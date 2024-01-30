Samuel J. DiSalvo Joins Dresner Partners as Managing Director

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that Samuel J. DiSalvo has joined the firm as Managing Director. Mr. DiSalvo covers the Technology sector with a focus on Healthcare Technology (HCIT) and Technology Services. He brings 20 years of experience in investment banking, financial advisory, and valuation services, and is based in California.



Prior to joining Dresner Partners, Mr. DiSalvo was a Managing Director at Solganick & Co., a boutique M&A advisory firm, where he led the firm’s efforts within HCIT. Mr. DiSalvo has represented clients in transactions with financial sponsors and strategic acquirers including Accenture, Wipfli, LLP, and US Oncology Network/McKesson.

Previously, Mr. DiSalvo served as a Vice President in the M&A practice of Kaufman Hall, a diversified management consulting firm focused on healthcare sector. While there he completed over 100 investment banking, strategic advisory, and valuation engagements.

Mr. DiSalvo started his career at Huron Consulting Group and Wellspring Partners in Chicago, working in its Business Valuation and Financial and Economic Consulting practice.

Commenting on hiring of Mr. DiSalvo, Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners said, “We are very pleased to welcome Sam DiSalvo to the firm. His focus on Technology, particularly in HCIT and Technology Services, will further enhance the efforts of our professionals working in these sectors.”

Samuel DiSalvo added, “Dresner Partners is a leader in mid-market M&A with a reputation for providing excellent advisory services and I am excited to collaborate with my new colleagues to deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients. The depth and breadth of Dresner Partners’ services, combined with its strong domestic and international presence in many industry verticals, provides an excellent platform to serve our clients.”

Mr. DiSalvo holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Miami University.

About Dresner Partners

Dresner is an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Cleveland, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, and Palo Alto. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

Media Contact:

David Gutierrez, Head of PR, IR and Corp. Dev., (312) 780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

For Transaction Related Inquiries:

Steven M. Dresner, President, (312) 493-5701, sdresner@dresnerco.com

Samuel J. DiSalvo, Managing Director, (310) 999-3443, sdisalvo@dresnerco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e313c23-74cb-48ec-9f2b-75d07b660cf1