Fiverr’s Winter Product Release: Packed With New Features to Keep Businesses and Freelancers Ahead of The Game and Introducing Fiverr Agencies

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, announces its Winter Product Release, the first of two major releases in 2024. This is more than just an update; it's an innovative response to the feedback from the freelancers and businesses Fiverr has served over the last 14 years. New features include a Consulting Category of top-tier industry experts, the introduction of Fiverr Agencies, designed to meet the unique needs of agency teams, and an actionable rating and review system, among others. Fiverr continues to mold its platform to empower its community and further its position as a trusted partner for any digital service.



“This release is shaped by the invaluable feedback from our vibrant global community and the rich insights we've gathered since Fiverr's launch,” said Micha Kaufman, Founder and CEO of Fiverr. “Freelancers will now have more data and analytics combined with critical feedback from their clients to provide radical transparency and a clearer path to improve their skills and grow their business on Fiverr. We are also excited to offer new features to promote the incredible agencies that work on or have started from scratch on Fiverr, increasing their discoverability and highlighting the breadth of their accomplishments. Responding to the dynamic nature of the business environment often requires specialist support to stay competitive, which is why we have introduced a new Consulting Category offering swift access to seasoned professionals. As a trusted platform devoted to the needs of our diverse community, this release is an expression of our commitment to continue crafting experiences to help our community thrive and make breakthroughs in their work.”

Introducing Fiverr Agencies

Agencies represent a large percentage of the wider talent economy and have always been loyal partners on Fiverr. They are passionate advocates and help build trust and customer acquisition for the brands they work with. That is why they are such an important part of the Fiverr ecosystem. Fiverr Agencies, which will be available across Fiverr and Fiverr Pro, will make it easier for agency teams to build their client base and for client prospects to find them. Businesses can access a detailed profile of an agency’s capabilities, including a full view into their team and past work, to gain a deep understanding of how collaborating with an agency can bring their brand to life.

Building on quality and transparency across Fiverr’s global marketplace

Businesses and freelancers will experience more personalization and gain access to essential insights to guide their journey.

New Consulting Category - Industry experts in legal, finance, business, AI, and more are now available on demand in their specialist areas. Consultants provide essential advice and support for businesses to scale by guiding them on topics from e-commerce to data, software to marketing, and website development, among many others.

On Fiverr Pro, where medium to large businesses can find expert talent , new products support advanced collaboration and enhanced productivity.

Fiverr Pro Freelancer Briefing - To ease the hiring and onboarding of expert freelancers, businesses can now write a brief with AI assistance. These documents can be saved, repurposed, and shared with multiple team members to edit and boost efficient collaboration.

- To ease the hiring and onboarding of expert freelancers, businesses can now write a brief with AI assistance. These documents can be saved, repurposed, and shared with multiple team members to edit and boost efficient collaboration. Fiverr Pro Freelance Network - Designed to keep a business’s go-to freelancers and agencies in one place that can be easily referenced and shared amongst their team, the ‘Freelance Network’ will smooth the re-hiring and retention of these favored freelancers while increasing productivity.

- Designed to keep a business’s go-to freelancers and agencies in one place that can be easily referenced and shared amongst their team, the ‘Freelance Network’ will smooth the re-hiring and retention of these favored freelancers while increasing productivity. Fiverr Pro Rich Freelancer Profiles - Fiverr Pro freelancers can now bolster their profiles with previous work experience and client endorsement from outside of Fiverr. This makes starting as a Fiverr Pro freelancer more compelling while providing clients with a full view of past work experiences.

- Fiverr Pro freelancers can now bolster their profiles with previous work experience and client endorsement from outside of Fiverr. This makes starting as a Fiverr Pro freelancer more compelling while providing clients with a full view of past work experiences. Fiverr Pro Community - This new community is dedicated to knowledge-sharing opportunities and training resources to elevate Fiverr Pro performance – and advance their business on Fiverr.

