Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023

WAUWATOSA, Wis., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported a net loss of $40,000, or less than $0.01 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $935,000, or $0.04 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net income per diluted share was $0.46 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income per diluted share of $0.89 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.



“The current market dynamics continue to present challenges for both our Community Banking and Mortgage Banking segments,” said William Bruss, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. "The rapid rise in short-term interest rates and an inverted yield curve continue to create downward pressure on the net interest margin of the Community Banking segment. In addition, the housing market continues to be adversely impacted by elevated interest rates, which have resulted in low levels of inventory and a decrease in housing affordability. As is the case for the overall mortgage banking industry, the results of operations within our Mortgage Banking segment have been negatively impacted by declining mortgage origination volumes and compressed margins. Despite these challenges, our strong asset quality and robust level of capital allowed us to continue to provide strong shareholder returns throughout 2023. During the year ended December 31, 2023, we declared dividends of $0.70 per share and repurchased 1.9 million shares of our stock at an average price well below our current book value per share.”

Highlights of the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

Consolidated net loss of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $40,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $935,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Consolidated return on average assets was (0.01)% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 0.19% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Consolidated return on average equity was (0.05)% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and 0.99% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022

Dividends declared during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, totaled $0.15 per common share.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, we repurchased approximately 545,000 shares at a cost (including the federal excise tax) of $6.2 million, or $11.36 per share. This share repurchase activity was accretive to book value per share in the amount of $0.14 during the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

During the year ended December 31, 2023, we repurchased approximately 1.9 million shares at a cost (including the federal excise tax) of $26.0 million, or $13.38 per share. This share repurchase activity was accretive to book value per share in the $0.32 during the year ended December 31, 2023.

Nonperforming assets as percentage of total assets was 0.23% at December 31, 2023, 0.20% at September 30, 2023, and 0.22% at December 31, 2022.

Past due loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.68% at December 31, 2023, 0.53% at September 30, 2023, and 0.41% at December 31, 2022.

Book value per share was $16.94 at December 31, 2023, and $16.71 at December 31, 2022.

Community Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $5.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, which represents a $1.7 million, or 24.3%, decrease compared to $7.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Past due loans at the community banking segment totaled $7.9 million at December 31, 2023, $6.7 million at September 30, 2023, and $4.8 million at December 31, 2022.

Net interest income totaled $12.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, which represents a $3.7 million, or 23.4%, decrease compared to $15.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Average loans held for investment totaled $1.66 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, which represents an increase of $247.2 million, or 17.5%, compared to $1.41 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to increases in the single-family, multi-family, and commercial real estate mortgages. Average loans held for investment increased $33.1 million compared to $1.63 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in single-family and commercial real estate mortgages.

Net interest margin decreased 104 basis points to 2.25% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 3.29% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which was a result of an increase in weighted average cost of deposits and borrowings as the federal funds rate increases resulted in increased funding rates. Net interest margin decreased one basis point compared to 2.26% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, driven by an increase in weighted average cost of deposits and borrowings as the federal funds rate increases resulted in increased funding rates.

The segment had a negative provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $17,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to a provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $290,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The current quarter decrease was primarily due to historical loss rates continuing to decrease. The negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments was $533,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to a provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments of $334,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The decrease for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was due primarily to a decrease of loans in the loan commitment pipeline as loan activity decreased during the quarter and loans from the prior quarter pipeline funded.

The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP ratio, was 63.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 54.49% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Average deposits (excluding escrow accounts) totaled $1.21 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 0.1%, compared to $1.21 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Average deposits increased $10.4 million, or 3.5% annualized, compared to the $1.20 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Other noninterest expense decreased $1.8 million to $628,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $2.5 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The decrease was driven by fees paid to the mortgage banking segment for the purchase of single-family adjustable-rate mortgage loans. These fees totaled $44,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $2.0 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Mortgage Banking Segment

Pre-tax loss totaled $6.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $6.5 million of pre-tax loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Loan originations decreased $88.3 million, or 16.1%, to $458.4 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $546.6 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 95.7% of originations for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 95.6% of total originations for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Mortgage banking non-interest income decreased $2.0 million, or 11.3%, to $16.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $18.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Gross margin on loans sold totaled 3.51% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 3.41% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits decreased $2.5 million, or 14.5%, to $14.9 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $17.4 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The decrease primarily related to decreased commission expense and salary expense driven by decreased loan origination volume and reduced employee headcount.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.” Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods. The Company’s management believes that investors may use this non-GAAP measure to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in this measure and that different companies might calculate this measure differently.





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

For The Three Months Ended December 31, For The Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Loans $ 24,288 $ 18,654 $ 90,148 $ 62,935 Mortgage-related securities 1,081 915 4,053 3,241 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 1,325 1,105 5,007 4,069 Total interest income 26,694 20,674 99,208 70,245 Interest expense: Deposits 8,253 2,352 25,738 4,863 Borrowings 6,685 2,711 23,255 8,428 Total interest expense 14,938 5,063 48,993 13,291 Net interest income 11,756 15,611 50,215 56,954 Provision (credit) for credit losses (435 ) 664 656 968 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 12,191 14,947 49,559 55,986 Noninterest income: Service charges on loans and deposits 328 497 1,819 2,202 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 337 344 1,710 1,738 Mortgage banking income 15,830 15,811 75,686 99,560 Other 381 443 1,970 2,055 Total noninterest income 16,876 17,095 81,185 105,555 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 20,061 22,063 84,096 99,565 Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment 2,021 2,166 8,323 8,706 Advertising 1,030 972 3,779 3,976 Data processing 1,212 1,040 4,653 4,470 Communications 269 289 988 1,189 Professional fees 907 612 2,686 1,815 Real estate owned 1 13 4 19 Loan processing expense 756 1,059 3,428 4,744 Other 3,405 3,170 11,755 12,578 Total noninterest expenses 29,662 31,384 119,712 137,062 (Loss) income before income taxes (595 ) 658 11,032 24,479 Income tax (benefit) expense (555 ) (277 ) 1,657 4,992 Net (loss) income $ (40 ) $ 935 $ 9,375 $ 19,487 (Loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.00 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.47 $ 0.89 Diluted $ (0.00 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.46 $ 0.89 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 19,380 20,966 20,158 21,884 Diluted 19,398 21,069 20,196 22,010

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Assets (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Cash $ 30,667 $ 33,700 Federal funds sold 5,493 10,683 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short-term investments 261 2,259 Cash and cash equivalents 36,421 46,642 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 204,907 196,588 Loans held for sale (at fair value) 164,993 131,188 Loans receivable 1,664,215 1,510,178 Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - loans 18,549 17,757 Loans receivable, net 1,645,666 1,492,421 Office properties and equipment, net 19,995 21,105 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 20,880 17,357 Cash surrender value of life insurance 67,859 66,443 Real estate owned, net 254 145 Prepaid expenses and other assets 52,414 59,783 Total assets $ 2,213,389 $ 2,031,672 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 187,107 $ 230,596 Money market and savings deposits 273,233 326,145 Time deposits 730,284 642,271 Total deposits 1,190,624 1,199,012 Borrowings 611,054 386,784 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 6,607 5,334 Other liabilities 61,048 70,056 Total liabilities 1,869,333 1,661,186 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 203 222 Additional paid-in capital 103,908 128,550 Retained earnings 269,606 274,246 Unearned ESOP shares (11,869 ) (13,056 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (17,792 ) (19,476 ) Total shareholders' equity 344,056 370,486 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,213,389 $ 2,031,672 Share Information Shares outstanding 20,315 22,174 Book value per share $ 16.94 $ 16.71

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 11,756 $ 11,989 $ 12,675 $ 13,795 $ 15,611 Provision (credit) for credit losses (435 ) 445 186 460 664 Total noninterest income 16,876 22,230 23,525 18,554 17,095 Total noninterest expense 29,662 30,021 30,922 29,107 31,384 Income before income taxes (595 ) 3,753 5,092 2,782 658 Income tax (benefit) expense (555 ) 500 1,085 627 (277 ) Net (loss) income $ (40 ) $ 3,253 $ 4,007 $ 2,155 $ 935 (Loss) income per share – basic $ (0.00 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.20 $ 0.10 $ 0.04 (Loss) income per share – diluted $ (0.00 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.20 $ 0.10 $ 0.04 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets - QTD (0.01 )% 0.58 % 0.74 % 0.43 % 0.19 % Return on average equity - QTD (0.05 )% 3.63 % 4.41 % 2.35 % 0.99 % Net interest margin - QTD 2.25 % 2.26 % 2.47 % 2.88 % 3.29 % Return on average assets - YTD 0.44 % 0.59 % 0.59 % 0.43 % 0.96 % Return on average equity - YTD 2.62 % 3.46 % 3.37 % 2.35 % 4.91 % Net interest margin - YTD 2.46 % 2.53 % 2.67 % 2.88 % 3.00 % Asset Quality Ratios: Past due loans to total loans 0.68 % 0.53 % 0.50 % 0.64 % 0.41 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.29 % 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.29 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.23 % 0.20 % 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.22 % Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable 1.11 % 1.12 % 1.14 % 1.14 % 1.18 %

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS

(Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Average balances (Dollars in Thousands) Interest-earning assets Loans receivable and held for sale $ 1,797,988 $ 1,797,233 $ 1,759,001 $ 1,654,942 $ 1,578,790 Mortgage related securities 172,863 174,202 171,938 170,218 170,209 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 106,504 132,935 123,195 115,962 130,973 Total interest-earning assets 2,077,355 2,104,370 2,054,134 1,941,122 1,879,972 Noninterest-earning assets 105,073 105,714 108,320 107,009 122,643 Total assets $ 2,182,428 $ 2,210,084 $ 2,162,454 $ 2,048,131 $ 2,002,615 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand accounts $ 91,868 $ 90,623 $ 69,147 $ 68,564 $ 75,449 Money market, savings, and escrow accounts 302,121 306,806 305,576 322,220 349,820 Certificates of deposit 735,418 719,708 695,310 648,531 628,375 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,129,407 1,117,137 1,070,033 1,039,315 1,053,644 Borrowings 549,210 584,764 551,545 441,716 333,249 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,678,617 1,701,901 1,621,578 1,481,031 1,386,893 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 102,261 106,042 130,291 143,296 177,217 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 56,859 46,805 46,446 51,840 63,866 Total liabilities 1,837,737 1,854,748 1,798,315 1,676,167 1,627,976 Equity 344,691 355,336 364,139 371,964 374,639 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,182,428 $ 2,210,084 $ 2,162,454 $ 2,048,131 $ 2,002,615 Average Yield/Costs (annualized) Loans receivable and held for sale 5.36 % 5.26 % 5.05 % 4.87 % 4.69 % Mortgage related securities 2.48 % 2.41 % 2.26 % 2.25 % 2.13 % Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 4.94 % 4.45 % 3.67 % 3.71 % 3.35 % Total interest-earning assets 5.10 % 4.97 % 4.73 % 4.57 % 4.36 % Demand accounts 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.08 % Money market and savings accounts 1.64 % 1.54 % 1.42 % 1.26 % 0.67 % Certificates of deposit 3.76 % 3.43 % 2.80 % 1.92 % 1.10 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.90 % 2.64 % 2.23 % 1.60 % 0.89 % Borrowings 4.83 % 4.71 % 4.08 % 3.68 % 3.23 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.53 % 3.35 % 2.86 % 2.22 % 1.45 %

COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT

SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 12,056 $ 12,431 $ 13,238 $ 14,008 $ 15,737 Provision (credit) for credit losses (550 ) 445 158 388 624 Total noninterest income 894 966 1,540 987 1,033 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 5,397 4,618 4,683 5,168 4,781 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 916 852 873 1,031 877 Advertising 363 200 230 184 203 Data processing 626 672 602 601 551 Communications 75 70 72 78 92 Professional fees 186 176 146 218 153 Real estate owned 1 1 1 1 13 Loan processing expense - - - - - Other 628 703 1,641 896 2,468 Total noninterest expense 8,192 7,292 8,248 8,177 9,138 Income before income taxes 5,308 5,660 6,372 6,430 7,008 Income tax expense 1,234 1,121 1,182 1,600 1,308 Net income $ 4,074 $ 4,539 $ 5,190 $ 4,830 $ 5,700 Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP) 63.26 % 54.43 % 55.81 % 54.53 % 54.49 % Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP) 56.86 % 54.94 % 55.17 % 54.53 % 52.10 %

MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT

SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest loss $ (367 ) $ (550 ) $ (622 ) $ (282 ) $ (241 ) Provision for credit losses 115 - 28 72 40 Total noninterest income 16,028 21,452 23,041 17,951 18,066 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 14,881 17,186 17,929 15,099 17,397 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 1,105 1,141 1,173 1,232 1,289 Advertising 667 716 714 705 769 Data processing 583 551 480 516 490 Communications 194 173 153 173 197 Professional fees 704 564 466 188 453 Real estate owned - - - - - Loan processing expense 756 722 932 1,018 1,059 Other 2,701 1,935 1,914 2,403 2,584 Total noninterest expense 21,591 22,988 23,761 21,334 24,238 Loss before income taxes (6,045 ) (2,086 ) (1,370 ) (3,737 ) (6,453 ) Income tax benefit (1,827 ) (657 ) (126 ) (1,002 ) (1,602 ) Net loss $ (4,218 ) $ (1,429 ) $ (1,244 ) $ (2,735 ) $ (4,851 ) Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP) 137.86 % 109.98 % 105.99 % 120.74 % 135.98 % Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP) 116.99 % 111.63 % 112.49 % 120.74 % 104.02 % Loan originations $ 458,363 $ 597,562 $ 623,342 $ 442,710 $ 546,628 Purchase 95.7 % 95.4 % 96.4 % 96.5 % 95.6 % Refinance 4.3 % 4.6 % 3.6 % 3.5 % 4.4 % Gross margin on loans sold(1) 3.51 % 3.62 % 3.73 % 3.78 % 3.41 %