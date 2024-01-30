Hometown Hero Takes the Stress out of Valentine’s Day with Holiday-Inspired Delta-9 THC Products





AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hometown Hero , the veteran-supporting cannabusiness of hemp-derived THC and cannabidiol-based products, today unveiled several new chocolate-infused treats to help ease the stress often associated with Valentine’s Day.

The product lineup , which includes gourmet chocolates, freshly made brownies, artisan squares and other decadent options, can be a personal treat or a gift to friends, family or someone special.

The products include:

Kava Chocolate Bars: Gourmet chocolate bars with a mellow blend of dark cocoa, Noble Kava extract and Delta-9 THC or Ashwagandha.

Gourmet chocolate bars with a mellow blend of dark cocoa, Noble Kava extract and Delta-9 THC or Ashwagandha. Peanut Butter Squares : Artisan-crafted, melding the decadence of dark chocolate with creamy peanut butter.

: Artisan-crafted, melding the decadence of dark chocolate with creamy peanut butter. Fudgy Brownies: Decadent and freshly baked, infused with 50 mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC.

Decadent and freshly baked, infused with 50 mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC. Raspberry Chocolate Bites: Available for a limited time only, sweet-tart gummies wrapped in rich, dark chocolate containing 10mg of Delta-9 THC, 10mg CBD and a dash of live rosin.

Available for a limited time only, sweet-tart gummies wrapped in rich, dark chocolate containing 10mg of Delta-9 THC, 10mg CBD and a dash of live rosin. Cocoa Crisp Cereal Bites: Award-winning chocolate rice cereal edibles fused with melted marshmallows, infused with 20 mg of Delta-9 and 20 mg of CBD.

Valentine’s Day is one of the more stressful times of the year. Pressures associated with singlehood and orchestrating the perfect romantic gesture or gift can easily turn February 14 into a day of unease.

Hometown Hero’s expanding line of Delta-9 THC confections can help alleviate Valentine’s Day-related stress during this time of year, while providing a fun, shareable experience.

“Our expanding line of chocolates and other sweets are a perfect way for adults to celebrate Valentine’s Day with friends and loved ones or enjoy some personal time away from all the commotion,” said Lukas Gilkey, CEO and co-founder of Hometown Hero. “These delicious edibles are infused with a balanced blend of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC and CBD and feature premium ingredients for an enjoyable, well-rounded mind and body experience.”

About Hometown Hero

Hometown Hero, headquartered in Austin, Texas, manufactures and distributes hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC, HHC and CBDA + CBGA products. Founded in 2015 by Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer, the company donates a portion of all proceeds to various charities and organizations that support veterans. For more information, visit https://hometownhero.com/ or follow the brand on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram @HometownHeroATX.

