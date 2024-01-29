Navigator Gas to Present at Capital Link’s Corporate Presentation Series

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS), (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) announced today that it will participate in Capital Link’s Corporate Presentations Webinar Series.



On Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time and 4:00 PM Central European Time, Navigator Gas’ senior management team will go through a presentation on the Company’s current operations, business development, growth prospects, and sector outlook.

You can register for the Company presentation webinar below: Date: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time and 4:00 PM Central European Time Speakers: Mr. Mads Peter Zacho, CEO

Mr. Gary Chapman, CFO

Mr. Oeyvind Lindeman, CCO

Mr. Randy Giveans, EVP - Investor Relations & Business Development

Register:



https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fuq9eHYITCy0qQ_navU86g#



On the registration page, please register for the presentation slated for January 30, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET.



Once registered, you will receive an email confirmation with the link to click on for the respective presentation you signed up for.

LIVE Q&A SESSION – Submitting Questions

Participants can submit their questions either during the webinar through the online platform or can email webinars@capitallink.com

1-ON-1 MEETINGS

Institutional Investors can request 1-on-1 meeting(s) with company management by emailing ir@capitallink.com

About Navigator Gas

Navigator Holdings Ltd., (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVGS), is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator Gas’ fleet consists of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 25 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. Navigator Gas plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator Gas’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.

Navigator Gas

Attention:

Investor Relations investorrelations@navigatorgas.com and randy.giveans@navigatorgas.com

Address: 333 Clay Street, Suite 2480, Houston, Texas, U.S.A. 77002

Tel: +1 713 373 6197 and +44 (0)20 7340 4850

London: 10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH.

Investor Relations / Media Advisors

Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis

Capital Link – New York

Tel: +1-212-661-7566

Email: navigatorgas@capitallink.com

