Middle East and Africa (MEA) Home & Garden Retail Market Outlook to 2027: Online Sales Channels Predicted to Witness a Growth Rate of 12.8%, Estimated to Hit $3.6 Billion

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa (MEA) Home and Garden Retail Market Size, Category Analytics, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is witnessing a notable expansion in its home and garden retail market. This comprehensive databook offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, category analytics, and competitive landscape, with a forecast extending to the year 2027.

Retail dynamics in MEA have experienced an evolution, with a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) that promises a surge in market value. The report details that the overall retail market in MEA is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2027, consequently reaching an impressive $614.3 billion.

Key Highlights:

Expanding Home Sector: The home sector itself is valued at $35.1 billion as of 2022 and is projected to achieve a market value of $41 billion by 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The home sector itself is valued at $35.1 billion as of 2022 and is projected to achieve a market value of $41 billion by 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Digital Transformation: Online sales channels within this sector are predicted to witness a growth rate of 12.8% from 2022 to 2027, estimating to hit $3.6 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Online sales channels within this sector are predicted to witness a growth rate of 12.8% from 2022 to 2027, estimating to hit $3.6 billion by the end of the forecast period. Mass Market Dominance: In 2022, the MEA home sector is largely dominated by mass market brands, ensuring widespread consumer reach.

In 2022, the MEA home sector is largely dominated by mass market brands, ensuring widespread consumer reach. Leading Brand: The data reveals that IKEA has secured the highest market share, accounting for 5.2% in 2022 within the home sector.

Regional Market Insights



This detailed databook provides vital information demonstrating both historical and projected market data of total retail sales in the MEA region, with a particular focus on the thriving home market. The included charts, graphs, and tables highlight value and volume trends, advancing a nuanced understanding of category-specific growth within the home sector. Additionally, the report offers a nuanced analysis, factoring in the impact of recent events on market expansion.

Strategic Opportunities and Competitor Analysis



Businesses and stakeholders in the home and garden retail space will find this databook to be an invaluable resource to harness new opportunities, especially those which may allow for better alignment of product offerings and strategies in light of recent market influences. Current and forecasted market trends in MEA's home sector are thoroughly examined, allowing for identification of high-potential opportunities. The competitive landscape section gives the reader an understanding of the main players in the MEA home market, including insights into price positioning, facilitating informed strategic decisions and the potential to stay ahead of the competition.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Ikea

Home Centre

Builders Express

Cashbuild

Al Aamer

Furniture

Pick n Pay

Buco

MRP Home

Pep

OK Furniture

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hh0hm8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.