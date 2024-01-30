Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions: Jaakko Aspara

TULIKIVI CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 JANUARY AT 1:00 PM



Tulikivi Corporation has received the following notification on 29 January 2024.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jaakko Aspara

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj

LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 50900/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-01-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900583

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6000 Unit price: 0.4575 EUR

(2): Volume: 10 Unit price: 0.457 EUR

(3): Volume: 6500 Unit price: 0.46 EUR

(4): Volume: 4387 Unit price: 0.457 EUR

(5): Volume: 5969 Unit price: 0.457 EUR

(6): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 0.46 EUR

(7): Volume: 2634 Unit price: 0.46 EUR

Aggregated transactions (7):

Volume: 27000 Volume weighted average price: 0.45829 EUR

Further information:

Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, Tulikivi Corporation

Tel. +358 (0)207 636 555, heikki.vauhkonen@tulikivi.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.tulikivi.com



