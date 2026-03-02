Arqit and RAD announce Quantum-Safe collaboration Against Evolving Cyberthreats

LONDON, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW), a global leader in PQC migration tooling and quantum-safe encryption, and RAD, a global leader in networking edge solutions, today announced a collaboration to deliver a joint quantum-safe encryption solution for telcos, enabling them to offer quantum-safe business services such as site-to-site and site-to-cloud VPNs, as well as Data Center Interconnect (DCI). This announcement follows the successful integration of Arqit’s NetworkSecure™ quantum-safe encryption key generation technology with RAD’s high-performance ETX Carrier Edge platform.

This joint solution addresses enterprises’ need for security that is robust enough to thwart the risk presented by quantum computing becoming widely available, which will render most public-key infrastructure obsolete. While this reality is fast approaching, there’s a current threat in the form of “Harvest Now, Decrypt Later“ (HNDL) attacks, prompting enterprises to look at their communications service providers for an immediate solution.

Andy Leaver, CEO at Arqit said:

“The urgent need for institutions globally to fortify their encryption against public key infrastructure weaknesses, HNDL and the fast-approaching quantum threat to long-term data security is beyond dispute. We believe that by collaborating with RAD, telcos will benefit from a crypto-agile and hybrid, post quantum solution.”

Eli Angel, VP Product & Marketing at RAD, said:

“By leveraging Arqit’s key generation technology, hybridized with Post Quantum algorithms, and together with RAD’s unique high speed wireline encryption, we strengthen our quantum security ecosystem, adding another layer of defense to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of threats and technologies.”

About RAD

RAD is a global leader in networking edge solutions. As an industry pioneer for over 40 years, RAD reliably supplies communications service providers and critical infrastructure operators in over 150 countries with best-of-breed Carrier Edge, IoT, 5G, and critical operational network solutions. RAD co-innovates solutions with customers, offering always-on connectivity from anywhere, in addition to data-driven, AI-powered, actionable insights at a glance. Founded in 1981, RAD serves as the anchor of the RAD Group, an umbrella of independent companies that develop diverse networking and telecom solutions.

About Arqit

Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) secures the world’s most critical data with quantum-safe encryption software. Simple, scalable, and compliant, its products integrate with existing infrastructure, and requires no rip and replace of hardware.

Arqit provides a complete “Detect, Protect, Comply” solution for governments and enterprises that detects and inventories cryptographic assets, protects data, ensures compliance, and safeguards transition to the post-quantum era.

Arqit’s primary product offerings are Encryption Intelligence and NetworkSecure™. Encryption Intelligence detects cryptographic exposure, identifies vulnerabilities, and maps dependencies. NetworkSecure™ protects data in transit with provably secure post-quantum cryptography and contributes to establishment of confidential compute environments for complete data sovereignty.

Arqit is an IDC Innovator for Post-Quantum Cryptography (2024) and a multi-award-winner in quantum-safe security. For more information, visit www.arqitgroup.com.

