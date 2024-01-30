New York, USA, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fertility Monitoring Devices Global Market to Exhibit Growth at a Considerable CAGR of ~7% by 2028 | DelveInsight

The escalating occurrences of miscarriages, coupled with a surge in the adoption of advanced technologies, and a notable uptick in product launches and approvals, are collectively propelling the growth of the fertility monitoring devices market from 2023 to 2028.

Key Takeaways from the Fertility Monitoring Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global fertility monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

Notable fertility monitoring devices companies such as Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Geratherm Medical AG, viO HealthTech Limited, FERTILITY FOCUS LIMITED, Fairhaven Health, Quidel, ro, Abbott, Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH, Mira, Tempdrop, Samplytics Technologies Private Limited, Lady Technologies, Inc., Valley Electronics AG, Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc, FemTec Health, Babystart, bioZhena Corporation, Eli, INNE, Femometer, and several others, are currently operating in the fertility monitoring devices market.

, a digital elective care and telemedicine provider announced that it had acquired Modern Fertility, a reproductive health company founded in 2017. In February 2021, OvuSense announced a partnership with ExSeed, a provider of a complete monitoring solution for a couple who is trying to conceive. Together they offer best-in-class clinically proven medical monitoring, allowing couples to share data and work with their specialists remotely while monitoring their fertility health at home.

Fertility Monitoring Devices Overview

Fertility monitoring devices have emerged as valuable tools for individuals and couples seeking to understand and optimize their reproductive health. These devices utilize advanced technology to track various physiological markers that indicate a person’s fertility status throughout their menstrual cycle. Typically, they monitor parameters such as basal body temperature, hormonal levels, cervical mucus consistency, and other relevant data points. By providing users with detailed insights into their fertility patterns, these devices empower individuals to make informed decisions regarding family planning, conception, or contraception. Many modern fertility monitors also come equipped with user-friendly apps that offer personalized insights, predictions, and reminders. The accessibility and accuracy of these devices contribute to a more proactive approach to reproductive health, allowing users to take control of their fertility journey with greater precision and confidence. As technology continues to advance, fertility monitoring devices play a pivotal role in reshaping how people approach family planning and reproductive wellness.





Fertility Monitoring Devices Market Insights

Among all global regions, North America held the predominant share in the fertility monitoring devices market in 2022. This dominance is attributed to key drivers, including the escalating prevalence of infertility within the region and a growing awareness surrounding fertility monitoring devices. Additionally, the surge in healthcare expenditure, heightened research and development endeavors, regulatory endorsements for novel devices, and continuous technological advancements are poised to further propel market growth in North America. Notably, infertility statistics indicate that approximately 1 in 5 married women in the United States, aged between 15 and 49, who have never given birth are affected, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2023. The rising interest in utilizing fertility monitoring devices for tracking menstrual cycles and facilitating lifestyle adjustments to boost fertility is expected to drive the demand for such devices in the North American region throughout the forecast period.

Fertility Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics

Fertility monitoring devices are experiencing increased demand for several reasons, notably due to a growing prevalence of infertility cases. These devices, such as ovulation prediction kits, fertility monitors, and various testing devices, play a crucial role in tracking, diagnosing, and managing fertility issues. As infertility figures continue to rise, the demand for these monitoring devices is poised to escalate. Factors contributing to this surge in demand include heightened exposure to chemicals, radiation, and cigarette smoking, all of which are linked to the increasing incidence of infertility.

In addition to the factors mentioned above, the fertility monitoring devices market is expected to be propelled by strategic initiatives such as heightened product introductions, regulatory approvals, research endeavors, and other relevant activities. Notably, an exemplar of this trend is evident in the FDA approval granted to Ava, a digital healthcare company, in February 2021. Ava’s fertility tracking sensor bracelet and accompanying app, representing a breakthrough in wearable, machine-learning devices for ovulation prediction and conception facilitation, are anticipated to contribute significantly to market growth. The ongoing trend of increased launches and regulatory approvals is poised to foster heightened demand for fertility monitoring devices throughout the forecast period.

Nevertheless, certain challenges may impede the growth trajectory of the fertility monitoring devices market. These challenges include cultural and societal stigmas associated with conversations around fertility and reproductive health, as well as limitations in the accuracy of fertility testing devices. These factors, among others, could potentially hinder the anticipated demand for fertility monitoring devices in the forecast year.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Fertility Monitoring Devices Market CAGR ~7% Key Fertility Monitoring Devices Companies Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Geratherm Medical AG, viO HealthTech Limited, FERTILITY FOCUS LIMITED, Fairhaven Health, Quidel, ro, Abbott, Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH, Mira, Tempdrop, Samplytics Technologies Private Limited, Lady Technologies, Inc., Valley Electronics AG, Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc, FemTec Health, Babystart, bioZhena Corporation, Eli, INNE, Femometer, among others

Fertility Monitoring Devices Market Assessment

Fertility Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation Fertility Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Ovulation Prediction Kits, Fertility Monitors, and Male Fertility Products Fertility Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation By Application: Female Fertility Testing and Male Fertility Testing Fertility Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation By End User: Home Care Settings, Hospitals, and Fertility Clinics Fertility Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Fertility Monitoring Devices Market 7 Fertility Monitoring Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Fertility Monitoring Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

