Arqit awarded ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security Management

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) (Arqit), a leader in quantum-safe encryption, has received ISO/IEC 27001 certification for information security and cybersecurity protection.

Recognised as the world’s best-known standard for data security, ISO/IEC 27001 conformity demonstrates Arqit’s commitment to securing data and with our groundbreaking Symmetric Key Agreement Platform, offering customers a standards-compliant, easily integrated solution to harden networks against current and future cyber threats including from quantum computers.

The 2024 Global Risks report from the World Economic Forum highlighted that enterprises and other organisations place cyber insecurity in their top ten risks over both the short and long term. Legacy encryption is obsolete and urgent action is required by enterprises to secure data from cyber adversaries.

David Williams, Arqit Founder, Chairman and CEO said:

“Arqit is committed to securing the data of our governments, enterprises and citizens. This globally recognised certification further demonstrates that commitment for our standards-compliant encryption technology which is easily integrated at modest cost. As enterprises update their risk registers for 2024, they need to ensure they are taking urgent steps to secure high-value data for the long term.”

Notes to Editors

ISO/IEC 27001: “the world's best-known standard for information security management systems (ISMS). It defines requirements an ISMS must meet” (International Organization for Standardization, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, accessed 25 January 2024, link).

World Economic Forum ranks global risks by severity over short (2 years) and long term (10 years): “The Global Risks Report explores some of the most severe risks we may face over the next decade, against a backdrop of rapid technological change, economic uncertainty, a warming planet and conflict (World Economic Forum, Global Risks Report 2024, 10 January 2024, link).

About Arqit

Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) (Arqit) supplies a unique encryption Platform as a Service which makes the communications links of any networked device, cloud machine or data at rest secure against both current and future forms of attack on encryption – even from a quantum computer. Compliant with NSA standards, Arqit’s Symmetric Key Agreement Platform delivers a lightweight software agent that allows devices to create encryption keys locally in partnership with any number of other devices. The keys are computationally secure and operate over zero trust networks. It can create limitless volumes of keys with any group size and refresh rate and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The agent is lightweight and will thus run on the smallest of end point devices. The Product sits within a growing portfolio of granted patents. It also works in a standards compliant manner which does not oblige customers to make a disruptive rip and replace of their technology. Recognised for groundbreaking innovation at the Institution of Engineering and Technology awards in 2023, Arqit has also won the Innovation in Cyber Award at the National Cyber Awards and Cyber Security Software Company of the Year Award at the Cyber Security Awards. Arqit is ISO 27001 Standard certified. www.arqit.uk

