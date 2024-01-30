IBN and BioMedWire Named Official Media Partners for BioPharma Nexus Events in 2024

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, is pleased to announce its media collaboration with BioPharma Nexus for upcoming events in 2024. BioMedWire , a specialized communications platform dedicated to the life sciences sector and a vital component of IBN’s Dynamic Brand Portfolio, will also serve as an official media partner for the forthcoming events.



BioPharma Nexus, a distinguished conference company, focuses on fostering connections among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as service providers within the healthcare space. Renowned for its expertise in the life sciences industry, BioPharma Nexus organizes industry-leading events covering clinical trials, drug discovery, medical affairs, pharmaceutical supply chains and related logistics. The team at BioPharma Nexus tailors conferences to optimize productivity and enhance global networking opportunities.

Market research conducted by BioPharma Nexus, designed to address attendee pain points and unlock collaborative opportunities, ensures that its events deliver world-class professional and educational experiences. With a comprehensive portfolio spanning both virtual and live formats, BioPharma Nexus stands as a global leader in these specialized domains.

IBN and BioMedWire will collaborate with BioPharma Nexus on the events listed below.

USA:

EUROPE:

For each of these events, IBN and BMW will leverage sophisticated communications tools to amplify virtual coverage, including syndicated articles of each event disseminated throughout a network of 5,000+ strategic partners. Multiple social media accounts within IBN’s brand portfolio, which have grown collectively to reach 2+ million likes, followers, and subscribers across various platforms, will broadcast live updates. IBN’s event page will also feature prominent placements of the conference lineup.

Talal Abbas, Head of Business Development, Nexus Conference, expressed, “We enjoyed working alongside IBN and BioMedWire as our official media partners at multiple events hosted earlier this year. Their dedication, professionalism and support were a key part of enhancing the event's success. We're excited to expand our partnership to include the upcoming events in the USA and Europe in 2024. Together, we'll continue to create magic in the world of media and conferences.”

Jonathan Keim, Director of Investor Communications at IBN, commented, “Rapid advancements in medical solutions, novel business structures, digital health imperatives, supply chains and ever-evolving regulations are transforming the healthcare landscape. BioPharma Nexus' flagship events provide an excellent platform to stay informed and network with fellow professionals active in these areas.”

To register for the above events and learn more about BioPharma Nexus, visit https://nexus-conference.com/

