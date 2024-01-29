United States Motion Picture & Theatrical Equipment Rental Industry: Expanding Upstream Technology Likely to Increase the Number of Industry Participants

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motion Picture & Theatrical Equipment Rental in the US - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Motion Picture and Theatrical Equipment Rental industry is driven by the performance of major film and TV studios and concerts and live events since the industry primarily rents equipment to these markets. Motion picture equipment rental has benefited from rising discretionary spending on streaming services and live events over the past five years, offsetting temporary declines associated with the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Nonetheless, the coronavirus pandemic played an immense role in slowing down industry growth, with revenue ultimately increasing an annualized 0.4% to $2.4 billion over the five years to 2022. A return to more normalized demand following a strong coronavirus recovery will lead to a 1.4% increase in revenue in 2022 alone.



This industry includes companies that primarily rent out equipment used in movie or theater production including lighting, sound, stage platforms, musical instruments, props and costumes. Businesses that primarily rent out audio or video recording equipment are not included in this industry.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



