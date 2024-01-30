Virtualware partners with GE21 Realidade Virtual to introduce VIROO in Brazil

Bilbao, Spain, January 30, 2024.- Virtualware (EPA: MLVIR), the European leader in virtual reality has signed a partnership agreement with GE21 Realidade Virtual to boost VIROO's presence in Brazil.

The Brazilian VR company, which is part of the GE21 group, has officially joined the VIROO partner program. This represents a strategic partnership focused on expanding the reach of the Enterprise VR platform VIROO especially in mining, geosciences, and engineering industries. This collaboration began last October at the largest annual nursing event in Latin America, CBCENF celebrated in João Pessoa, Brazil where both companies were showcasing VIROO, presenting the benefits of using VR in medical training.

“We are eliminating the complexities and barriers often associated with VR technology, thanks to VIROO. At GE21 Realidade Virtual, we are assisting companies and institutions in contextualizing their processes by applying VR and AR technologies.” Pablo Reinhardt, Founder & Director of Grupo GE21.



GE21 Realidade Virtual has more than 12 years of experience and expertise working with companies such as Samarco, BHP Billiton, Anglo American, AECOM, VLI, and the leader of implementing the Virtual Reality Center VALE.

"Adding GE21 Realidade Virtual to our Partner Programme enriches our collaborative ecosystem and brings specialized expertise to the Brazilian market” says Jesus Garrido, Global Sales Manager at Virtualware.

Headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, Virtualware is a global pioneer in developing virtual reality solutions for major industrial, educational, and healthcare conglomerates. Since its founding in 2004, the company has garnered widespread recognition for its accomplishments. In 2021, Virtualware was acknowledged as the world’s most Innovative VR Company and since April 2023 the company has been listed on the Euronext Access Paris stock exchange (Ticker: MLVIR).

Virtualware’s flagship product, VIROO, is redefining the realm of enterprise VR, driving its adoption forward, leveraging innovative and sustainable strategies. Recognized for its pioneering approach in the immersive technology sector, VIROO is rapidly becoming the global benchmark for the development and deployment of multi-user VR applications in industry and education.

The VR as a service platform is already used by over 40 companies and institutions worldwide including GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Ontario Power Generation, Gestamp, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, Invest WindsorEssex, McMaster University, University of El Salvador, Conalep and EAN University.





