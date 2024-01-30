‘Breaking Free From Broke’ by George Kamel becomes No.1 bestseller

Nashville, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Kamel, co-host of “The Ramsey Show” is now a bestselling author. His first book, “Breaking Free From Broke” topped the bestseller list this week. In it, Kamel draws on his lived experiences to reveal the myths and lies we’ve come to believe about personal finance.



“I had one goal with “Breaking Free From Broke:” write a book about money that doesn’t feel like a root canal,” said Kamel. “Whether you’re 25 or 65, it’s everything you never learned about money but wish you did. It’s an easy read filled with humor, research, empathy, and hope. It’s very much possible to build wealth in America today, but it starts with learning how to rise above the system keeping you broke.”



Following a proven plan, Kamel went from broke to a millionaire in under 10 years. Pairing pop culture with humor, wit and well-researched data, Kamel breaks down what’s holding Americans back when it comes to:

Credit scores.

Credit cards.

Student loans.

Car loans.

Mortgages.

Marketing and consumerism, and more.

“Breaking Free From Broke” is available at georgekamel.com.



About George Kamel | George Kamel is a Ramsey Personality and personal finance expert. Following Ramsey’s proven money plan, Kamel went from negative net worth to a millionaire in under 10 years. Since 2013, he has served on the Ramsey team, speaking across the country and co-hosting top-ranked Ramsey Network podcasts like “Smart Money Happy Hour” and “The Ramsey Show.” On his YouTube channel, Kamel educates and entertains, exposing the financial system designed to keep you broke. His goal is to help people spend less, save more and avoid money traps so they can live a life with more margin, options and freedom. Follow Kamel on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X, or online at georgekamel.com.

About Ramsey Press | Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Ramsey Press — a part of Ramsey Solutions — publishes America’s trusted voice on money, Dave Ramsey, as well as No. 1 national bestselling authors Ken Coleman, Rachel Cruze and Dr. John Delony. Ramsey Press produces practical and inspirational material on a wide range of topics, including personal development, leadership, career, business, relationships and personal finance. For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com/company/ramsey-press.