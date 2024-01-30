MiNK’s AgenT-797 Offers New Hope in Overcoming ICI Resistance in PD-1 Refractory Gastric Cancer - Published in Oncogene

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced the publication of a case report in Oncogene from its phase 1/2 study in patients with advanced solid tumors where one infusion of agenT-797 in gastric cancer refractory to anti-PD1 led to a durable confirmed partial response, highlighting the unique potential of iNKT cells to overcome resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs).



“Gastric cancer remains an area of high unmet need, where the majority of patients develop disease progression related to tumor resistance,” said Dr. Benedito A. Carneiro, Director of Clinical Research, Director of Cancer Drug Development (Phase I), Associate Director of the Division of Hematology/Oncology, Legorreta Cancer Center at Brown University. “Novel therapeutic approaches, like allogeneic iNKT cells, are urgently needed to overcome resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitors in gastric cancers and other refractory solid tumors. The activity, tolerability, and ease of off-the-shelf administration of iNKT-based cell therapies position them as an attractive approach for overcoming cancer resistance.”

Gastric cancer, the fifth most common malignancy globally, is incurable with only 12% responsive to ICIs1,2. This phase study (NCT05108623) was designed to evaluate agenT-797, an unmodified iNKT cell therapy, in solid tumors refractory to ICIs. Patients received a single dose of agenT-797, without lymphodepletion, either alone or in combination with pembrolizumab or nivolumab.

This case report describes a durable response (by RECIST 1.1 criteria) in a patient with a challenging clinical profile—a PD-L1 positive, HER-2 negative, MSI-H adenocarcinoma with a high mutational burden (84 mut/MB). Prior treatments, including single-agent anti-PD-1 pembrolizumab, had failed to elicit a response, prompting a combination therapy approach involving chemotherapy (FOLFOX) and nivolumab. However, even this combined regimen proved ineffective before the patient's enrollment in MiNK’s clinical trial. Following treatment with agenT-797, increased immune cell infiltration and proliferation were observed, which correlated with the radiographic partial response.

“These findings reinforce the distinct potential of iNKTs as a novel therapeutic approach to address refractory solid tumor cancers,” said Dr. Jennifer Buell, Chief Executive Officer of MiNK. “Allogeneic iNKTs are an ideal approach for addressing refractory solid tumor cancers because of their unique ability to modulate the immune system, long-term persistence, scalability, and off-the-shelf administration without toxic pre-conditioning. We are continuing to advance iNKT cells in this setting and look forward to further updates on our solid tumor programs this year.”

A randomized phase 2 trial, led by Dr. Yelena Janjigian, Chief of Gastrointestinal Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, is underway.

