Freshworks Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Increase the Reach of its AI-boosted Software-as-a-Service

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc . (NASDAQ: FRSH) announced today that it has signed a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop and expand Freshworks’ capabilities on AWS. The agreement is set to commence in early 2024, with Freshworks’ platform and full suite of solutions becoming available as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors (ISV) that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

This SCA aims to provide AWS customers with new ways to purchase and use Freshworks’ solutions, including industry-specific, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered business applications to be hosted on AWS. The collaboration brings together the benefits of Freshworks and AWS, to help businesses deliver better, faster, and easier customer and employee experiences.

“We are delighted to build upon our long-standing relationship with Freshworks. With this latest enhancement to our collaboration, we are able to accelerate initiatives focused on enabling customers to be more innovative, productive and successful in this new AI era,” said Chris Casey, General Manager, AWS Partners Asia Pacific & Japan.

AWS and Freshworks have built multiple integrations to provide customers a better experience in managing and using AWS resources with the power and flexibility of Freshworks solutions. There are over 500 shared customers that are actively using Freshworks products with AWS services like Amazon Connect, Amazon CloudWatch, Amazon EventBridge, AWS Lambda, and more. Freshworks has achieved AWS Retail Competency status, Small and Medium Business Software Competency status and AWS Cloud Operations Competency status. In addition to being a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) and an AWS Public Sector Partner, Freshworks is a participant in the AWS ISV Accelerate program and AWS Global Startup program, while also offering solutions in AWS Marketplace.

“Freshworks has a vision to deliver modern and innovative AI-enabled customer and employee service solutions that enable companies of all sizes to deliver personalized experiences and increase productivity,” said Doug Farber, Senior Vice President of Channels and Alliances at Freshworks. “This SCA with AWS allows us to assist our customers in making easy-to-use information technology (IT), customer service (CS) and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions available and achieving tangible business efficiencies.”

“As a provider of a complete digital mailbox solution, we understand the importance of seamless operations and exceptional customer experiences. Freshworks’ customer service solutions have revolutionized our operations, empowering our team to create delightful moments for our customers that help drive our growth,” said Dan Medina, Director of Customer Service Operations, iPostal1. “We feel especially secure knowing Freshworks’ foundation on AWS provides unmatched reliability. In fact, Freshworks is more than just a software provider; they are a crucial link in delivering outstanding customer service and operational excellence.”

