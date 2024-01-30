Customer Journey Analytics Market Forecast 2024-2030 - Promising Growth to USD 56.45 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Customer Journey Analytics Market by Component (Service, Solution), Application (Brand Management, Campaign Management, Customer Behavioral Analysis), Deployment, Industry - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive research on the Customer Journey Analytics Market projects an accelerated growth trajectory, estimating the market size to surge from USD 12.66 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 56.45 billion by 2030.

This equates to a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.80% over the forecast period. The detailed report highlights the critical components, applications, deployment models, and industries fostering this expansion.

Key Insights and Market Dynamics

The report offers an intricate look at the different components of the market including both services and solutions. Notably, it delves into services such as consulting, managed, professional, support & maintenance, and training & education services. In parallel, the solutions segment aligns with the digital demands of modern businesses.

Evolving Applications and the Role of Analytics

Application-based segmentation is a crucial feature of the market, with a dedicated focus on brand management, campaign management, customer behavioral analysis, churn, segmentation, targeting, and product management. The adoption of analytics in assessing customer journeys delivers powerful insights that drive strategic marketing initiatives and enhance customer experiences.

Deployment Trends and Industry Adoption

The deployment models dissected in the market study consist of both on-cloud and on-premises solutions, reflecting the growing need for flexibility and scalability in customer journey strategies. The report encompasses a vast range of industry sectors that apply customer journey analytics, including aerospace, banking, retail, healthcare, IT, and more—demonstrating the broad applicability of such analytics toolsets across different verticals.

Regional Analysis and Emerging Markets

In its regional analysis, the research meticulously assesses the market across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East & Africa. Expert analysis pinpoints geographic regions displaying robust growth and increases the understanding of regional dynamics that could influence market strategies.

This report not only covers market penetration and competitive intelligence but also touches upon market development, diversification, and product innovation. It underscores the importance of assessing market shares and strategies from a global standpoint to stay ahead in this fast-evolving market landscape.

The Customer Journey Analytics Market study equips stakeholders with pivotal data, ensuring an informed approach to market participation. It projects a definitive guide for existing players and new entrants to identify growth opportunities, technological trends, and prepare for the shifting dynamics of customer experience and journey analysis.

Stakeholders are encouraged to explore this report that seeks to answer vital questions on market size, promising investment areas, and the landscape of technological and regulatory frameworks that are shaping the Customer Journey Analytics sector.

Assessment of current vendor performance and market share

In-depth analysis of market trends and emerging applications

Strategic analysis of market segments and regional growth opportunities

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the Customer Journey Analytics Market report stands as a testament to the shifts in consumer behavior and the increasing necessity for brands to adapt through strategic, data-driven decisions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $56.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Customer Journey Analytics Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Component

Service Consulting Services Managed Services Professional Services Support & Maintenance Training & Education

Solution

Application

Brand Management

Campaign Management

Customer Behavioral Analysis

Customer Churn Analysis

Customer Segmentation & Targeting

Product Management

Deployment

On-Cloud

On-Premises

Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Building, Construction & Real Estate

Consumer Goods & Retail

Education

Energy & Utilities

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Information Technology

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunication

Travel & Hospitality

Companies Profiled

Acxiom Ltd.

CallMiner, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ignite Enterprise Software Solutions, Inc.

Indicative, Inc. by mParticle, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Kitewheel LLC

Medallia, Inc.

NICE Systems Inc.

Pointillist Inc. by Genesys Cloud Services, Inc.

Quadient

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP

Servion Global Solutions Ltd.

WebEngage

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xhn8je

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment