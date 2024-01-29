Navigator Gas to Present at Capital Link’s Corporate Presentation Series

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS), (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) announced today that it will participate in Capital Link’s Corporate Presentations Webinar Series.
On Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time and 4:00 PM Central European Time, Navigator Gas’ senior management team will go through a presentation on the Company’s current operations, business development, growth prospects, and sector outlook.
|You can register for the Company presentation webinar below:
|Date:
|Tuesday, January 30, 2024
|Time:
|10:00 AM Eastern Time and 4:00 PM Central European Time
|Speakers:
|Mr. Mads Peter Zacho, CEO
Mr. Gary Chapman, CFO
Mr. Oeyvind Lindeman, CCO
Mr. Randy Giveans, EVP - Investor Relations & Business Development
|Register:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fuq9eHYITCy0qQ_navU86g#
On the registration page, please register for the presentation slated for January 30, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET.
Once registered, you will receive an email confirmation with the link to click on for the respective presentation you signed up for.
LIVE Q&A SESSION – Submitting Questions
Participants can submit their questions either during the webinar through the online platform or can email webinars@capitallink.com
1-ON-1 MEETINGS
Institutional Investors can request 1-on-1 meeting(s) with company management by emailing ir@capitallink.com
About Navigator Gas
Navigator Holdings Ltd., (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVGS), is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator Gas’ fleet consists of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 25 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. Navigator Gas plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.
Navigator Gas’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.
Navigator Gas
Attention:
Investor Relations investorrelations@navigatorgas.com and randy.giveans@navigatorgas.com
Address: 333 Clay Street, Suite 2480, Houston, Texas, U.S.A. 77002
Tel: +1 713 373 6197 and +44 (0)20 7340 4850
London: 10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH.
Investor Relations / Media Advisors
Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis
Capital Link – New York
Tel: +1-212-661-7566
Email: navigatorgas@capitallink.com
Category: General