Launch of the Õielehe residential project (Rae parish, Estonia)

OÜ Merko Kodud, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has decided to launch the first stage of Õielehe residential development project in Rae parish in Jüri. The development project includes in total ten apartment buildings with 121 apartments and four terraced houses with 23 homes. The first stage includes two apartment buildings with 22 apartments, which are located at Õie 2 and Õie 4 and will be completed in spring 2025.

The two-storey buildings of Õielehe homes ( merko.ee/oielehe ) will have the energy class rating A and the size of the apartments will range between 50–102 square meters and the price per square meter starts from 3,200 euros. Each apartment has a balcony or terrace. Car parking spaces are ready for the installation of electric car charging points. The living environment includes a courtyard with lush greenery and recreation and play areas.

OÜ Merko Kodud ( merko.ee/kodud ) is Estonia's best known and most reputable residential developer. To ensure the highest quality, Merko manages all stages of apartment development: planning, design, construction, sales and warranty service.

Additional information: Mr. Silver Väester, Real Estate Development Project Manager of OÜ Merko Kodud, tel: +372 5665 3836.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2022, the group employed 661 people, and the group’s revenue for 2022 was EUR 410 million.



