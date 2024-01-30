Coastal Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:



Net income of $9.0 million , or $0.66 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023 , compared to $10.3 million , or $0.75 per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2023 . Return on average assets ("ROA") of 0.97% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 . Return on average equity ("ROE") of 12.35% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 .

Total assets increased $75.1 million , or 2.0% , to $3.75 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 , compared to $3.68 billion at September 30, 2023 .

Total loans, net of deferred fees increased $59.1 million , or 2.0% , to $3.03 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 . Community bank loans increased $45.5 million , or 2.5% , to $1.83 billion . CCBX loans increased $13.6 million , or 1.1% , to $1.20 billion . $125.1 million in CCBX loans were sold as management continued to sell loans as part of our strategy to reduce risk, optimize the CCBX loan portfolio and strengthen our balance sheet through enhanced credit standards.

Deposits increased $70.7 million , or 2.1% , to $3.36 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 . CCBX deposit growth of $110.5 million , or 6.3% , to $1.86 billion . CCBX deposit growth is net of an additional $69.4 million in CCBX deposits that were transferred off balance sheet for increased FDIC insurance coverage purposes. Community bank deposits decreased $39.9 million , or 2.6% , to $1.50 billion as a result of our decision to not increase our deposit rates during the quarter and let higher rate deposits run-off. Includes noninterest bearing deposits of $561.6 million or 37.5% of total community bank deposits. Community bank cost of deposits was 1.57% compared to 1.31% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 . Average deposits increased by $5.5 million compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023 . Uninsured deposits of $558.6 million , or 16.6% of total deposits as of December 31, 2023 , compared to $599.0 million , or 18.2% of total deposits as of September 30, 2023 .

Liquidity/Borrowings as of December 31, 2023 : Capacity to borrow up to $640.1 million from Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank discount window with only minimal borrowings, taken once to test the lines, under these facilities since the first quarter of 2022.

Investment Portfolio as of December 31, 2023 : Available for sale ("AFS") investments of $99.5 million , compared to $98.9 million as of September 30, 2023 , of which 99.9% are U.S. Treasuries, with a weighted average remaining life of 2 months as of December 31, 2023 . Held to maturity ("HTM") investments of $50.9 million , of which 100% are U.S. Agency mortgage backed securities held for CRA purposes. The market value of the HTM investments is $180,000 more than the carrying value, the weighted average remaining life is 17.7 years as of December 31, 2023 and the weighted average yield is 5.45% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 .



2023 Highlights:

Net income of $44.6 million , or $3.27 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2023 , compared to $40.6 million , or $3.01 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

Total assets increased $608.9 million , or 19.4% , to $3.75 billion for the year ended December 31, 2023 , compared to $3.14 billion at December 31, 2022 .

Total loans, net of deferred fees increased $398.8 million, or 15.2%, to $3.03 billion for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $2.63 billion as of December 31, 2022. Community bank loans increased $215.4 million, or 13.3%, during the year ended December 31, 2023. CCBX loans increased $183.4 million, or 18.1%, during the year ended December 31, 2023.

Deposits: Deposits increased $542.8 million , or 19.3% , to $3.36 billion during the year ended December 31, 2023 , compared to $2.82 billion at December 31, 2022 . Includes $340.1 million in fully insured IntraFi network negotiable orders of withdrawal ("NOW") and money market reciprocal deposits as of December 31, 2023 to provide FDIC deposit insurance coverage and peace of mind to larger deposit customers. Community bank deposits decreased $40.6 million , or 2.6% , during the year ended December 31, 2023 as a result of not increasing our deposit rates this quarter and letting higher rate deposits run-off. CCBX deposits increased $583.5 million , or 45.6% , during the year ended December 31, 2023 .



EVERETT, Wash., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”, "Coastal", "we", "our", or "us"), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Quarterly net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $9.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $10.3 million, or $0.75 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023, and $13.1 million, or $0.96 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Total assets increased $75.1 million, or 2.0%, during the fourth quarter of 2023 to $3.75 billion, from $3.68 billion at September 30, 2023. Total loans, net of deferred fees increased $59.1 million, or 2.0%, during the three months ended December 31, 2023 to $3.03 billion, compared to $2.97 billion at September 30, 2023. Community bank loans increased $45.5 million, or 2.5%, and CCBX loans increased $13.6 million, or 1.1%. We continue to monitor and manage the CCBX loan portfolio, and sold $125.1 million in CCBX loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2023. During the quarter ended September 30, 2023 we intentionally reduced the CCBX loan portfolio to strengthen our balance sheet and reduce risk by selling loans or letting such loans mature. We currently expect to sell additional loans in the coming months as we continue working to optimize our CCBX portfolio through new partners, products and building on our existing relationships. Deposits increased $70.7 million, or 2.1%, during the three months ended December 31, 2023. CCBX deposits grew $110.5 million, or 6.3%. Community bank deposits decreased $39.9 million, or 2.6%, as a result of not increasing our deposit rates during the quarter and letting higher rate deposits run-off. Our cost of deposits for the community bank was 1.57% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 1.31% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

We saw solid deposit growth in the fourth quarter, with deposits increasing $70.7 million, or 2.1%, compared to September 30, 2023. Fully insured IntraFi network reciprocal deposits increased $43.8 million to $340.1 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $296.4 million as of September 30, 2023. These fully insured reciprocal deposits allow our larger deposit customers to fully insure their deposits through a reciprocal agreement with other banks. Loans receivable increased $59.1 million, or 2.0%, during the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase is net of $125.1 million in CCBX loans that were sold during the quarter ended December 31, 2023. We continue to monitor our liquidity position through diligent management of our liquid assets and liabilities as well as maintaining access to alternative sources of funds. As of December 31, 2023, we had $483.1 million in cash on the balance sheet and the capacity to borrow up to $640.1 million from Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank discount window, with no borrowings, except minimal amounts required to test the lines, taken under these facilities since the first quarter of 2022. Cash on the balance sheet and borrowing capacity totaled $1.12 billion, which represented 33.4% of total deposits and exceeded our $558.6 million in uninsured deposits as of December 31, 2023.

"We saw a lot of changes is 2023, with increases in interest rates, bank failures, and other economic challenges. We were able to meet those challenges by being flexible and adjusting our strategy to meet the changing environment. During this turbulent time we were able to reduce uninsured deposits by providing additional FDIC deposit insurance coverage through reciprocal deposits, bringing peace of mind to customers, maintain adequate liquidity and borrowing capacity and still grow both loans and deposits.

"Credit quality was a top priority, and during the quarter ended September 30, 2023 we started the process of optimizing our CCBX loan portfolio by selling higher yielding loans that have a higher potential for credit deterioration or letting such loans mature. As a result of this strategy we are seeing pressure on our margin, but we are on track with repositioning our portfolio and results are in line with our expectations.

"As we look forward to 2024, our focus will be on reducing costs through automation and by leveraging the gains in efficiencies afforded to us in the systems and technology that we continue investing in. We have made progress on reducing expenses in the three months ended December 31, 2023 and will keep working to manage expenses going forward. We will continue our strategy of focusing on larger partners and companies, selecting partnerships that align with our long term profitability and growth objectives. Additionally, we will continue working to optimize our CCBX loan portfolio and manage credit risk. We will work to achieve this by continuing to sell higher yielding loans that have a higher potential for credit deterioration or letting such loans mature, while simultaneously working to strengthen the CCBX portfolio with new loans that meet enhanced credit standards.

"We expect that this strategy will result in lower earnings in the short term with lower loan yields and compressed margins, but will provide for long term stability and profitability," stated Eric Sprink, the CEO of the Company and the Bank.

Results of Operations Overview

The Company has one main subsidiary, the Bank which consists of three segments: CCBX, the community bank and treasury & administration. The CCBX segment includes our BaaS activities, the community bank segment includes all community banking activities, and the treasury & administration segment includes treasury management, overall administration and all other aspects of the Company. Net interest income was $59.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 4.1%, from $62.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and an increase of $6.2 million, or 11.7%, from $53.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Yield on loans receivable was 10.71% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 10.84% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 9.33% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Cost of deposits was 3.36% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 3.14% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 1.56% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in net interest income compared to September 30, 2023, was a result of increased interest expense due to an increase in average interest bearing deposits and an increase in cost of deposits as a result of higher interest rates. Additionally, interest and fees on loans decreased as a result of selling higher yielding CCBX loans that have a higher potential for credit deterioration. The increase in net interest income compared to December 31, 2022 was largely related to increased yield on loans resulting from higher interest rates and growth in higher yielding loans. Total average loans receivable for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $3.01 billion, compared to $3.06 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and $2.60 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Interest and fees on loans totaled $81.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $83.7 million and $61.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Total loans, net of deferred fees increased $59.1 million, or 2.0%, during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, which included a $13.6 million increase in CCBX loans and an increase of $45.5 million in community bank loans. The increase in CCBX loans includes an increase of $58.4 million, or 7.7%, in consumer and other loans and a decrease of $26.7 million, or 23.4%, in capital call lines as a result of normal balance fluctuations and business activities. We continue to monitor and manage the CCBX loan portfolio, and sold $125.1 million in CCBX loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 to reduce credit exposure in certain loan categories and manage credit risk. We continue to reposition ourselves by reducing our CCBX loans in an effort to optimize our loan portfolio and we will work to continue growing the CCBX portfolio in future quarters with loans that have lower potential risk of credit deterioration and are more aligned with our long term objectives. The decrease in interest and fees on loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to September 30, 2023 was largely due to the sale of higher yielding CCBX loans. The increase in interest and fees on loans compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was largely due to growth in higher yielding loans and increased interest rates. The FOMC has increased rates 1.00% since December 31, 2022 and last raised the target Federal Funds rate 0.25% on July 26, 2023.

Interest income from interest earning deposits with other banks was $5.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 an increase of $1.8 million compared to September 30, 2023 and an increase of $2.6 million compared to December 31, 2022 due to an increase in interest rates and average deposit balance. The average balance of interest earning deposits with other banks for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $413.1 million, compared to $285.6 million and $329.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The average yield on these interest earning deposits with other banks increased to 5.46% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 5.40% and 3.73% for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Total interest expense was $28.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, a $2.5 million increase from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and a $17.0 million increase from the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Interest expense on deposits was $27.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $25.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $11.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Interest expense on interest bearing deposits increased $2.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and $16.9 million compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as a result of an increase in CCBX deposits that are tied to, and reprice when the FOMC raises rates. Similarly, most of our CCBX loans also reprice when the FOMC raises interest rates. Interest expense on borrowed funds was $670,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $651,000 and $537,000 for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The $133,000 increase in interest expense on borrowed funds from the quarter ended December 31, 2022 is the result of an increase in interest rates.

Total cost of deposits was 3.36% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 3.14% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and 1.56%, for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Community bank and CCBX cost of deposits were 1.57% and 4.90% respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 1.31% and 4.80%, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and 0.37% and 3.13% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The increase in cost of deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the prior periods for both segments is a result of increased interest rates. While we continue working to hold down deposit costs, the 1.00% increase in FOMC interest rates in 2023 has impacted our cost of deposits and resulted in higher interest expense on interest bearing deposits.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin was 6.61% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 7.10% and 6.96% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was largely due to an increase in cost of deposits and selling higher yielding consumer loans. Higher interest rates on interest bearing deposits compressed net interest margin as a result of our competitors promoting higher deposit rates and growth in primarily higher cost CCBX deposits. Additionally, the actions we took in an effort to strengthen our balance sheet by selling higher risk and higher yielding loans or letting such loans mature during the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023 will continue to impact net interest margin in future quarters. Interest and fees on loans receivable decreased $2.5 million, or 3.0%, to $81.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $83.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as a result of selling higher risk and higher yielding loans or letting such loans mature and increased $19.9 million, or 32.6%, compared to $61.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, due to an increase in outstanding balances and higher interest rates. Also contributing to the increase in net interest margin compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022, was a $2.6 million increase in interest on interest earning deposits. These interest earning deposits earned an average rate of 5.46% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 5.40% and 3.73% for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Average investment securities increased $31.7 million to $149.7 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023 and increased $48.2 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022 due to the purchase of $50.2 million in securities in 2023 with $8.6 million of the purchases occurring during the three months ended December 31, 2023. Interest on investment securities increased $459,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023 as a result of the increase in average outstanding balance coupled with increased yield, which positively impacted net interest margin. Interest on investment securities increased $668,000 compared to December 31, 2022, as a result of increased yield and outstanding balance. These increases in interest income were partially offset by increases in interest expense on interest bearing deposits, as previously discussed.

Cost of funds was 3.39% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 21 basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and an increase of 178 basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Cost of deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was 3.36%, compared to 3.14% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and 1.56% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increased cost of funds and deposits compared to September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was due to the increase in interest rates compared to the previous periods and growth in higher rate CCBX deposits.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, total loans receivable increased by $59.1 million, or 2.0%, to $3.03 billion, compared to $2.97 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. This increase consists of a $13.6 million increase in CCBX loans and $45.5 million in community bank loan growth. Total loans receivable as of December 31, 2023 increased $398.8 million compared to December 31, 2022. This increase includes community bank loan growth of $215.4 million and an increase in CCBX loans of $183.4 million. During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, $125.1 million in loans were sold and no loans were held for sale as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 or December 31, 2022.

Total yield on loans receivable for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was 10.71%, compared to 10.84% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and 9.33% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This decrease in yield on loans receivable compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023 is largely the result of selling higher risk and higher yielding CCBX loans or letting such loans mature and increasing lower risk and therefore lower yielding loans as we work to optimize our credit risk profile and loan portfolio. During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, community bank loans increased 2.5%, or $45.5 million, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, with an average yield of 6.32% and CCBX loans outstanding increased 1.1%, or $13.6 million, compared to September 30, 2023, with an average CCBX yield of 17.36%. The yield on CCBX loans does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans.

The following table summarizes the average yield on loans receivable and cost of deposits for our community bank and CCBX segments for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Yield on

Loans (2) Cost of

Deposits (2) Yield on

Loans (2) Cost of

Deposits (2) Yield on

Loans (2) Cost of

Deposits (2) Yield on

Loans (2) Cost of

Deposits (2) Yield on

Loans (2) Cost of

Deposits (2) Community Bank 6.32% 1.57% 6.20% 1.31% 5.70% 0.37% 6.20% 1.14% 5.32% 0.18% CCBX (1) 17.36% 4.90% 17.05% 4.80% 15.20% 3.13% 16.89% 4.55% 13.85% 1.57% Consolidated 10.71% 3.36% 10.84% 3.14% 9.33% 1.56% 10.60% 2.87% 8.12% 0.71%

(1) CCBX yield on loans does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit and fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. To determine Net BaaS loan income earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Company takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income which can be compared to interest income on the Company’s community bank loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.

(2) Annualized calculations for periods shown.

The following tables illustrates how BaaS loan interest income is affected by BaaS loan expense resulting in net BaaS loan income and the associated yield:

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Income / Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans (2) Income / Expense Income / expense divided by

average CCBX loans(2) Income / Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans (2) BaaS loan interest income $ 52,327 17.36 % $ 56,279 17.05 % $ 38,086 15.20 % Less: BaaS loan expense 24,310 8.06 % 23,003 6.97 % 17,215 6.87 % Net BaaS loan income (1) $ 28,017 9.30 % $ 33,276 10.08 % $ 20,871 8.33 % Average BaaS Loans(3) $ 1,196,137 $ 1,309,380 $ 994,080





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Income / Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans (2) Income / Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans (2) BaaS loan interest income $ 204,458 16.89 % $ 102,808 13.85 % Less: BaaS loan expense 86,900 7.18 % 53,294 7.18 % Net BaaS loan income (1) $ 117,558 9.71 % $ 49,514 6.67 % Average BaaS Loans(3) $ 1,210,413 $ 742,392

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

(2) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented.

(3) Includes loans held for sale.

Key Performance Ratios

ROA was 0.97% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to 1.13% and 1.66% for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. ROA for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was down 0.16% and 0.69%, respectively, as a result of lower margin compared to September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. Noninterest expenses were lower for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, but higher compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The following table shows the Company’s key performance ratios for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (unaudited) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Return on average assets (1) 0.97 % 1.13 % 1.52 % 1.58 % 1.66 % 1.28 % 1.38 % Return on average equity (1) 12.35 % 14.60 % 19.53 % 19.89 % 21.86 % 16.41 % 18.24 % Yield on earnings assets (1) 9.77 % 10.08 % 10.18 % 9.19 % 8.47 % 9.82 % 6.68 % Yield on loans receivable (1) 10.71 % 10.84 % 10.85 % 9.95 % 9.33 % 10.60 % 8.12 % Cost of funds (1) 3.39 % 3.18 % 2.77 % 2.19 % 1.61 % 2.91 % 0.75 % Cost of deposits (1) 3.36 % 3.14 % 2.72 % 2.13 % 1.56 % 2.87 % 0.71 % Net interest margin (1) 6.61 % 7.10 % 7.58 % 7.15 % 6.96 % 7.10 % 5.97 % Noninterest expense to average assets (1) 5.56 % 6.23 % 6.11 % 5.69 % 5.97 % 5.90 % 5.65 % Noninterest income to average assets (1) 6.95 % 3.81 % 6.90 % 6.28 % 5.43 % 5.97 % 4.23 % Efficiency ratio 41.58 % 58.36 % 42.92 % 43.03 % 48.94 % 45.92 % 56.26 % Loans receivable to deposits (2) 90.05 % 90.19 % 96.23 % 92.55 % 93.25 % 90.05 % 93.25 %

(1) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented.

(2) Includes loans held for sale.



Noninterest Income

The following table details noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands; unaudited) 2023 2023 2022 Deposit service charges and fees $ 957 $ 998 $ 946 Loan referral fees — 1 — Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net 80 5 (18 ) Gain on sales of loans, net — 107 — Other 60 291 298 Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income 1,097 1,402 1,226 Servicing and other BaaS fees 1,015 997 1,001 Transaction fees 1,006 1,036 964 Interchange fees 1,272 1,216 785 Reimbursement of expenses 1,076 1,152 857 BaaS program income 4,369 4,401 3,607 BaaS credit enhancements 58,449 25,926 31,164 Baas fraud enhancements 779 2,850 6,818 BaaS indemnification income 59,228 28,776 37,982 Total BaaS income 63,597 33,177 41,589 Total noninterest income $ 64,694 $ 34,579 $ 42,815



Noninterest income was $64.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $30.1 million from $34.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and an increase of $21.9 million from $42.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was primarily due to an increase of $30.4 million in total BaaS income. The $30.4 million increase in total BaaS income included a $32.5 million increase in BaaS credit enhancements related to the allowance for credit losses, offset by a $2.1 million decrease in BaaS fraud enhancements, and a decrease of $32,000 in BaaS program income. The decrease in BaaS program income is largely the result of lower reimbursement for expenses (see “Appendix B” for more information on the accounting for BaaS allowance for credit losses and credit and fraud enhancements). Additionally, other income decreased $231,000 primarily due to the one-time cost of converting an existing BOLI policy to one that will yield higher returns in the future, which reduced BOLI earnings by $212,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The $21.9 million increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was primarily due to a $21.2 million increase in BaaS credit and fraud enhancements, an increase of $762,000 in BaaS program income, a decrease of $238,000 in other income due to the aforementioned $212,000 one-time cost of converting a BOLI policy to one that will yield higher returns in the future, a $98,000 increase in unrealized gain on sale of equity securities and other minor changes.

Our CCBX segment continues to evolve, and we now have 21 relationships, at varying stages, as of December 31, 2023. We continue to refine the criteria for CCBX partnerships and are exiting relationships where it makes sense and are focusing on larger more established partners, with experienced management teams, existing customer bases and strong financial positions. The sale of $125.1 million in CCBX loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and $320.9 million sold during the quarter ended September 30, 2023 is part of our strategy to strengthen the balance sheet, reduce credit exposure in certain loan categories and lower the overall potential credit risk in our loan portfolio. We expect net interest margin will tighten as higher quality loans yield less than higher risk loans and we also expect the size of our CCBX loan portfolio will be about the same as the previous quarter while we work to grow the portfolio with loans that are subject to increased underwriting standards. We expect this process to take two quarters. At the same time we will be focused on increasing our efficiency and using technology to reduce future expense growth.

The following table illustrates the activity and evolution in CCBX relationships for the periods presented.

As of (unaudited) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Active 19 18 19 Friends and family / testing 1 1 1 Implementation / onboarding 1 1 0 Signed letters of intent 0 1 5 Wind down - preparing to exit relationship 0 1 2 Total CCBX relationships 21 22 27



The following table details noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Noninterest Expense

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands; unaudited) 2023 2023 2022 Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,490 $ 18,087 $ 14,399 Legal and professional expenses 2,649 4,447 2,799 Data processing and software licenses 2,417 2,366 1,768 Occupancy 1,340 1,224 1,182 Point of sale expense 899 1,068 710 Director and staff expenses 478 529 515 FDIC assessments 665 694 550 Excise taxes 449 541 702 Marketing 138 169 109 Other 1,089 1,523 335 Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense 26,614 30,648 23,069 BaaS loan expense 24,310 23,003 17,215 BaaS fraud expense 779 2,850 6,819 BaaS loan and fraud expense 25,089 25,853 24,034 Total noninterest expense $ 51,703 $ 56,501 $ 47,103



Total noninterest expense decreased $4.8 million to $51.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $56.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and increased $4.6 million from $47.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, was primarily due to a $764,000 decrease in BaaS expense (including a $2.1 million decrease in BaaS fraud expense offset by a $1.3 million increase in BaaS loan expense), a $1.8 million decrease in legal and professional expenses and a $1.6 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, and originating & servicing CCBX loans. BaaS fraud expense represents non-credit fraud losses on partner’s customer loan and deposit accounts. A portion of this expense is realized during the quarter during which the loss occurs, and a portion is estimated based on historical or other information from our partners. Legal and professional fees were higher in recent periods due to increased fees related to data and risk management, building out our infrastructure and increased consulting expenses for projects and enhanced monitoring. The $1.8 million decrease in this category was a result of projects being completed and initiatives achieved. Included in legal and professional fees are consulting fees related to services for BSA and money laundering monitoring. Expenses related to these contracted services were $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, however we have entered into a new agreement for these services and expect these costs to be $1.4 million a quarter going forward, which will further reduce expenses in this category. The $1.6 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits was related to our expense reduction efforts and lower bonus expense. Salaries and benefits included one time expenses of $494,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2023 as part of our initiative to manage costs going forward which increased expenses in that period.

The increase in noninterest expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were largely due to an increase of $1.1 million in BaaS partner expense (including a $7.1 million increase in BaaS loan expense offset by a decrease of $6.0 million in BaaS fraud expense), $2.1 million increase in salary and employee benefits related to hiring staff for CCBX and additional staff for our ongoing growth initiatives. Additionally, there was a $754,000 increase in other expenses primarily due to the $1.1 million recapture of the unfunded commitment reserve in the quarter ended December 31, 2022, for which there was no similar activity in the current quarter, and a $649,000 increase in data processing and software licenses due to enhancements in technology and a $189,000 increase in point of sale expenses which is attributed to increased CCBX activity.

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes was $2.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, $2.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The provision for income tax was higher, relative to net income, as a result of less deductible items, lower net income, and slightly higher provision for CCBX loans without credit enhancement for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to September 30, 2023. The Company is subject to various state taxes that are assessed as CCBX activities and employees expand into other states, which has increased the overall tax rate used in calculating the provision for income taxes in the current and future periods. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% as a basis for calculating provision for federal income taxes and 2.62% for calculating the provision for state taxes.

Financial Condition Overview

Total assets increased $75.1 million, or 2.0%, to $3.75 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $3.68 billion at September 30, 2023. The increase is primarily due to a $59.1 million increase in loans receivable combined with a $16.1 million increase in the credit enhancement asset, an $8.3 million increase in held to maturity investments as a result of purchases, and a $6.8 million increase in interest earning deposits with other banks. During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, we sold $125.1 million in CCBX loans as part of our strategy to optimize our CCBX portfolio, reduce credit exposure in certain loan categories and strengthen the balance sheet through enhanced credit standards, compared to $320.9 million sold during the quarter ended September 30, 2023. There were no loans held for sale at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023.

Total assets increased $608.9 million, or 19.4%, to $3.75 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $3.14 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase is primarily due to loans receivable increasing $398.8 million, an increase of $54.5 million in the credit enhancement asset and an increase of $52.0 million in investment securities and a $142.4 million increase in interest earning deposits with other banks compared to December 31, 2022.

Loans Receivable

Total loans receivable increased $59.1 million to $3.03 billion at December 31, 2023, from $2.97 billion at September 30, 2023, and increased $398.8 million from $2.63 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase in loans receivable over the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was the result of an increase of $13.6 million in CCBX loans and a $45.5 million increase in community bank loans. We continue to monitor and manage the CCBX loan portfolio, and sold $125.1 million in CCBX loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 as part of our plan to optimize and strengthen the balance sheet and reduce and manage credit risk. The change in loans receivable over the quarter ended December 31, 2022 includes CCBX loan growth of $183.4 million and community bank loan growth of $215.4 million as of December 31, 2023.

The following table summarizes the loan portfolio at the period indicated:

As of December 31, 2023 As of September 30, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Commercial and industrial loans: PPP loans $ 3,033 0.1 % $ 3,310 0.1 % $ 4,699 0.2 % Capital call lines 87,494 2.9 114,174 3.8 146,029 5.5 All other commercial & industrial loans 200,767 6.6 213,791 7.2 161,900 6.1 Total commercial and industrial loans: 291,294 9.6 331,275 11.1 312,628 11.8 Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development 157,100 5.2 167,686 5.6 214,055 8.1 Residential real estate 463,426 15.3 477,147 16.1 449,157 17.1 Commercial real estate 1,303,533 43.0 1,237,849 41.6 1,048,752 39.8 Consumer and other loans 818,039 26.9 760,463 25.6 608,771 23.2 Gross loans receivable 3,033,392 100.0 % 2,974,420 100.0 % 2,633,363 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees - PPP loans (47 ) (52 ) (82 ) Net deferred origination fees - all other loans (7,253 ) (7,333 ) (6,025 ) Loans receivable $ 3,026,092 $ 2,967,035 $ 2,627,256 Loan Yield (1) 10.71 % 10.84 % 9.33 %

(1) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.



Please see Appendix A for additional loan portfolio detail regarding industry concentrations.

The following tables detail the community bank and CCBX loans which are included in the total loan portfolio table above.

Community Bank As of December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans: PPP loans $ 3,033 0.2 % $ 3,310 0.2 % $ 4,699 0.3 % All other commercial & industrial loans 146,469 8.0 154,922 8.6 146,982 9.1 Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development loans 157,100 8.5 167,686 9.4 214,055 13.2 Residential real estate loans 225,391 12.3 225,372 12.6 204,581 12.6 Commercial real estate loans 1,303,533 70.9 1,237,849 69.1 1,048,752 64.7 Consumer and other loans: Other consumer and other loans 1,628 0.1 2,483 0.1 1,725 0.1 Gross Community Bank loans receivable 1,837,154 100.0 % 1,791,622 100.0 % 1,620,794 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees (7,000 ) (6,961 ) (6,042 ) Loans receivable $ 1,830,154 $ 1,784,661 $ 1,614,752 Loan Yield(1) 6.32 % 6.20 % 5.70 %

(1) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

CCBX As of December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans: Capital call lines $ 87,494 7.3 % $ 114,174 9.6 % $ 146,029 14.4 % All other commercial & industrial loans 54,298 4.5 58,869 5.0 14,918 1.5 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 238,035 19.9 251,775 21.3 244,576 24.2 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 505,837 42.3 440,993 37.3 279,644 27.6 Other consumer and other loans 310,574 26.0 316,987 26.8 327,402 32.3 Gross CCBX loans receivable 1,196,238 100.0 % 1,182,798 100.0 % 1,012,569 100.0 % Net deferred origination (fees) costs (300 ) (424 ) (65 ) Loans receivable $ 1,195,938 $ 1,182,374 $ 1,012,504 Loan Yield - CCBX (1)(2) 17.36 % 17.05 % 15.20 %

(1) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.

(2) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.



Deposits

Total deposits increased $70.7 million, or 2.1%, to $3.36 billion at December 31, 2023 from $3.29 billion at September 30, 2023. The increase was due to a $72.9 million increase in core deposits, partially offset by a $2.3 million decrease in time deposits. Deposits in our CCBX segment increased $110.5 million, from $1.75 billion at September 30, 2023, to $1.86 billion at December 31, 2023 and community bank deposits decreased $39.9 million from $1.54 billion at September 30, 2023, to $1.50 billion at December 31, 2023. The decrease in community bank deposits is a result of not increasing our deposit rates during the quarter and letting higher interest rate deposits run-off. We are comfortable with our pricing discipline and letting the higher rate community bank deposits run-off because we have adequate funding access through our CCBX deposits, and despite the generally higher cost of deposits, these CCBX deposits are less costly than raising our rates to meet competitors' rates, brokered funds or borrowing rates. We intend to build our community bank deposits back up when rates are lower and customers are less rate sensitive. The deposits from our CCBX segment are predominately classified as interest bearing, or NOW and money market accounts. During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, noninterest bearing deposits decreased $26.6 million, or 4.1%, to $625.2 million from $651.8 million at September 30, 2023. Community bank noninterest bearing deposits totaled $561.6 million or 37.5% of total community bank deposits and CCBX noninterest bearing deposits totaled $63.6 million, or 3.4% of total CCBX deposits. In the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, NOW and money market accounts increased $107.6 million, savings deposits decreased $8.1 million, and time deposits decreased $2.3 million. Included in total deposits is $340.1 million in IntraFi network reciprocal NOW and money market accounts as of December 31, 2023, which provides our larger deposit customers with fully insured deposits through a reciprocal agreement with other banks. Uninsured deposits decreased to $558.6 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $599.0 million as of September 30, 2023.

Total deposits increased $542.8 million, or 19.3%, to $3.36 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $2.82 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase is largely the result of growth in CCBX deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $149.8 million, or 19.3%, to $625.2 million at December 31, 2023 from $775.0 million at December 31, 2022 as a result of customer movement from noninterest to interest bearing accounts. NOW and money market accounts increased $835.8 million, or 46.3%, to $2.64 billion at December 31, 2023, and savings deposits decreased $30.6 million, or 28.5%, and time deposits decreased $11.1 million, or 37.7%, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and includes BaaS-brokered deposits that are now classified as NOW accounts included in core deposits due to a change in the relationship agreement with one of our partners and these deposits increased to $254.7 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $101.5 million as of December 31, 2022. Deposits in our CCBX segment increased $583.5 million, from $1.28 billion at December 31, 2022, to $1.86 billion at December 31, 2023 and community bank deposits decreased $40.6 million, from $1.54 billion at December 31, 2022, to $1.50 billion at December 31, 2023. The deposits from our CCBX segment are predominately classified as interest bearing, or NOW and money market accounts. Uninsured deposits decreased to $558.6 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $835.8 million as of December 31, 2022.

Additionally, as of December 31, 2023, $69.4 million in CCBX customer deposits were transferred off the Bank’s balance sheet to other financial institutions on a daily basis for additional FDIC insurance coverage. Efforts to retain and grow core deposits are evidenced by the high ratios in these categories when compared to total deposits.

The following table summarizes the deposit portfolio for the periods indicated.

As of December 31, 2023 As of September 30, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Amount Percent of

Total

Deposits Balance Percent of

Total

Deposits Balance Percent of

Total

Deposits Demand, noninterest bearing $ 625,202 18.6 % $ 651,786 19.8 % $ 775,012 27.5 % NOW and money market 2,640,240 78.6 2,532,668 77.0 1,804,399 64.0 Savings 76,562 2.3 84,628 2.6 107,117 3.8 Total core deposits 3,342,004 99.5 3,269,082 99.4 2,686,528 95.3 Brokered deposits 1 0.0 1 0.0 101,546 3.6 Time deposits less than $100,000 8,109 0.2 8,635 0.2 12,596 0.5 Time deposits $100,000 and over 10,249 0.3 11,982 0.4 16,851 0.6 Total $ 3,360,363 100.0 % $ 3,289,700 100.0 % $ 2,817,521 100.0 % Cost of deposits (1) 3.36 % 3.14 % 1.56 %

(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.



The following tables detail the community bank and CCBX deposits which are included in the total deposit portfolio table above.

Community Bank As of December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 561,572 37.5 % $ 584,004 38.0 % $ 694,179 45.2 % NOW and money market 846,072 56.5 852,747 55.5 709,490 46.1 Savings 71,598 4.8 80,099 5.2 105,101 6.8 Total core deposits 1,479,242 98.8 1,516,850 98.7 1,508,770 98.1 Brokered deposits 1 0.0 1 0.0 1 0.0 Time deposits less than $100,000 8,109 0.5 8,635 0.5 12,596 0.8 Time deposits $100,000 and over 10,249 0.7 11,982 0.8 16,851 1.1 Total Community Bank deposits $ 1,497,601 100.0 % $ 1,537,468 100.0 % $ 1,538,218 100.0 % Cost of deposits(1) 1.57 % 1.31 % 0.37 %

(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.

CCBX As of December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 63,630 3.4 % $ 67,782 3.9 % $ 80,833 6.3 % NOW and money market 1,794,168 96.3 1,679,921 95.9 1,094,909 85.6 Savings 4,964 0.3 4,529 0.2 2,016 0.2 Total core deposits 1,862,762 100.0 1,752,232 100.0 1,177,758 92.1 BaaS-brokered deposits — 0.0 — 0.0 101,545 7.9 Total CCBX deposits $ 1,862,762 100.0 % $ 1,752,232 100.0 % $ 1,279,303 100.0 % Cost of deposits (1) 4.90 % 4.80 % 3.13 %

(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.



Borrowings

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had the capacity to borrow up to a total of $640.1 million from the Federal Reserve Bank discount window and Federal Home Loan Bank, with no borrowings outstanding on these lines as of December 31, 2023.

Shareholders’ Equity

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company contributed $15.0 million in capital to the Bank. The Company had a cash balance of $5.5 million as of December 31, 2023, which is retained for general operating purposes, including debt repayment, and for funding $653,000 in commitments to bank technology funds.

Total shareholders’ equity increased $10.5 million since September 30, 2023. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to $9.0 million in net earnings, an $874,000 increase from the amortization of equity awards, combined with a decrease in the unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities of $624,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Capital Ratios

The Company and the Bank remained well capitalized at December 31, 2023, as summarized in the following table.

(unaudited) Coastal Community Bank Coastal Financial Corporation Minimum Well Capitalized Ratios under Prompt Corrective Action (1) Tier 1 Leverage Capital (to average assets) 9.06 % 8.10 % 5.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.30 % 9.10 % 6.50 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.30 % 9.20 % 8.00 % Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.58 % 11.87 % 10.00 %

(1) Presents the minimum capital ratios for an insured depository institution, such as the Bank, to be considered well capitalized under the Prompt Corrective Action framework. The minimum requirements for the Company to be considered well capitalized under Regulation Y include to maintain, on a consolidated basis, a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.0 percent or greater and a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 6.0 percent or greater.

Asset Quality

Effective January 1, 2023 the Company implemented the CECL allowance model which calculates reserves over the life of the loan and is largely driven by portfolio characteristics, economic outlook, and other key methodology assumptions versus the incurred loss model, which is what we were previously using. As a result of implementing CECL, there was a one-time adjustment to the 2023 opening allowance balance of $3.9 million. The day 1 CECL adjustment for community bank loans included a reduction of $310,000 to the community bank allowance driven by the reversal of the unallocated balance and a reduction of $340,000 related to the community bank unfunded commitment reserve also driven by the reversal of the unallocated balance. This was offset by an increase to the CCBX allowance for $4.2 million. With the mirror image approach accounting related to the contingent receivable for CCBX partner loans, there was a CECL day 1 increase to the indemnification asset in the amount of $4.5 million. Net, the day 1 impact to retained earnings for the Bank’s transition to CECL was an increase of $954,000, excluding the impact of income taxes.

The total allowance for credit losses was $117.0 million and 3.86% of loans receivable at December 31, 2023 compared to $101.1 million and 3.41% at September 30, 2023 and $74.0 million and 2.82% at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit loss allocated to the CCBX portfolio was $95.4 million and 7.97% of CCBX loans receivable at December 31, 2023, with $21.6 million of allowance for credit loss allocated to the community bank or 1.18% of total community bank loans receivable.

The following table details the allocation of the allowance for credit loss as of the period indicated:

As of December 31, 2023 As of September 30, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Loans receivable $ 1,830,154 $ 1,195,938 $ 3,026,092 $ 1,784,661 $ 1,182,374 $ 2,967,035 $ 1,614,752 $ 1,012,504 $ 2,627,256 Allowance for credit losses (21,595 ) (95,363 ) (116,958 ) (21,316 ) (79,769 ) (101,085 ) (20,636 ) (53,393 ) (74,029 ) Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable 1.18 % 7.97 % 3.86 % 1.19 % 6.75 % 3.41 % 1.28 % 5.27 % 2.82 %



Provision for credit losses - loans totaled $60.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, $27.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and $33.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs totaled $44.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $36.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $18.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs increased due to CCBX loans. CCBX partner agreements provide for a credit enhancement that covers the net-charge-offs on CCBX loans and negative deposit accounts, except in accordance with the program agreement for one partner where the Company is responsible for credit losses on approximately 10% of a $288.1 million loan portfolio. At December 31, 2023, our portion of this portfolio represented $29.1 million in loans. The provision on this $29.1 million in loans was $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $664,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $783,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022. This $29.1 million portfolio of partner loans with full loss responsibility remains profitable but the provision has increased both from growth in the portfolio and a higher loss rate. In response, and working with the partner, we have increased our underwriting standards.

Net charge-offs for this $29.1 million in loans were $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $579,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $216,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

The following table details net charge-offs for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Gross charge-offs $ 2 $ 47,650 $ 47,652 $ 3 $ 37,876 $ 37,879 $ 10 $ 18,876 $ 18,886 Gross recoveries (4 ) (2,777 ) (2,781 ) (3 ) (1,042 ) (1,045 ) (3 ) (30 ) (33 ) Net charge-offs $ (2 ) $ 44,873 $ 44,871 $ — $ 36,834 $ 36,834 $ 7 $ 18,846 $ 18,853 Net charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.00 % 14.88 % 5.92 % 0.00 % 11.16 % 4.77 % 0.00 % 7.52 % 2.87 %

(1) Annualized calculations shown for periods presented.

The increase in the Company’s provision for credit losses - loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, is a result of an increase in loans receivable. During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, a $60.5 million provision for credit losses - loans was recorded for CCBX partner loans based on management’s analysis, compared to the $26.5 million provision for credit losses - loans that was recorded for CCBX for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as a result of an increase in CCBX loans receivable. CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement which protects the Bank by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses.

In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these CCBX loans and reclassified negative deposit accounts. When the provision for CCBX credit losses and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a credit enhancement asset is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements). Expected losses are recorded in the allowance for credit losses. The credit enhancement asset is relieved when credit enhancement recoveries are received from the CCBX partner. CCBX partners provide for credit enhancements that provide protection to the Bank from credit and fraud losses by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred credit and fraud losses. If our partner is unable to fulfill their contracted obligations then the Bank could be exposed to additional credit losses. Management regularly evaluates and manages this counterparty risk. The Company is responsible for credit losses on approximately 10% of a $288.1 million CCBX loan portfolio. At December 31, 2023, 10% of this portfolio represented $29.1 million in loans.

The factors used in management’s analysis for community bank credit losses indicated that a provision of $277,000 and was needed for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and a provision of $664,000 and $504,000 was needed for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

The following table details the provision expense for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Community bank $ 277 $ 664 $ 504 $ 1,322 $ 719 CCBX 60,467 26,493 33,096 182,721 78,345 Total provision expense $ 60,744 $ 27,157 $ 33,600 $ 184,043 $ 79,064



At December 31, 2023, our nonperforming assets were $53.8 million, or 1.43% of total assets, compared to $43.5 million, or 1.18%, of total assets, at September 30, 2023, and $33.2 million, or 1.06% of total assets, at December 31, 2022. These ratios are impacted by CCBX loans over 90 days delinquent that are covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements. As of December 31, 2023, $44.3 million of the $46.5 million in nonperforming CCBX loans were covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement which protects the Bank by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses. Under the agreement, CCBX partners will indemnify or reimburse the Bank for its loss/charge-off on these loans. Nonperforming assets increased $10.3 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, due to a $10.3 million increase in CCBX loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing combined with a $8,000 decrease in community bank nonaccrual loans. As a result of the type of loans (primarily consumer loans) originated through our CCBX partners we anticipate that balances 90 days past due or more and still accruing will increase as those loan portfolios grow. Installment/closed-end and revolving/open-end consumer loans originated through CCBX lending partners will continue to accrue interest until 120 and 180 days past due, respectively and are reported as substandard, 90 days or more days past due and still accruing. Community bank nonaccrual loans decreased due to principal reductions. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at December 31, 2023. Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 1.78% at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.47% at September 30, 2023, and 1.26% at December 31, 2022.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, there were $2,000 community bank net recoveries and $7.3 million nonperforming community bank loans, including a multifamily loan for $6.9 million which we believe is currently well secured. For the quarter ended December 31, 2023 $44.9 million in net charge-offs were recorded on CCBX loans. These CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses. The Company is responsible for credit losses on approximately 10% of a $288.1 million loan portfolio. At December 31, 2023, our portion of this portfolio represented $29.1 million in loans.

The following table details the Company’s nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) As of December 31, 2023 As of September 30, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ — $ 2 $ 113 Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development — — 66 Residential real estate 170 176 — Commercial real estate 7,145 7,145 6,901 Total nonaccrual loans 7,315 7,323 7,080 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Commercial & industrial loans 2,086 1,387 404 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 1,115 1,462 876 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 34,835 24,807 10,570 Other consumer and other loans 8,488 8,561 14,245 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 46,524 36,217 26,095 Total nonperforming loans 53,839 43,540 33,175 Real estate owned — — — Repossessed assets — — — Modified loans for borrowers experiencing financial difficulty — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 53,839 $ 43,540 $ 33,175 Total nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.24 % 0.25 % 0.27 % Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable 1.78 % 1.47 % 1.26 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 1.43 % 1.18 % 1.06 %



The following tables detail the community bank and CCBX nonperforming assets which are included in the total nonperforming assets table above.

Community Bank As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ — $ 2 $ 113 Real estate: Construction, land and land development — — 66 Residential real estate 170 176 — Commercial real estate 7,145 7,145 6,901 Total nonaccrual loans 7,315 7,323 7,080 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more — — — Total nonperforming loans 7,315 7,323 7,080 Other real estate owned — — — Repossessed assets — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 7,315 $ 7,323 $ 7,080





CCBX As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Nonaccrual loans $ — $ — $ — Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Commercial & industrial loans 2,086 1,387 404 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 1,115 1,462 876 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 34,835 24,807 10,570 Other consumer and other loans 8,488 8,561 14,245 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 46,524 36,217 26,095 Total nonperforming loans 46,524 36,217 26,095 Other real estate owned — — — Repossessed assets — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 46,524 $ 36,217 $ 26,095



About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank (“Bank”) and Arlington Olympic LLC. The $3.75 billion Bank provides service through 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application. The Bank provides banking as a service to broker-dealers, digital financial service providers, companies and brands that want to provide financial services to their customers through the Bank's CCBX segment. To learn more about the Company visit www.coastalbank.com .

Contact

Eric Sprink, Chief Executive Officer, (425) 357-3659

Joel Edwards, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, (425) 357-3687

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent period filed, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the most recent quarter, and in any of our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

ASSETS December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash and due from banks $ 31,345 $ 29,984 $ 32,722 Interest earning deposits with other banks 451,783 444,962 309,417 Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 99,504 98,939 97,317 Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost 50,860 42,550 1,036 Other investments 10,227 11,898 10,555 Loans receivable 3,026,092 2,967,035 2,627,256 Allowance for credit losses (116,958 ) (101,085 ) (74,029 ) Total loans receivable, net 2,909,134 2,865,950 2,553,227 CCBX credit enhancement asset 107,921 91,867 53,377 CCBX receivable 9,088 10,623 10,416 Premises and equipment, net 22,090 20,543 18,213 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,932 6,126 5,018 Accrued interest receivable 26,819 23,428 17,815 Bank-owned life insurance, net 12,870 12,970 12,667 Deferred tax asset, net 3,806 4,404 18,458 Other assets 11,987 14,021 4,229 Total assets $ 3,753,366 $ 3,678,265 $ 3,144,467 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits $ 3,360,363 $ 3,289,700 $ 2,817,521 Subordinated debt, net 44,144 44,106 43,999 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,590 3,589 3,588 Deferred compensation 479 513 616 Accrued interest payable 892 1,056 684 Operating lease liabilities 6,124 6,321 5,234 CCBX payable 33,651 38,229 20,419 Other liabilities 9,145 10,301 8,912 Total liabilities 3,458,388 3,393,815 2,900,973 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 130,137 129,244 125,830 Retained earnings 165,310 156,299 119,998 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (469 ) (1,093 ) (2,334 ) Total shareholders’ equity 294,978 284,450 243,494 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,753,366 $ 3,678,265 $ 3,144,467





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 81,159 $ 83,652 $ 61,226 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 5,687 3,884 3,097 Interest on investment securities 1,225 766 557 Dividends on other investments 172 29 150 Total interest income 88,243 88,331 65,030 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 27,916 25,451 11,061 Interest on borrowed funds 670 651 537 Total interest expense 28,586 26,102 11,598 Net interest income 59,657 62,229 53,432 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS 60,744 27,157 33,600 PROVISION (RECAPTURE) FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS 45 96 — Net interest income after provision for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments (1,132 ) 34,976 19,832 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges and fees 957 998 946 Loan referral fees — 1 — Gain on sales of loans, net — 107 — Unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities, net 80 5 (18 ) Other income 60 291 298 Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income 1,097 1,402 1,226 Servicing and other BaaS fees 1,015 997 1,001 Transaction fees 1,006 1,036 964 Interchange fees 1,272 1,216 785 Reimbursement of expenses 1,076 1,152 857 BaaS program income 4,369 4,401 3,607 BaaS credit enhancements 58,449 25,926 31,164 BaaS fraud enhancements 779 2,850 6,818 BaaS indemnification income 59,228 28,776 37,982 Total noninterest income 64,694 34,579 42,815 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 16,490 18,087 14,399 Occupancy 1,340 1,224 1,182 Data processing and software licenses 2,417 2,366 1,768 Legal and professional expenses 2,649 4,447 2,799 Point of sale expense 899 1,068 710 Excise taxes 449 541 702 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessments 665 694 550 Director and staff expenses 478 529 515 Marketing 138 169 109 Other expense 1,089 1,523 335 Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense 26,614 30,648 23,069 BaaS loan expense 24,310 23,003 17,215 BaaS fraud expense 779 2,850 6,819 BaaS loan and fraud expense 25,089 25,853 24,034 Total noninterest expense 51,703 56,501 47,103 Income before provision for income taxes 11,859 13,054 15,544 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,847 2,784 2,426 NET INCOME $ 9,012 $ 10,270 $ 13,118 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.68 $ 0.77 $ 1.01 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.75 $ 0.96 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 13,286,828 13,285,974 13,030,726 Diluted 13,676,513 13,675,833 13,603,978





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 311,441 $ 183,352 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 15,346 6,728 Interest on investment securities 3,197 1,745 Dividends on other investments 387 345 Total interest income 330,371 192,170 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 89,000 19,004 Interest on borrowed funds 2,644 1,391 Total interest expense 91,644 20,395 Net interest income 238,727 171,775 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS 184,043 79,064 PROVISION (RECAPTURE) FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS (51 ) — Net interest income after provision for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments 54,735 92,711 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges and fees 3,854 3,804 Loan referral fees 683 810 Gain on sales of loans, net 253 — Unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities, net 279 (153 ) Other income 884 1,344 Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income 5,953 5,805 Servicing and other BaaS fees 3,855 4,408 Transaction fees 4,011 3,211 Interchange fees 4,252 2,583 Reimbursement of expenses 4,175 2,732 BaaS program income 16,293 12,934 BaaS credit enhancements 177,764 76,374 BaaS fraud enhancements 7,165 29,571 BaaS indemnification income 184,929 105,945 Total noninterest income 207,175 124,684 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 66,461 52,228 Occupancy 4,926 4,548 Data processing and software licenses 8,595 6,487 Legal and professional expenses 14,803 6,760 Point of sale expense 3,534 2,109 Excise taxes 1,976 2,204 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessments 2,524 2,859 Director and staff expenses 2,152 1,711 Marketing 517 351 Other expense 5,224 4,652 Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense 110,712 83,909 BaaS loan expense 86,900 53,294 BaaS fraud expense 7,165 29,571 BaaS loan and fraud expense 94,065 82,865 Total noninterest expense 204,777 166,774 Income before provision for income taxes 57,133 50,621 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 12,554 9,996 NET INCOME $ 44,579 $ 40,625 Basic earnings per common share $ 3.36 $ 3.14 Diluted earnings per common share $ 3.27 $ 3.01 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 13,261,664 12,949,266 Diluted 13,640,182 13,514,952





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits with other banks $ 413,127 $ 5,687 5.46 % $ 285,596 $ 3,884 5.40 % $ 329,354 $ 3,097 3.73 % Investment securities, available for sale (2) 100,204 546 2.16 100,283 543 2.15 100,269 550 2.18 Investment securities, held to maturity (2) 49,469 679 5.45 17,703 223 5.00 1,235 7 2.25 Other investments 11,683 172 5.84 11,943 29 0.96 10,592 150 5.62 Loans receivable (3) 3,007,289 81,159 10.71 3,062,214 83,652 10.84 2,603,962 61,226 9.33 Total interest earning assets 3,581,772 88,243 9.77 3,477,739 88,331 10.08 3,045,412 65,030 8.47 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (95,391 ) (100,329 ) (58,440 ) Other noninterest earning assets 204,052 220,750 141,624 Total assets $ 3,690,433 $ 3,598,160 $ 3,128,596 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 2,660,235 $ 27,916 4.16 % $ 2,515,093 $ 25,451 4.01 % $ 2,006,679 $ 11,061 2.19 % FHLB advances and borrowings 1 — — — — — 5 — — Subordinated debt 44,121 598 5.38 44,084 580 5.22 37,455 484 5.13 Junior subordinated debentures 3,590 72 7.96 3,589 71 7.85 3,588 53 5.86 Total interest bearing liabilities 2,707,947 28,586 4.19 2,562,766 26,102 4.04 2,047,727 11,598 2.25 Noninterest bearing deposits 640,424 698,532 807,794 Other liabilities 52,450 57,865 34,944 Total shareholders' equity 289,612 278,997 238,131 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,690,433 $ 3,598,160 $ 3,128,596 Net interest income $ 59,657 $ 62,229 $ 53,432 Interest rate spread 5.59 % 6.04 % 6.22 % Net interest margin (4) 6.61 % 7.10 % 6.96 %

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.

(2) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.

(3) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – BY SEGMENT - QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Community Bank Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable (2) $ 1,811,152 $ 28,832 6.32 % $ 1,752,834 $ 27,373 6.20 % $ 1,609,882 $ 23,140 5.70 % Total interest earning assets 1,811,152 28,832 6.32 1,752,834 27,373 6.20 1,609,882 23,140 5.70 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits 951,148 6,090 2.54 % 920,707 5,067 2.18 % 864,001 1,502 0.69 % Intrabank liability 275,995 3,799 5.46 223,221 3,036 5.40 8,069 76 3.74 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,227,143 9,889 3.20 1,143,928 8,103 2.81 872,070 1,578 0.72 Noninterest bearing deposits 584,009 608,906 737,812 Net interest income $ 18,943 $ 19,270 $ 21,562 Net interest margin(3) 4.15 % 4.36 % 5.31 % CCBX Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable (2)(4) $ 1,196,137 $ 52,327 17.36 % $ 1,309,380 $ 56,279 17.05 % $ 994,080 $ 38,086 15.20 % Intrabank asset 569,365 7,837 5.46 374,632 5,095 5.40 218,581 2,055 3.73 Total interest earning assets 1,765,502 60,164 13.52 1,684,012 61,374 14.46 1,212,661 40,141 13.13 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits 1,709,087 21,826 5.07 % 1,594,386 20,384 5.07 % 1,142,678 9,559 3.32 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,709,087 21,826 5.07 1,594,386 20,384 5.07 1,142,678 9,559 3.32 Noninterest bearing deposits 56,415 89,626 69,982 Net interest income $ 38,338 $ 40,990 $ 30,582 Net interest margin(3) 8.62 % 9.66 % 10.01 % Net interest margin, net of Baas loan expense (5) 3.15 % 4.24 % 4.37 %





For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Treasury & Administration Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits with other banks $ 413,127 $ 5,687 5.46 % $ 285,596 $ 3,884 5.40 % $ 329,354 $ 3,097 3.73 % Investment securities, available for sale (6) 100,204 546 2.16 100,283 543 2.15 100,269 550 2.18 Investment securities, held to maturity (6) 49,469 679 5.45 17,703 223 5.00 1,235 7 2.25 Other investments 11,683 172 5.84 11,943 29 0.96 10,592 150 5.62 Total interest earning assets 574,483 7,084 4.89 % 415,525 4,679 4.47 % 441,450 3,804 3.42 % Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: FHLB advances and borrowings $ 3 $ — — % — — — % 5 — — % Subordinated debt 44,121 598 5.38 % 44,084 580 5.22 % 37,455 484 5.13 % Junior subordinated debentures 3,590 72 7.96 3,589 71 7.85 3,588 53 5.86 Intrabank liability, net (7) 293,370 4,038 5.46 151,411 2,059 5.40 210,511 1,979 3.73 Total interest bearing liabilities 341,084 4,708 5.48 199,084 2,710 5.40 251,559 2,516 3.97 Net interest income $ 2,376 $ 1,969 $ 1,288 Net interest margin(3) 1.64 % 1.88 % 1.16 %

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.

(2) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.

(4) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.

(5) Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense includes the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.

(6) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.

(7) Intrabank assets and liabilities are consolidated for period calculations and presented as intrabank asset, net or intrabank liability, net in the table above.





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – YEAR-TO-DATE

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits with other banks $ 295,808 $ 15,346 5.19 % $ 515,967 $ 6,728 1.30 % Investment securities, available for sale (2) 100,260 2,158 2.15 91,970 1,710 1.86 Investment securities, held to maturity (2) 19,918 1,039 5.22 1,266 35 2.76 Other investments 11,512 387 3.36 10,146 345 3.40 Loans receivable (3) 2,936,908 311,441 10.60 2,257,787 183,352 8.12 Total interest earning assets 3,364,406 330,371 9.82 2,877,136 192,170 6.68 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (91,194 ) (46,769 ) Other noninterest earning assets 198,071 119,817 Total assets $ 3,471,283 $ 2,950,184 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 2,395,012 $ 89,000 3.72 % $ 1,724,020 $ 19,004 1.10 % FHLB advances and borrowings — — — 6,029 69 1.14 Subordinated debt 44,066 2,373 5.39 27,626 1,179 4.27 Junior subordinated debentures 3,589 271 7.55 3,587 143 3.99 Total interest bearing liabilities 2,442,667 91,644 3.75 1,761,262 20,395 1.16 Noninterest bearing deposits 707,641 942,087 Other liabilities 49,271 24,097 Total shareholders' equity 271,704 222,738 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,471,283 $ 2,950,184 Net interest income $ 238,727 $ 171,775 Interest rate spread 6.07 % 5.52 % Net interest margin (4) 7.10 % 5.97 %

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.

(2) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.

(3) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – BY SEGMENT – YEAR-TO-DATE

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Community Bank Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable (2) $ 1,726,495 $ 106,983 6.20 % $ 1,515,395 $ 80,544 5.32 % Intrabank asset — — — 123,156 796 0.65 Total interest earning assets 1,726,495 106,983 6.20 1,638,551 81,340 4.96 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits 900,516 17,354 1.93 % 905,447 2,896 0.32 % Intrabank liability 198,176 10,404 5.25 — — — Total interest bearing liabilities 1,098,692 27,758 2.53 905,447 2,896 0.32 Noninterest bearing deposits 627,803 733,104 Net interest income $ 79,225 $ 78,444 Net interest margin(3) 4.59 % 4.79 % CCBX Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable (2)(4) $ 1,210,413 $ 204,458 16.89 % $ 742,392 $ 102,808 13.85 % Intrabank asset 363,921 19,071 5.24 285,164 4,106 1.44 Total interest earning assets 1,574,334 223,529 14.20 1,027,556 106,914 10.40 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits 1,494,496 71,646 4.79 % 818,573 16,108 1.97 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,494,496 71,646 4.79 818,573 16,108 1.97 Noninterest bearing deposits 79,838 208,983 Net interest income $ 151,883 $ 90,806 Net interest margin(3) 9.65 % 8.84 % Net interest margin, net of Baas loan expense (5) 4.13 % 3.65 %





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Treasury & Administration Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits with other banks $ 295,808 $ 15,346 5.19 % $ 515,967 $ 6,728 1.30 % Investment securities, available for sale (6) 100,260 2,158 2.15 91,970 1,710 1.86 Investment securities, held to maturity (6) 19,918 1,039 5.22 1,266 35 2.76 Other investments 11,512 387 3.36 10,146 345 3.40 Total interest earning assets 427,498 18,930 4.43 619,349 8,818 1.42 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: FHLB advances and borrowings — — — % 6,029 69 1.14 % Subordinated debt 44,066 2,373 5.39 27,626 1,179 4.27 Junior subordinated debentures 3,589 271 7.55 3,587 143 3.99 Intrabank liability, net (7) 165,745 8,667 5.23 408,320 4,902 1.20 Total interest bearing liabilities 213,400 11,311 5.30 445,562 6,293 1.41 Net interest income $ 7,619 $ 2,525 Net interest margin(3) 1.78 % 0.41 %

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.

(2) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.

(4) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.

(5) Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense includes the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.

(6) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.

(7) Intrabank assets and liabilities are consolidated for period calculations and presented as intrabank asset, net or intrabank liability, net in the table above.





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY STATISTICS

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Income Statement Data: Interest and dividend income $ 88,243 $ 88,331 $ 83,686 $ 70,111 $ 65,030 Interest expense 28,586 26,102 21,336 15,620 11,598 Net interest income 59,657 62,229 62,350 54,491 53,432 Provision for credit losses - loans 60,744 27,157 52,598 43,544 33,600 Provision (recovery) for unfunded commitments 45 96 (345 ) 153 — Net interest income after provision for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments (1,132 ) 34,976 10,097 10,794 19,832 Noninterest income 64,694 34,579 58,595 49,307 42,815 Noninterest expense 51,703 56,501 51,910 44,663 47,103 Provision for income tax 2,847 2,784 3,876 3,047 2,426 Net income 9,012 10,270 12,906 12,391 13,118 As of and for the Three Month Period December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 483,128 $ 474,946 $ 275,060 $ 393,916 $ 342,139 Investment securities 150,364 141,489 110,730 101,704 98,353 Loans held for sale — — 35,923 27,292 — Loans receivable 3,026,092 2,967,035 3,007,553 2,837,204 2,627,256 Allowance for credit losses (116,958 ) (101,085 ) (110,762 ) (89,123 ) (74,029 ) Total assets 3,753,366 3,678,265 3,535,283 3,451,033 3,144,467 Interest bearing deposits 2,735,161 2,637,914 2,436,980 2,333,423 2,042,509 Noninterest bearing deposits 625,202 651,786 725,592 761,800 775,012 Core deposits (1) 3,342,004 3,269,082 3,137,747 3,068,162 2,686,528 Total deposits 3,360,363 3,289,700 3,162,572 3,095,223 2,817,521 Total borrowings 47,734 47,695 47,658 47,619 47,587 Total shareholders’ equity 294,978 284,450 272,662 258,763 243,494 Share and Per Share Data (2): Earnings per share – basic $ 0.68 $ 0.77 $ 0.97 $ 0.94 $ 1.01 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.75 $ 0.95 $ 0.91 $ 0.96 Dividends per share — — — — — Book value per share (3) $ 22.17 $ 21.38 $ 20.50 $ 19.48 $ 18.50 Tangible book value per share (4) $ 22.17 $ 21.38 $ 20.50 $ 19.48 $ 18.50 Weighted avg outstanding shares – basic 13,286,828 13,285,974 13,275,640 13,196,960 13,030,726 Weighted avg outstanding shares – diluted 13,676,513 13,675,833 13,597,763 13,609,491 13,603,978 Shares outstanding at end of period 13,304,339 13,302,449 13,300,809 13,281,533 13,161,147 Stock options outstanding at end of period 354,969 356,359 357,999 360,119 438,103

See footnotes on following page



As of and for the Three Month Period December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming assets (5) to total assets 1.43 % 1.18 % 0.95 % 0.91 % 1.06 % Nonperforming assets (5) to loans receivable and OREO 1.78 % 1.47 % 1.12 % 1.11 % 1.26 % Nonperforming loans (5) to total loans receivable 1.78 % 1.47 % 1.12 % 1.11 % 1.26 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 217.2 % 232.2 % 328.4 % 282.5 % 224.4 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable 3.86 % 3.41 % 3.68 % 3.14 % 2.82 % Gross charge-offs $ 47,652 $ 37,879 $ 32,299 $ 34,167 $ 18,886 Gross recoveries $ 2,781 $ 1,045 $ 1,340 $ 1,865 $ 33 Net charge-offs to average loans (6) 5.92 % 4.77 % 4.19 % 4.84 % 2.87 % Capital Ratios (7): Tier 1 leverage capital 8.10 % 8.03 % 8.16 % 8.29 % 7.97 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.10 % 9.00 % 8.36 % 8.61 % 8.92 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.20 % 9.11 % 8.47 % 8.73 % 9.04 % Total risk-based capital 11.87 % 11.80 % 11.12 % 11.49 % 11.94 %

(1) Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding brokered and all time deposits.

(2) Share and per share amounts are based on total actual or average common shares outstanding, as applicable.

(3) We calculate book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period.

(4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share as of each of the dates indicated.

(5) Nonperforming assets and nonperforming loans include loans 90+ days past due and accruing interest.

(6) Annualized calculations.

(7) Capital ratios are for the Company, Coastal Financial Corporation.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies.

The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense on net loan income and yield on CCBX loans and the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest income and net interest margin.

Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on net BaaS loan income and the yield on CCBX loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on CCBX loans.

Net interest income net of BaaS loan expense is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on net interest income. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net interest income.

Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest rate margin. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net interest margin.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans: CCBX loan yield (GAAP)(1) 17.36 % 17.05 % 15.20 % 16.89 % 13.85 % Total average CCBX loans receivable $ 1,196,137 $ 1,309,380 $ 994,080 $ 1,210,413 $ 742,392 Interest and earned fee income on CCBX loans (GAAP) 52,327 56,279 38,086 204,458 102,808 BaaS loan expense (24,310 ) (23,003 ) (17,215 ) (86,900 ) (53,294 ) Net BaaS loan income $ 28,017 $ 33,276 $ 20,871 $ 117,558 $ 49,514 Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans (1) 9.30 % 10.08 % 8.33 % 9.71 % 6.67 % Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense: CCBX interest margin (1) 8.62 % 9.66 % 10.01 % 9.65 % 8.84 % CCBX earning assets 1,765,502 1,684,012 1,212,661 1,574,334 1,027,556 Net interest income 38,338 40,990 30,582 151,883 90,806 Less: BaaS loan expense (24,310 ) (23,003 ) (17,215 ) (86,900 ) (53,294 ) Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense $ 14,028 $ 17,987 $ 13,367 $ 64,983 $ 37,512 Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense (1) 3.15 % 4.24 % 4.37 % 4.13 % 3.65 %

(1) Annualized calculations for periods presented.

APPENDIX A -

As of December 31, 2023

Industry Concentration

We have a diversified loan portfolio, representing a wide variety of industries. Our major categories of loans are commercial real estate, consumer and other loans, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction, land and land development loans. Together they represent $3.03 billion in outstanding loan balances. When combined with $2.34 billion in unused commitments the total of these categories is $5.38 billion.

Commercial real estate loans represent the largest segment of our loans, comprising 43.0% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of December 31, 2023. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $54.3 million, and the combined total in commercial real estate loans represents $1.36 billion, or 25.2% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our commercial real estate portfolio as of December 31, 2023: