracing our future celebration of new horizons. My daughter, Elizabeth Abell, represents the fourth generation in our legacy and symbolizes our commitment to continuity and progression."

To mark this milestone, John and Elizabeth Abell, joined by President Brett MacKillop, will embark on a series of celebratory meetings spanning North America. Commencing next month in Nanaimo, British Columbia, and traveling through Canada and into the United States, the journey will conclude in St. John's, Newfoundland. During these special meetings, they will engage with every member of the Abell team to articulate the company's vision for the future and express gratitude for their dedication and invaluable contributions to Abell’s success.

"We are honoured to work with such a talented group of individuals who have played a crucial role in shaping our company's rich history. Their devotion to meeting our customer’s needs while driving progress in the pest control industry is both commendable and impactful," remarked Brett MacKillop, President of Abell Pest Control. "I extend my sincere appreciation to our committed team members who, over the past century, have successfully navigated through numerous challenges. Notably, during the recent global pandemic, where the government recognized pest management as an essential service, our team's attentiveness further demonstrated their dedication to ensuring public safety."

In addition to the meetings, Abell has published a special 100th Anniversary book, detailing the company's evolution and triumphs that have shaped its legacy.

In its centennial year, branches across Canada and the United States will also focus on giving back to communities where employees live and work. Initiatives include planting trees, volunteering at food banks, and creating special care packages for men's and women’s shelters.

In a recent letter, Dominique M. Stumpf, CAE, C.E.O. of the National Pest Management Associations commented, “Over the past century, yes CENTURY, your company (Abell) has exemplified the principles that the pest management industry holds dear, a commitment to quality service, and innovation. You have set the bar high, consistently delivering exceptional service to protect homes and businesses from the diseases and destruction caused by pest infestations.”

“My grandfather would be extremely proud witnessing how his modest venture has grown into an international, industry-leading company,” reflects John Abell.

For a comprehensive 100-year history of Abell, visit the company website where you can access an online version of the "History of Abell Pest Control" book, a message from John Abell, and a historical recap.

About Abell Pest Control

Since 1924, Abell Pest Control has provided quality services, protecting our customers and their patrons from coast to coast. Prouder yet, they are members of your community, ready to service your home or business 24/7. Abell Pest Control prides itself on providing innovative and technologically advanced solutions for pest prevention and management on a national level. They believe knowledge is strengthened through partnerships and that giving back to the industries they serve by maintaining a strong network of alliances them to serve customers better. Abell is the recipient of the NSF-GFTC's Allied Trades Food Safety Award and a member of the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) and Canadian Pest Management Association (CPMA). In 2023, they were recognized by Great Place to Work as a Best Workplace™ for Women and one of the Best Workplaces in Canada 2023. You can find out more about them at: www.Abellpestcontrol.com and follow them on social media for pest control tips on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

