Invitation to conference call on 30 January 2024 at 08:00 CET

29 January 2024, Copenhagen, Denmark

The conference call is held with reference to Company Announcement no. 1-2024 titled “FLSmidth to explore divestment options for its Cement business” and Company Announcement no. 2-2024 titled “Preliminary and unaudited results for FY2023 in line with guidance and FY2024 financial guidance is introduced. Annual cost synergies from the Mining Technologies acquisition raised to around DKK 600m”.





Presentation

The presentation will take place on 30 January 2024 at 08:00 CET. Mr. Mikko Keto (Group CEO) and Mr. Roland M. Andersen (Group CFO) will comment on the announcements. The presentation will be followed by a short Q&A session. The presentation will be held in English.





Live audio webcast

The presentation can be followed live or as a replay here.





Conference call

If you wish to ask questions or just listen to the presentation via telephone, please register here. After registration, you will receive phone numbers, pin codes and a calendar invite. Please note that you will receive two codes (a pass code and a PIN code), both of which are needed when dialling into the webcast.





Presentation slides

The presentation slides will be made available shortly before the scheduled start of the conference call at www.flsmidth.com/reports-and-presentations.





Contacts:

Media Relations

Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations

Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Andreas Escherich Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com





